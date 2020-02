Wednesday marks the opening of the national signing period for Division I and II football players to National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Congratulations to all Pikes Peak region signees!

Information provided by athletic directors, coaches and parents. Please send any revisions, additions and photos from signing ceremonies to preps@gazette.com.

Air Academy

Kylee Blacksten — University of Colorado, basketball (DI)

Thad Dewing — U.S. Air Force Academy, soccer (DI)

Canon City

Caitlin Marrs — Colorado School of Mines, track & field (DII)

Cheyenne Mountain

Jackson Blaylock — Berry College, lacrosse (DIII)

Kaelin Coe — University of Alabama-Huntsville, volleyball (DII)

David Dodson — University of South Carolina - Lancaster, baseball (NJCAA)

Frances Hayward — Williams College, swimming (DIII)

James LaCerte — University of Denver, lacrosse (DI)

Harper Lehman — University of Utah, swimming (DI)

Tervor Niedzwieski — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, lacrosse (DII)

Hannah Scarverud — Occidental College, volleyball (DIII)

Doherty

Justin Anetone — University of Nebraska-Kearney, football (DII)

Tyler Lockhart — Fort Hays State, soccer (DII)

Justine Lovato — Morningside College, softball (NAIA)

Jaquay Seawright — University of Sioux Falls, football (DII)

Elizabeth

Bailey Blanchard — Western Nebraska Community College, softball (NJCAA)

Mayson Briddle — Santa Barbara City College, softball (NJCAA)

Chloe Wasielewski — Midland University, softball (NAIA)

Falcon

Leah Grey — Clarke University, softball (NAIA)

Fountain-Fort Carson

Brendan Bills — Midland College, football (NAIA)

Tauja Durham — Garden City CC, volleyball (NJCAA)

Sherman Deaton — Emporia State University, football (DII)

Julian Mendoza — Western Colorado, football (DII)

Kierra Nash — UCCS, track & field (DII)

Isaac Robinson — Kansas Wesleyan University, football (NAIA)

Harrison

Makeah Scippio — CSU-Pueblo, football (DII)

Matt Robinson — University of Nebraska-Kearney, football (DII)

Romeo Wells — Valley City State, football (NAIA)

James Irwin

Damien Cole — Briarcliff College, volleyball (NAIA)

Mia Guerreo — Doane University, volleyball (NAIA)

Brent Knight — Campbellsville University, volleyball (NAIA)

Lewis-Palmer

Kai Arneson — University of Oregon, football (DI)

Megan Dumond — U.S. Air Force Academy, diving (DI)

Holly Esposito — George Fox University, lacrosse (DIII)

Dalton Goodale — Colorado Mesa, lacrosse (DII)

Patrick Jirele — Western State, cross country (DII)

Jake Martin — U.S. Air Force Academy, football (DI)

Haley Wood — Western State, cross country (DII)

Liberty

Elias Alexander — Dakota State, football (DII)

Michael Cornelius — St. Olaf College, football (DIII)

Cortney Cowels — CSU-Pueblo, soccer (DII)

Rees Hagler — Purdue University, gymnastics (club)

Benhamin Henry — Bethel University, football (DIII)

Jaden Knight — Fort Lewis College, cross country / track (DII)

Katelyn McMoore — UCCS, volleyball/track (DII)

Kimmy McKinney — Oklahoma Baptist University, soccer (DII)

Carolyn Naftanel — Colorado Mesa, soccer (DII)

Samantha Peachy — Geneva College, volleyball (DIII)

Mussa Pene — University of Nebraska-Kearney, football (DII)

Agustin Rivas — Doane University, basketball (NAIA)

Malachi Salus — Western State, football (DII)

Mesa Ridge

Reece Bishop — Kansas Wesleyan University, baseball (NAIA)

Kylee Bunnell — Calumet College, softball (NAIA)

Caleb Dannels — Kansas Wesleyan University, football (NAIA)

Serin Dunne — South Alabama, basketball (DI)

Kyle Gaster — Western State, football (DII)

Alan Wallace — Minnesota State Community and Tech, football (NJCAA)

Palmer Ridge

Nate Lemke — Colorado Mesa (DII)

Cam Reiman — Black Hills State (DII)

Ethan Ward — Dordt College (NAIA)

Naeemah Weathers — Colorado State University (DI)

Pine Creek

RJ Craft — Sterling College, football (NAIA)

Damon Darling — CSU-Pueblo, football (DII)

Simon Dillemuth — Dakota State, football (DII)

Gavin Herberg — Colorado Mesa, football (DII)

Ethan Kramer — University of Northern Colorado, football (DI)

Eddie Kyle — CSU-Pueblo, football (DII)

David Moore III — Southern Utah, football (DI)

Spencer Peterson — CSU-Pueblo, football (DII)

Luke Wieland — Football (undecided)

Vanguard

Aliyah Moya — Southern University - Baton Rouge, soccer (DI)

Vista Ridge

Katelynne Kelly — Northeastern Junior College, softball (NJCAA)

Keon Lacy — Eastern New Mexico University, football (DII)

Jayden Linta — Dakota State, football (DII)

Ryan Poolman — Oklahoma Baptist University, football (DII)

Paige Spruill — Bethany College, volleyball (NAIA)

Midori Williams — Langston University, softball (NAIA)

Widefield

John Joseph — Dakota State, football (DII)

Kailani Peru — Morningside College, softball (NAIA)