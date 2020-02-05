MONUMENT - Jake Martin doesn’t know the answer. Neither does Air Force.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Lewis-Palmer senior with 4.45-second speed in the 40-yard dash has no clue what position he’ll play with the Falcons.
“That’s the question,” said Martin, who signed with Air Force on Wednesday. “I talked to the wide receiver coach, he wants me to play wide receiver. The safeties coach wants me to play safety. The linebackers coach wants me to play linebacker.”
Martin will have a year at the prep school to help sort out the question of his future position. His future in general? That was his bigger concern.
The son of a former Army quarterback, Martin experienced something of an awakening this past year when meeting with Air Force coaches.
After impressing at an academy camp, coaches asked to see his grades. They were less than impressed. Martin did something about it, earning straight A’s this past semester. Seeing that, Air Force extended an offer in December. Martin quickly accepted, decommitting from South Dakota in the process.
“They kind of laid out a road map for him,” said Jay Martin, Jake’s father, who played at West Point and served more than 20 years on active duty, settling in Colorado Springs after the area appealed to the family while he was stationed with a special forces group at Fort Carson. “It turned him on, tuned him in and he started doing the things they asked him to do.”
Martin’s senior year was truncated by a broken collarbone. He had switched to running back from receiver (where he had caught 18 passes for 429 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior) and exploded for 372 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 46-34 victory in Week 2. In Week 3, he suffered the injury. He returned for the season finale, running for three touchdowns in a victory over Littleton.
He broke the collarbone again in his first wrestling dual.
Maybe it was the reality brought on by the injuries. Maybe it was the reality check offered by the Air Force coaches. Maybe it was the career path of his father, whom he has called an inspiration. Whatever it was, Martin’s motivation and perspective have evolved over the past months, leaving him in position to think about far more than football positions.
“That was the biggest thing for me in my decision, is where am I going to be in 10 years?” said Martin, who is considering pilot training or a career in acquisitions as potential paths at the academy. “What am I going to be doing? What kind of person am I going to be? When football is all over, how am I going to end up as a person? That all went into my decision.”