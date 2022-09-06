Marisa Reyes has played on the new and old Sierra softball fields.
As a club player in middle school, before becoming a Stallion, she practiced with her team after varsity wrapped things up.
Winning matters to the sophomore, as does being competitive in softball. Having compassion for those around her, and building up the Sierra program she used to watch, matters even more.
The two are converging as the team grows around Reyes and catcher Sam Venegas Medina, a junior.
"I came to Sierra to be with all of my friends," Reyes said. "I have really good friends and I've known them since preschool and elementary school. Playing with them helps me."
Mind you, Reyes is a player who doesn't always need help.
She set the program record with 219 strikeouts last year across 107⅓ innings. Against Woodland Park last season, she set another record of 20 strikeouts in a 7-4 loss to Woodland Park. Two of the seven runs were earned.
In an 18-strikeout game against Sand Creek, 14 runs crossed against the Stallions, with only two earned.
Outside of the pitching tandem, Sierra doesn't have other club players. It's a developing team that, in some ways, is still learning the day-to-day basics of the sport.
Reyes sees it all from the circle. She sees teammates giving effort and caring about the win as much as she does.
When mistakes are made behind her, she's never been one to call out teammates or show outward frustration.
"Having a pitcher like her — our team feeds off it," coach Katelyn Durham said. "She's honestly like a coach. When she sees girls make a mistake, she helps them out, and gives guidance.
"She never yells at girls and she only stays positive. It's helped them grow every day."
It's a mental switch Reyes has worked on. She's played softball since 5 years old and competed in club since 10.
Over time, she's developed an ability to act and view the game one way when surrounded by some of the city's other top players, and a whole different way when her teammates are friends at Sierra.
Right now, she competes for an 18-and-under club team at 15 years old.
What's more, leading the way for all her strikeouts is velocity. She already touches 60 mph from the circle after not pitching until three years ago.
For comparison, University of Oklahoma junior Jordyn Bahl, who led the Sooners to an NCAA title run, throws around 65 mph.
"I don't know that I've seen many girls throw like her," Air Academy coach Bob Wingett said. "We went against her, and it seemed like our girls couldn't touch some of her pitches — she's that good."
With the mindset shift, Reyes also changes positions in club. They'll rely on her more as a pitcher next season, but she's been predominantly a shortstop.
To help out Sierra more, she's part of student council and helps the student body to improve the campus.
"I think it's all about getting more social with people and trying to be a good person," Reyes said. "I want teammates and friends to always be able to succeed."
Marita Hynes Field is where Reyes has her sights set now — the home of the Sooners, winners of four of the past seven D-I softball titles.
If she has it her way, Reyes will take players with her to the next level. Every day, she works to help teammates get better as she does the same.