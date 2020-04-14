April 15 marks the start of the third and final signing period for high school athletes to sign their national letters of intent to play sports at the collegiate level.
Typically this day is littered with schoolwide signing celebrations as athletes are honored by their family and peers for the hard work and dedication required to compete at the collegiate level.
Unfortunately things are different for the Class of 2020 this time around, so The Gazette is honoring not only those who intend to sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, but will acknowledge all Pikes Peak region athletes who have signed to continue their athletic careers in college.
Have you signed a National Letter of Intent and are not included on this list? Complete this form to be added.
Information provided by athletic directors, coaches and parents. Please send any revisions and photos from signing ceremonies to preps@gazette.com.
Air Academy
Kylee Blacksten — University of Colorado, Basketball (DI)
Thad Dewing — U.S. Air Force Academy, Soccer (DI)
Canon City
Brian Lafferty — Finlandia University, Soccer (DIII)
Caitlen Marrs — Colorado School of Mines, Track & Field (DII)
Jerika Moore — Bethany College, Basketball (NAIA)
Noah Vidmar — UCCS, Track & Field (DII)
Cheyenne Mountain
Jackson Blaylock — Berry College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Kaelin Coe — University of Alabama-Huntsville, Volleyball (DII)
David Dodson — University of South Carolina-Lancaster, Baseball (JUCO)
Frances Hayward — Williams College, Swimming (DIII)
Javonte Johnson — New Mexico, Basketball (DI)
James LaCerte — University of Denver, Lacrosse (DI)
Harper Lehman — University of Utah, Swimming (DI)
Abigail Luce — Colorado Mesa, Lacrosse (DII)
Trevor Niedzwieski — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Lacrosse (DII)
Kaitlyn Ralston — CSU Pueblo, Softball (DII)
Hannah Svarverud — Occidental College, Volleyball (DIII)
Isabella Zanotelli — Jacksonville University, Soccer (DI)
Coronado
Paige Richter — Brown, Gymnastics (DI)
Adabelle Wright — Cornell, Gymnastics (DI)
Colorado Springs Christian School
Jake Hamilton — University of Jamestown, Wrestling (NAIA)
Charlie Tidwell — University of Central Arkansas, Indoor/ beach volleyball (DI)
Discovery Canyon
Sharon Mayes — Catawba College, Soccer (DII)
Maddie Underwood — Minot State University, Soccer (DII)
Doherty
Justin Anetone — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football (DII)
Isaiah Escalante-Garcia — UCCS, Track & Field (DII)
Tyler Lockhart — Fort Hays State, Soccer (DII)
Justine Lovato — Morningside College, Softball (NAIA)
Lucas Moerman — U.S. Air Force Academy, Basketball (DI)
Jaquay Seawright — University of Sioux Falls, Football (DII)
Elizabeth
Bailey Blanchard — Western Nebraska Community College, Softball (JUCO)
Mayson Briddle — Santa Barbara City College, Softball (JUCO)
Chloe Wasielewski — Midland College, Softball (NAIA)
Falcon
Leah Grey — Clarke University, Softball (NAIA)
Breckan Hager — Garden City CC, Spirit (JUCO)
Sterling Kunau — Black Hills State, Football (DII)
Jessica Sims — McPherson College, Softball (NAIA)
Fountain-Fort Carson
Brendan Bills — Midland College, Football (NAIA)
Danae Christensen — Lewis & Clark Community College, Basketball (JUCO)
Sherman Deaton — Emporia State University, Football (DII)
Tauja Durham — Garden City CC, Volleyball (JUCO)
Julian Mendoza — Western Colorado, Football (DII)
Kierra Nash — UCCS, Track & Field (DII)
Isaac Robinson — Kansas Wesleyan University, Football (NAIA)
Ja'Warren Smith — Western Colorado University, Track & Field (DII)
Raekyiah Williams — Milwaukee School of Engineering, Basketball (DIII)
Kwonzi Woodley — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Football (DIII)
Harrison
Matt Robinson — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football (DII)
Makeah Scippio — CSU-Pueblo, Football (DII)
Tyrese VanHorne — University of Cincinnati, Track & Field (DI)
Romeo Wells — Valley City State, Football (NAIA)
James Irwin
Damien Cole — Briarcliff College, Volleyball (NAIA)
Mia Guerreo — Doane University, Volleyball (NAIA)
Brent Knight — Campbellsville University, Volleyball (NAIA)
Lewis-Palmer
Hayden Ambuehl — Wayne State, Baseball (DII)
Kai Arneson — University of Oregon, Football (DI)
Madeline Bane — University of Wyoming, Swimming (DI)
Gianna Bartalo — University of Denver, Volleyball (DI)
Megan Dumond — U.S. Air Force Academy, Diving (DI)
Holly Esposito — George Fox University, Lacrosse (DIII)
Dalton Goodale — Colorado Mesa, Lacrosse (DII)
Elizabeth Guagenti — South Dakota State University, Equestrian (DI)
Patrick Jirele — Western State, Cross country (DII)
Jake Martin — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football (DI)
Morgan Maucher — South Dakota State University, Equestrian (DI)
Sarah Miller — University of Sioux Falls, Soccer (DII)
Danielle Norman — Johns Hopkins University, Volleyball (DIII)
Heather Parish — Minot State University, Soccer (DII)
Carson Trumpold — Bismarck State College, Baseball (NJCAA)
Haley Wood — Western State, Cross country (DII)
Lukas Zoldi — Wesleyan University, Lacrosse (DIII)
Liberty
Elias Alexander — Dakota State, Football (DII)
Kylan Crafts-Thimming — Buena Vista University, Soccer (DIII)
Michael Cornelius — St. Olaf College, Football (DIII)
Cortney Cowles — CSU-Pueblo, Soccer (DII)
Rees Hagler — Rutgers, Gymnastics (DI)
Jammin Henry — Bethel University, Football (DIII)
Lydia Marshall — Friends University, Basketball (NAIA)
Alysen Meyers — Rainy River Community College, Hockey (JUCO)
Carolyn Naftanel — Colorado Mesa, Soccer (DII)
Jaden Knight — Fort Lewis College, Cross Country/Track (DII)
Kimmy McKinney — Oklahoma Baptist, University Soccer (DII)
Katelyn McMoore — UCCS, Volleyball / Track (DII)
Samantha Peachy — Geneva College, Volleyball (DIII)
Mussa Pene — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football (DII)
Agustin Rivas — Doane University, Basketball (NAIA)
Malachi Salus — Western State, Football (DII)
Mesa Ridge
Reece Bishop — Kansas Wesleyan University, Baseball (NAIA)
Kylee Bunnell — Calumet College, Softball (NAIA)
Caleb Dannels — Kansas Wesleyan University, Football (NAIA)
Serin Dunne — South Alabama, Basketball (DI)
Kyle Gaster — Western State, Football (DII)
Alan Wallace — Minnesota State Community and Tech, Football (NJCAA)
Palmer
Gus McIntyre — University of Wyoming, XC/Track (DI)
Anna Van Dyk — Quinnipiac, Rugby (DI)
Palmer Ridge
Abi Barhydt — Jacksonville University, Soccer (DI)
Brayden Holcombe — U.S. Air Force Academy, Track & Field (DI)
Nate Lemke — Colorado Mesa, Football (DII)
Sarah Lynch — Colorado Northeastern CC, Softball (JUCO)
Anna Mason — Rochester Institute of Technology, Soccer (DIII)
Sarah Miller — Sioux Falls, Soccer (DII)
Alex Murphy — Colorado Mesa, Track & Field (DII)
Cam Reiman — Black Hills State, Football (DII)
Ethan Ward — Dordt College, Soccer (NAIA)
Naeemah Weathers — Colorado State University, Volleyball (DI)
Pine Creek
Kassia Brooks — Providence College, Hockey (DI)
Josh Carpenter — Florida Southern University, Lacrosse (DII)
Paige Coghill — Faulkner University, Soccer (NAIA)
Katie Cornelio — University of Nebraska - Kearney, Swimming (DII)
RJ Craft — Sterling College, Football (NAIA)
Damon Darling — CSU-Pueblo, Football (DII)
Simon Dillemuth — Dakota State, Football (DII)
Gavin Herberg — Colorado Mesa, Football (DII)
Ethan Kramer — University of Northern Colorado, Football (DI)
Eddie Kyle — CSU-Pueblo, Football (DII)
Max Lofy — University of Wisconsin, Football (DI)
Evan McAllister — CSU Pueblo, Soccer (DII)
Caroline Monberg — Taylor University, Soccer (NAIA)
David Moore III — Southern Utah, Football (DI)
Spencer Peterson — CSU-Pueblo, Football (DII)
Blake Raphael — Carthage College, Lacrosse (DIII)
Halle Wibbles — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
Luke Wieland — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football (DI)
Kit Wigington — UCCS, Baseball (DII)
Gabrielle Wilson — U.S. Air Force Academy, Volleyball (DI)
Rampart
Aspen Brandich — University of Nebraska-Kearney, Soccer (DII)
Ashleigh Decker — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
Joey Garrett — Tusculum University, Soccer (DII)
Julia Lashlee — Minot State University, Soccer (DII)
Grace McReynolds — Oklahoma State University, Equestrian (DI)
Minnie Meier — Fort Lewis College, Soccer (DII)
Katlyn Rosenbaum — Catawba College, Soccer (DII)
Grace Wilkinson — Western Colorado University, Volleyball (DII)
Sand Creek
Alexandria Collard — Black Hills State, Soccer (DII)
St. Mary's
Caitlin Cairns — University of Nebraska, Swimming (DI)
Seneca Hackley — Florida Gulf Coast, Basketball (DI)
Josephine Howery — Colorado School of Mines, Basketball (DII)
Alexa LaMack — Dominican University of California, Volleyball (DII)
The Classical Academy
Mason Norman — University of Wyoming, XC/Track (DI)
Cole Palmer — U.S. Air Force Academy, Football (DI)
Vanguard
Nique Clifford — University of Colorado, Basketball (DI)
Aliyah Moya — Southern University-Baton Rouge, Soccer (DI)
Vista Ridge
Katelynne Kelly — Northeastern Junior College, Softball (JUCO)
Keon Lacy — Eastern New Mexico University, Football (DII)
Jayden Linta — Dakota State, Football (DII)
Ryan Poolman — Oklahoma Baptist University, Football (DII)
Paige Spruill — Bethany College, Volleyball (NAIA)
Midori Williams — Langston University, Softball (NAIA)
Widefield
Jocelyn Garcia — CSU Pueblo, Softball (DII)
John Joseph — Dakota State, Football (DII)
Tim Mewborn — Luther College, Basketball (DIII)
Kailani Peru — Morningside College, Softball (NAIA)