Fountain-Fort Carson 55, Coronado 21
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans scored in every quarter to finish off their ninth win of the season.
Fountain-Fort Carson's resumé for the postseason includes a 5-0 record in league play, a 328-112 scoring differential and seven consecutive wins to end the year. It won eight games by double digits, as well.
The Classical Academy 49, Manitou Springs 6
At Manitou Springs: The start was so quick for the Titans that a one-score second half didn't matter.
The Classical Academy put up 42 points in the first half, with senior Cade Palmer rushing for 168 yards and five touchdowns. It finishes with a 8-0 record and 376-52 scoring differential. The Titans won every game by 25-or-more.
Pine Creek 56, Doherty 13
At Pine Creek: It's time for the biggest games in Pine Creek country.
The postseason will welcome an 8-2 Eagles team who topped Doherty, and bounced back from a 24-14 loss to Regis Jesuit their last time out. Senior Josiah Roy and company are looking to add another state title to their mantle, but will be met with several challengers from the area and elsewhere.
Widefield 33, Cheyenne Mountain 31
At Widefield: What a turnaround it's been for the Gladiators.
Last year, Widefield failed to win in four chances. Friday's win over Cheyenne Mountain moved this year's team to 4-5. The Red-Tailed Hawks entered the game 8-1, coming off five consecutive victories.
Palmer 23, Liberty 14
La Junta 53, Woodland Park 6
Florence 45, Colorado Springs Christian School 7
Palmer Ridge 41, Vista Ridge 0
Sand Creek 48, Sierra 14
Heritage 35, Air Academy 26
Pueblo West 50, Rampart 0
Banning Lewis Academy 60, Trinidad 7