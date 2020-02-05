MONUMENT - Lewis-Palmer’s Kai Arneson can’t pinpoint the precise reason he chose Oregon as his favorite team when he was just 9 years old.

Born in Saudi Arabia, where his father worked for an oil company, Arneson had moved to Colorado and decided he needed to select a go-to college team. Oregon was frequently on television. Its mascot was a Duck, which he found cool. He had his team.

On Wednesday, Arneson — who now towers at 6-foot-8, 294 pounds — signed with his team, agreeing to join Oregon as a preferred walk-on.

“I’ve dreamed about playing there,” said the second-team Colorado High School Activities Association all-state offensive tackle and two-time academic all-state performer.

Arneson sees a potential situation as one where he redshirts as a freshman, adds “good weight” to his frame to play at about 315 pounds, earns a scholarship and eventually a spot in the starting lineup.

“My ideal scenario is to show up and show out,” he said.

For now, he’ll start on a partial academic scholarship with the assurance he can compete for football scholarships that come open.

Lewis-Palmer coach Dustin Tupper, who also watched another of his players, Jake Martin, sign with Air Force at a ceremony Wednesday, said the recruiting process was difficult for Arneson. He had offers from smaller schools and no shortage of interest from major programs, but nothing concrete had developed.

“My heart hurt for Kai,” Tupper said. “We kept saying, ‘It’s coming. Something big is coming for you.’”

Tupper said his confidence came from seeing Arneson’s growth from the time he first put him in the lineup as a sophomore.

“What you can’t take account for is the immeasurables,” Tupper said. “The guy is an incredible worker. Excellent teammate.”

Other Lewis-Palmer signees include

• Megan Dumond — Air Force, diving: It was diving that got Dumond into the academy in the most literal sense, as she wrote an application essay detailing the fear she overcame in the sport.

• Holly Esposito — George Fox University, lacrosse: The four-year starter was praised by her coach with comparisons to Derek Jeter for her leadership.

• Dalton Goodale — Colorado Mesa, lacrosse: Goodale’s coach said his work in the sport from fifth grade on is what allowed him the chance to play collegiately.

• Patrick Jirele and Haley Wood — Western State, cross country: Two from the Rangers signed on to the in-state D2 program.