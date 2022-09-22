The Gatorade bath was a little colder Thursday night.
Sierra coach Joe Roskam, sporting a curved bill Oklahoma Sooners hat matching the maroon of his pullover, took a proverbial bath under the cold fog of Garry Berry Stadium after a win over Mitchell, 50-0 — the Stallions' first of the year.
As he shouted towards the culprits of the dumping, 'Hey, you ruined my hat,' he couldn't help but smile. The overtime loss to Liberty two weeks ago faded, and the feeling of a win took over.
His team doesn't have the winning formula down quite yet, the Stallions are starting four sophomores along the offensive line alone. But they have the work ethic and heart to get there.
A full offseason of juniors Ryan Stankiewicz and Micah Lumpkin, after the latter arrived halfway through the season last year from out of state, showed through to the tune of two touchdowns through the air — Lumpkin taking a reverse 77 yards for his third.
Sierra decided, why pass it to him? Lumpkin gets the ball on a reverse and takes it 77 yards down the sideline to make it 30-0 with 8:36 left in the half #copreps: pic.twitter.com/k8uiqfHneX— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 23, 2022
"These guys just make my job easier, especially when you know what you're doing with the right people," Stankiewicz said. "Micah and I had early-morning workouts, late-night workouts, just putting in the work to get here."
The Sierra quarterback added a third of his own on a 26-yard pass to senior Nigel Piper.
By halftime, the Stallions had raced out to a 36-point lead. With 30 seconds left, Lumpkin nearly added to it before being pushed out of bounds at the buzzer.
He's leading the state in receiving yards and added to the total en masse Thursday. His frustration in the earlier loss to the Lancers was so palpable the opposing coaching staff came to his aid to remind him of his exploits on the field.
As much as Roskam needed a win Thursday to make the Monday practice a little sweeter next week, Lumpkin may have needed it more.
"This season has been fun, even with the losses, because we've tried to air it out and grow," Lumpkin said. "The losses are humbling, and we've just tried to stay humble. This game means a little more, and either side can take it, so it's nice to grab the win."
Lumpkin's first game with Sierra came against the same Marauders last season.
With little practice time, he put together multiple touchdowns to help the Stallions take last year's iteration of the rivalry game.
Roskam has a lot to look forward to. His quarterback and wideout connection is only part of it.
More orange cooler soakings would be nice. For now, it's about building a culture where the wins become normal.
"We should've pulled out some wins earlier, but we haven't learned how to win and get over the hump yet," Roskam said. "Hopefully this helps us learn and allows us to get over the hump.
"The next step is a little more confidence and we'll just continue to get 10 percent better each week."