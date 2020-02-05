Pine Creek's David Moore III didn’t have a grand introduction to Southern Utah.
Moore said coach Demario Warren flew out to meet him and immediately told him, ‘There’s nothing to do in Cedar City.’
But Moore, a three-star running back, had searched for years to find his home at the next level — what is one more visit?
“I thought, if it’s the right place, it’s the right place, so I’ll give it a shot,” Moore said. “I really wasn’t expecting much.”
But when Moore stepped on campus, he said he felt at home.
“I really loved the school and it turned into a great fit,” Moore said.
On his visit, he attended a gymnastics meet and was floored by how many fans came out in support.
“I have never seen anything like that at a gymnastics meet,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of school spirit and literally the entire town goes to all of the sporting events.”
Moore said he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot as a freshman and was also able to create his own major.
Moore was tested as musically gifted and learned to play the drums in middle school. He now composes music, mostly hip-hop beats, on his iPad.
Southern Utah created a major specifically for Moore to combine music production and marketing.
“I’m happy for him, and happy that he is happy,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “It has been a frustrating process because we all thought he could play, but it’s just a matter of getting that opportunity and seeing where you fit. I think it’s a good fit for him and he seems to be happy and comfortable with his decision and I can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Senior Jake Martin takes a photo with football coach Dustin Tupper after signing his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty break into applause after Palmer signs. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
TCA football player Cole Palmer signed a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Friends, family and TCA faculty observe as Palmer puts his signature on the document. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Holly Esposito signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at the University of California, Los Angeles, during National Signing Day at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Students cheer for senior Jake Martin before Martin signs his letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
John and Kris DuMond take photos and video of their daughter Megan DuMond who signed her letter of intent with the Air Force Academy for diving at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Student athletes sign their letters of intent with family and friends during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Senior Harper Lehman poses for photographs with family and friends after signing her letter of intent to swim at the University of Utah during National Signing Day at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Luke Wieland became emotional when he announced that he had decided to go to the Air Force Academy to play football. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Simon Dillemuth will be playing football for Dakota State. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling will be playing football for Colorado State University-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
RJ Craft will be playing football for Sterling College. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Spencer Peterson will be playing football for the University of Colorado-Pueblo. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Ethan Kramer will be playing football for University of Northern Colorado. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
David Moore III will be playing football for Southern Utah. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Pine Creek's quarterback Gavin Herberg will be playing football at Colorado Mesa. He talks about his decision during a signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Senior Damon Darling gets a hug from fellow football player Greg Davis after the signing ceremony. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Damon Darling gets a hug from his grandfather, Joe Daltilia. Nine seniors with the State Champion Pine Creek football team signed letters of intent to play college football at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Palmer Ridge athletes from left to right, Naeemah Weathers, Nate Lemke, Cam Reiman and Ethan Ward. Each signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Lindsey Smith, The Gazette)
Pine Creek seniors earn 87 collegiate football offers, nine sign National Letters of Intent
A look at the numbers associated with the Pine Creek football class of 2020 will show you the depth and talent the Eagles have run with for four years.
Two state championships. Three title game appearances. Four league titles. A senior class of 35 athletes, and 13 that have combined for a total of 87 college football offers.
On Wednesday, nine members of the Pine Creek class of 2020 made it official at a National Letter of Intent celebration ceremony.
“When almost a third of your guys go on and play collegiately, that really says something,” said Miller. “Their record shows it in their four years and their talent spoke for themselves.”
Ethan Kramer signed to Northern Colorado as one of the athletes in Ed McCaffrey’s first recruiting class.
Damon Darling, Eddie Kyle and Spencer Peterson all committed to play at CSU-Pueblo.
Gavin Herberg, who was named the state championship game MVP in December, signed to Colorado Mesa. Simon Dillemuth signed to Dakota State and RJ Craft committed to Sterling College. Max Lofy, who signed to the University of Wisconsin in November, was in attendance, and kicker Luke Wieland stole the show with a last-minute switch from Wyoming to Air Force at the signing table.
“Your color changes now, but you will always be blue and green,” Miller said. “These schools now have Pine Creek guys and that means hard working, tough intelligent football players, and each one of these guys is going to make an impact in their new program.”