Wednesday marked the opening of early signing period for the Class of 2021. Find out which local athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic career at the college level.
Gazette Preps signing day list is compiled through submissions from coaches, parents and athletic directors. To submit additions to our list, please complete the survey here.
Air Academy
Natalia Lambos — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)
Bake Schawe — St. Norbert College, Swim & Dive (DIII)
Coronado
Makayla Brown — McCook College, Volleyball (NJCAA)
Discovery Canyon
Myia Dantzler — Western State, Track & Field (DII)
Paityn Kramer — Southwest Baptist, Volleyball (DII)
Theo Smith — Coker University, Lacrosse (DII)
Falcon
Sydney Gasper — Black Hills State, Triathlon (DII)
Lewis-Palmer
Keira Boedigheimer — University of Minnesota-Crookston, Equestrian Hunt/Seat (DII)
Logan Murray — Queens University of Charlotte, Lacrosse (DII)
Aubrey Surage — Augustana University, Cross Country (DII)
Palmer Ridge
Marcus Cantorna — Nebraska Wesleyan, Swim & Dive (DIII)
Hannah Dove — Butler University, Lacrosse (DI)
Katie McClelland — Colorado State University, Swim & Dive (DI)
Lindsee Morley — Wingate University, Swim & Dive (DII)
Abi Nelson — Augustana University, Swim & Dive (DII)
Olivia Thighe — Lindenwood University, Lacrosse (DII)
Brayton Wilmes — UCCS Baseball (DII)
Rampart
Riley Simpson — Baylor University, Volleyball (DI)
Anjelina Starck — Penn State University, Volleyball (DI)
The Village
Jack O'Neil — University of Wyoming, Swim & Dive (DI)
Vista Ridge
Cece Johnson — Fort Lewis, Volleyball (DII)