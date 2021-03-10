Colorado High School Activities Association state wrestling weekend kicks off Thursday with the first CHSAA-sanctioned state championships for girls’ wrestling.
Seventy local wrestlers will compete in the three-day tournament held at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. The girls’ tournament will be held Thursday, followed by boys’ 2A and 3A tournaments Friday and will conclude with 4A and 5A competition Saturday.
This week CHSAA announced contingency plans for Saturday’s basketball playoff games and moved the Class 3A swimming and diving championships from Saturday to Monday in anticipation of the powerful winter storm predicted to hit Colorado this weekend. According to CHSAA, no contingency plans for wrestling are in the works.
CHSAA bylaws state that tournaments shall be postponed if 25% or more of the participants are unable to be present.
According to a release, the CHSAA assistant commissioner in charge of wrestling, Adam Bright, has been in communication with participating schools, “and the majority are already scheduled to be in Pueblo by Friday evening. Unless anything changes, more than 75% of participants in the tournament will be available to compete in the tournament on Saturday,” the release said.
GIRLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday’s state championships marks the culmination of the first CHSAA-sanctioned season for girls’ wrestling. The Pikes Peak region has 16 qualifiers representing five area schools and competing in eight of 10 weight classes.
Doherty’s Candice Brickell is one of two local placers from the 2020 state tournament. As a sophomore Brickell placed sixth at 105 pounds, and this year enters the 100-pound tournament with a 10-4 record after placing second at regionals.
Brickell’s teammate Sarah Savidge is the region’s other returning state placer, following a third-place finish in 2020 at 127. Savidge placed second at the Region 2 tournament falling to top-seeded and undefeated Savannah Cosme of Chatfield 6-4 in the region championship. Savidge is 14-2 entering the state tournament. Vista Ridge senior Dakotah Livermore (17-5) who will also compete for a 127 title.
Vista Ridge’s Cheyenne Dyess will also compete for a 100-pound title. The sophomore is 9-14.
Mesa Ridge freshman Bella Cross will compete in her first state tournament at 111. Cross’ only loss came in the Region 2 championship, where she fell to top-seed Israel Resendez of Denver East. Cross is 11-1. Doherty freshman Adrinna Lopez will also compete in the 111 bracket.
The Pikes Peak region represents four of eight qualifiers at 215, including top-seeded Ciara Monger, a freshman from Calhan, who enters the state tournament undefeated. Mesa Ridge’s RaeAnna Bristow (1-6), Vista Ridge’s McKenna Reynolds (16-1) and Doherty’s Mareta Ileu (3-4) have also qualified for the girls’ heavyweight bracket.
Alexsys Jacquez (so., Mesa Ridge) and Shenin Steele (sr., Lewis-Palmer) will compete at 118. The 136 class will feature Calhan’s Samantha Krause-Mahan (11-2) and Victoria Guinard (14-3) of Doherty. Mesa Ridge freshman Alison Evans will compete at 147. She is 10-2. Calhan’s Taylor Knox, a sophomore, will wrestle for a 185 title.
BOYS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS
More than 50 area boys’ wrestlers will compete between Friday and Saturday, with a majority of those qualifiers in competition Saturday during the 4A and 5A championships. Friday will feature 22 athletes from eight area schools, and 32 will compete Saturday representing 12 wrestling programs in the Pikes Peak region.
Here are area wrestlers to watch in each classification.
CLASS 5A
Seven locals will compete in the 5A tournament, highlighted by Pine Creek senior Draygan Colonese, who enters the tournament undefeated as the top-seeded 170-pounder in 5A. Colonese competed for the 2020 170 title, but fell to Doherty’s Tyson Beauperthuy in a 7-1 decision.
Colonese’s teammate Jace Graves placed fourth at 160 a year ago and will compete for the 182 5A title Saturday. Graves earned a No. 2 seed with a 13-3 record.
At 220, Rampart senior Dalton Slaughter will look to improve his fifth-place finish from 2020. He enters with a 15-2 record and will open against Brighton sophomore Dylan BravoPacker, who is 20-0.
CLASS 4A
The battle for the 126 title will be a fierce battle between top Pikes Peak region wrestlers. Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove earned the top seed with a 14-0 record. Cheyenne Mountain’s Nicholas Grizales is seeded second at 19-1. Falcon freshman Landon Drury (14-0) will also be in the mix.
Hargrove and Grizales placed fourth last year at 126 and 120, respectively.
The battle at 170 pounds will also be littered with local talent, with four region qualifiers. Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane, who placed third at 152 last year, is the top local seed. The senior is 11-1. Coronado’s Mitchell Nowlan (18-1) and Falcon’s Josiah Aldinger (12-1) also enter with one loss. Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Zach Johnson qualified at 170 at 11-6.
Lewis-Palmer sophomore Isiah Blackmon earned the No. 2 seed at 120 by going undefeated. Blackmon looks to improve on his third-place finish (106) as a freshman. Cheyenne Mountain’s Patrick Ransom (so., 15-5) and Falcon’s Bryan Dickerson (fr., 7-3) will also compete at 120.
Cheyenne Mountain senior Jake Boley entersundefeated at 220 and aims to improve on a third-place finish a year ago. Boley, seeded second, defeated top-seeded Gavin Howes of Pueblo County 7-5 in sudden victory earlier this year.
Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi is the top seed in the 195 bracket with an 18-1 record. Liberty’s Joe Shaver will also compete at 195 at 11-2. One of his two losses came from Gagliardi in the 4A Region 4 title match.
Following an appearance in the 4A heavyweight championship as a freshman, Mesa Ridge’s Matthew Moore returns as the top-seeded heavyweight at 4-1.
Coronado's Ben Nagel will compete for a 152 title with a 19-0 record. Falcon’s Aydin Rix Mcelhinney is undefeated heading into the 160 bracket as the No. 2 seed. Vista Ridge’s Max Coddington (16-1) also qualified.
CLASS 3A
Two-time defending champion Brady Hankin of Woodland Park is undefeated at 138 and ready to clinch a third-straight state title. The junior is 13-0, fresh off a region title victory over Valley’s Zach Brown (22-1), who was ranked second before regionals.
Hankin will face Elizabeth’s Kyle Owen in the first round.
Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Anthony Isek is the second-seeded 106-pounder with a 20-1 record.
James Irwin senior James Hustoles is the second-seeded heavyweight in 3A at 17-0. Top-seeded Tanner True of Eaton is also undefeated.
Tanner Eide of TCA (so., 220, 18-0), Wesley Reeves (so., 195, 14-1) and Emmett Wolfe (160, sr., 14-1) of Manitou Springs, and Jacob Hustoles from James Irwin (182, jr., 13-1) all enter with one loss.
CLASS 2A
Peyton has three wrestlers, led by 2020 state finalist Clint Brown, who will challenge for the 145 title. Brown placed second last year at 138.
The senior enters the state tournament as the undefeated second seed. Junior James Brown is 15-1 at 152 and junior Zak Cobb is 8-7 at 195.