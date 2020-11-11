SIGNING DAY: Rampart athletes sign their National Letter of Intent
Rampart Rams athletes sign their letters of intent to play collegiate sports on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rampart High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

 Isaiah J. Downing

Wednesday marked the opening of early signing period for the Class of 2021. Find out which local athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic career at the college level. 

Gazette Preps signing day list is compiled through submissions from coaches, parents and athletic directors. To submit additions to our list, please complete the survey here

Air Academy

Natalia Lambos  Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)

Bake Schawe St. Norbert College, Swim & Dive (DIII)

Coronado

Makayla Brown — McCook College, Volleyball (NJCAA)

Discovery Canyon

Myia Dantzler — Western State, Track & Field (DII)

Paityn Kramer — Southwest Baptist, Volleyball (DII)

Theo Smith — Coker University, Lacrosse (DII)

Falcon

Sydney Gasper — Black Hills State, Triathlon (DII)

Lewis-Palmer

Keira Boedigheimer — University of Minnesota-Crookston, Equestrian Hunt/Seat (DII)

Logan Murray — Queens University of Charlotte, Lacrosse (DII)

Aubrey Surage — Augustana University, Cross Country (DII)

Palmer Ridge

Marcus Cantorna — Nebraska Wesleyan, Swim & Dive (DIII)

Hannah Dove — Butler University, Lacrosse (DI)

Katie McClelland — Colorado State University, Swim & Dive (DI)

Lindsee Morley — Wingate University, Swim & Dive (DII)

Abi Nelson — Augustana University, Swim & Dive (DII)

Olivia Thighe — Lindenwood University, Lacrosse (DII)

Brayton Wilmes — UCCS Baseball (DII)

Rampart

Riley Simpson — Baylor University, Volleyball (DI)

Anjelina Starck — Penn State University, Volleyball (DI)

The Village

Jack O'Neil — University of Wyoming, Swim & Dive (DI)

Vista Ridge

Cece Johnson — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)