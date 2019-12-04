Sierra girls’ basketball coach Joseph Williams is taking the reins off the Stallions this season.
“I don’t want to hold them back,” Williams said Tuesday. “If we can run, I let them run. Me and them have the understanding if it ain’t there, pull it back.”
Senior guards D’nae Wilson and Azaria Lacour are “them” in that sentence.
After losing Gya’ni Sami — now a member of the Colorado women’s track and field team, and her nine rebounds per game — and 5-foot-10 guard Jasmine Monroe-Shivers, now playing at Northeastern Junior College, Sierra is going small and fast.
“We don’t have very much size, but we do have a lot of speed, said Wilson, last year’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. “A lot of girls on our team like to run, and if we can get our bigs to run the floor as fast as we can, we’d be pretty much unstoppable full court.”
“I think our defense is going to be pretty strong this year,” said Lacour, who was third, averaging 9.7 points as a junior, before moving on to Sierra’s other strength. “I’d say fast breaks, because our team likes to run.”
Despite some sloppy ball handling and foul trouble, the Stallions sprinted to a 64-42 win over Thomas Jefferson in Monday’s season opener. Lacour led the way with 20 points, while Wilson (16) and Annalisa Mileto (13) also reached double figures. Lacour also had nine of Sierra’s 25 steals and the Stallions held the Spartans to 29% shooting from the field and 18% from 3.
“I just ask them to get up and play some defense and use their athleticism,” Williams said.
“The special thing about them (Wilson and Lacour) right now is they’ve learned how to play together, and there’s not too many teams that can guard both, so they pick their poison.”
The hope, or expectation, is that the breakneck pace puts Sierra back in the postseason. The Stallions, according to Williams, have had both the boys’ and girls’ team in the state playoffs each of the past 16 seasons.
“What coach wants to break that streak?” Williams asked rhetorically. “So you could say it’s expected to be there. We gotta keep that tradition.”
With Wilson and Lacour the Stallions have been in the final 16 each of the last three seasons, highlighted by a quarterfinal run in their sophomore season.
The leading guards said they want to exploit mismatches and make an even deeper run in their final prep season.
“Me and her switching between the 1 and the 2, it’s like on offense, they don’t know who to stop,” Wilson said.
“On defense, they don’t know who’s coming when.”