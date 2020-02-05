Senior Kai Arneson smiles as football coach Dustin Tupper gives a speech Wednesday before Arneson signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Oregon at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument.
MONUMENT - Lewis-Palmer’s Kai Arneson can’t pinpoint the precise reason he chose Oregon as his favorite team when he was just 9 years old.
Born in Saudi Arabia, where his father worked for an oil company, Arneson had moved to Colorado and decided he needed to select a go-to college team. Oregon was frequently on television. Its mascot was a Duck, which he found cool. He had his team.
On Wednesday, Arneson — who now towers at 6-foot-8, 294 pounds — signed with his team, agreeing to join Oregon as a preferred walk-on.
“I’ve dreamed about playing there,” said the second-team Colorado High School Activities Association all-state offensive tackle and two-time academic all-state performer.
Senior Jake Martin takes a photo with football coach Dustin Tupper after signing his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty break into applause after Palmer signs. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty observe as Palmer puts his signature on the document. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Holly Esposito signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at the University of California, Los Angeles, during National Signing Day at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Students cheer for senior Jake Martin before Martin signs his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
John and Kris DuMond take photos and video of their daughter Megan DuMond who signed her letter of intent with the Air Force Academy for diving at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Student athletes sign their letters of intent with family and friends during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Senior Harper Lehman poses for photographs with family and friends after signing her letter of intent to swim at the University of Utah during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Luke Wieland became emotional when he announced that he had decided to go to the Air Force Academy to play football. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Simon Dillemuth will be playing football for Dakota State. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling will be playing football for Colorado State University-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
RJ Craft will be playing football for Sterling College. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Spencer Peterson will be playing football for the University of Colorado-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Ethan Kramer will be playing football for University of Northern Colorado. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
David Moore III will be playing football for Southern Utah. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Pine Creek's quarterback Gavin Herberg will be playing football at Colorado Mesa. He talks about his decision during a signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Damon Darling gets a hug from fellow football player Greg Davis after the signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling gets a hug from his grandfather, Joe Daltilia. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge athletes from left to right, Naeemah Weathers, Nate Lemke, Cam Reiman and Ethan Ward. Each signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Arneson sees a potential situation as one where he redshirts as a freshman, adds “good weight” to his frame to play at about 315 pounds, earns a scholarship and eventually a spot in the starting lineup.
“My ideal scenario is to show up and show out,” he said.
For now, he’ll start on a partial academic scholarship with the assurance he can compete for football scholarships that come open.
Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper, who also watched another of his players, Jake Martin, sign with Air Force at a ceremony Wednesday, said the recruiting process was difficult for Arneson. He had offers from smaller schools and no shortage of interest from major programs, but nothing concrete had developed.
“My heart hurt for Kai,” Tupper said. “We kept saying, ‘It’s coming. Something big is coming for you.’”
Tupper said his confidence came from seeing Arneson’s growth from the time he first put him in the lineup as a sophomore.
“What you can’t take account for is the immeasurables,” Tupper said. “The guy is an incredible worker. Excellent teammate.”