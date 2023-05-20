Sierra senior Marcus Mills got the repeat he never wanted at this year's state track and field championships.

Competing in the boys' 4A 300 meter hurdles at Jefferson County Stadium on Saturday, Mills seemed poised to claim the state title in the lead with one hurdle remaining. As he attempted to clear the hurdle, his foot hit it and he fell to the ground, tumbling into an opponent's lane, resulting in a disqualification.

Mills recovered, but took a moment to lay on the track in disbelief. It was déjà vu. In his first state meet in 2021, he was disqualified in a similar fashion. He bounced back last year, winning the 110 hurdles.

"This was my last year and I had it all and it's sad that it had to end like this," Mills said after the race. "I have college coming up, but I just wanted it so bad."

Mills got third in the 110-meter hurdles earlier Saturday. So when he saw Niwot's Eric Walker coming up on him out of the corner of his eye in the 300, Mills said he went all out to win on the final hurdle.

"I wanted to pass him. And I think I gave it all up into that last hurdle and I guess it was too much," he said.

He crossed the finish line despite the disqualification, thanks in part to a pair of competitors who came to his aid after he tripped. One of the athletes was the Windsor competitor whose lane Mills crossed into.

"That's very good sportsmanship," he said. "It lifted me up a little bit, gave me the confidence to walk across the finish line even though I got DQ'd."

The other athletes weren't the only ones who helped Mills after the loss.

Delia Febres Butler lives on Colorado Springs' south side. She is a Widefield alum and taught at Sierra for a year. She has also been a track and field clerk for 30 years. Febres Butler said she's known Mills four years. She put her arm around him and comforted him following the race.

"It just broke my heart," she said. "All I could tell him was 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.' And he just replied, 'It was my last race.' And no one should have to go through that by themselves. ... He's a very classy young man, very humble, very quiet. He knows what he needs to do and I know that he'll be successful whatever he's going to do. I really do."

The finish makes for a sour end to what has been a phenomenal season in which the Sierra senior won every 110-hurdle event he competed in and won five of six 300-meter events prior to state.

But Mills promised it wasn't the end of his story. In the following years, he'll attend Western Colorado University in Gunnison where he'll seek to make what happened Saturday a distant memory.

"I want to keep eatin', keep feastin', and keep working for it," he said.