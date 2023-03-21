State trophies may have been hoisted in early March but there's still high school basketball left to play in Colorado.

The 23rd annual The Show: Colorado Boys and Girls High School Basketball All-Star Games will take place March 24-25 at the Metro State University of Denver Auraria Center, announced by the Biokats Sports Network.

The weekend will feature eight games celebrating star athletes on the court from across the state. Friday games will showcase the top seniors from boys' and girls' basketball this season, as well as a pair of games featuring Colorado's top 40 freshmen, sophomore and juniors.

Saturday's games feature the top 20 athletes from classifications 1A through 4A and then another set of girls' and boys' games featuring the top 20 athletes from 5A and 6A.

The athletes for the games were selected by Colorado media a month in advance, according to a release.

"We've been directly involved in the success of The Show in Colorado. Watching how much the kids and the community enjoy the honor and the opportunity inspired us to host 1A-4A Top 20 game in 2017 alongside of our Top 20 Elite game," Biokats Sports CEO Jerry Howard said in a release. "In 2018, we expanded The Show, adding a Top 20 Senior game, to honor the outgoing seniors and the Top 40 game for our elite freshmen, sophomores and juniors. We're excited about the enthusiasm of the coaches and media to make this happen for the kids."

The games make for some truly incredible roster combinations, featuring several stars in the Pikes Peak Region. For example, the 5A state champion Riehl brothers of Mesa Ridge, Tevin and Bryce, will team up with state runner-up Air Academy's Noah Hellem in the boys' top 40 match. Joining them will be Coronado standout Realiti Smith and Falcon star Eric Graham II.

On the girls' side, small-school dynamic duos collide, as Grace Minihane and Kinley Asp of 3A state champion Colorado Springs Christian team up with AJ Mannering and Abbie Nickell from 3A No. 1 seed Peyton.

Other fantastic roster combinations include Air Academy's Caitlin Kramer and Fountain-Fort Carson's Vanderbilt commit Aiyana Mitchell in the girls' top 20 game, as well as Lewis-Palmer Air Force commit Eli Robinson, teaming up with Doherty's Christian Drummond and Vista Ridge's Tyson Monck in the boys' top 20 game.

2023 THE SHOW GAME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Senior Games

Girls – 3:30 p.m.

Boys – 5 p.m.

Top 40 Games

Girls – 6:30 p.m.

Boys – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Top 20 1A-4A Games

Girls – 3:30 p.m.

Boys – 5 p.m.

Top 20 Games

Girls – 6:30 p.m.

Boys – 8 p.m.