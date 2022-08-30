Sierra High School football will begin play in a $3 million on-campus stadium next year.
The school announced Tuesday that construction will begin this winter on a complex that will include 1,000-seat bleachers, a field house containing concessions and restrooms and a press box. Also included will be a new turf field and resurfaced track in place of the existing complex. There will be new lighting as well.
Construction is scheduled to wrap in Aug. 2023, in time for the Stallions to play regularly on their campus for the first time since the school opened nearly four decades ago. The program had long shared Veteran’s Memorial Stadium located at Harrison High School, which is also part of District 2.
"This is going to be a huge investment for the southeast side of Colorado Springs," Sierra Athletic Director, Robert Bentley said. "It will spark life into our community, our school, and district."
A bond passed by the school district in 2018 allocated $14-20 million to Sierra for improvements. Those funds will be used for the football complex and were put toward a new softball field that was constructed this year for $300,000. A new tennis facility is also currently being built.
Recently, the stadium on Sierra's campus has seldom been used. Last year when Harrison's Veterans Memorial Stadium was unable to provide lighting, a Mitchell vs. Sierra football game was moved to the existing field. The school has said logistics were not in place to host football games on a regular basis.
Renderings of the new field house and complex were released by the school.
The football team will continue to play home games on Harrison's campus while waiting for Sierra's new complex. Other sports, like boys' and girls' soccer, will continue to play at the Stallions' on-campus field until construction starts in Dec., 2022 or Jan. 2023.