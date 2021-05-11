For live updates from each match, follow @LindseySquints on Twitter and check GazettePreps.com for photos and recaps from the tournament.
CLASS 5A
No. 2 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 7 Legend Titans (10-3) vs. No. 2 Rampart Rams (10-1) … 5 p.m. Wednesday at Broadmoor World Arena. The winner will move on to the 5A state semifinals to face No. 3 Ralston Valley or No. 6 Chatfield at 11 a.m. Thursday. The championship will be played at 5 p.m.
Scouting the Titans: Legend is fresh off a 5A Region 6 run, upsetting host Cherokee Trail in a five-set win in the region title game. The Titans have won seven straight matches heading into the state tournament, but four have been two-set tournament wins. Senior Rylie Kadel leads the Titans with 146 kills and 35 blocks. Alexa Grogan has 70 kills and Peyton Dunn leads the team in aces with 24 and second in blocks with 20. Dunn also quarterbacks the offense with 311 assists and leads the team with 83 digs.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart has not lost a match since the second game of the regular season, and has lost just three sets since. The Rams won the Region 2 tournament with straight-set wins over Regis Jesuit and Fort Collins, but otherwise has limited experience against 5A competition through the regular season. Led by senior phenoms Riley Simpson and newly crowned Colorado Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year Anjelina Starck, Rampart has a .308 hitting percentage. Simpson has 181 kills and a .364 percentage, while Starck has 164 kills and a .333 percentage. Freshman Izzy Starck has a team-high 30 aces, followed by Anjelina with 21. Izzy Starck has 391 assists. Four Rams have 80 or more digs, led by Simpson (99) and Anjelina Starck (93). Rampart averages just two blocks per set, however, led by Brielle Edwards with 24. Edwards is also third in kills with 48.
CLASS 4A
No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 7 Discovery Canyon
Game data: No. 7 Discovery Canyon Thunder (10-3) vs. No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain (12-2) … 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The winner moves on to the Final Four to play No. 3 Palisade or No. 6 Palmer Ridge at 11 a.m. Thursday. The championship match will follow at 8 p.m.
Scouting the Thunder: After a tough start to the season which included an early quarantine and a 1-2 start, Discovery Canyon found its groove, winning nine of its last 10 games, including a Region 8 championship run to earn a trip to the state tournament. The Thunder will have a shot at redemption from a five-set loss to Cheyenne Mountain in the opening game of the regular season. Discovery Canyon’s Paityn Kramer has 131 kills and Addyson McArthyr has 100. Kiley West leads the Thunder with 33 aces and Kramer follows with 28. Aaliyanna Cordington has 39 blocks, including 32 solo, as Discovery Canyon enters the state tournament ranked fourth in 4A in blocking with 120 total. The Thunder defense is also well-rounded with five players earning more than 100 digs in the regular season, led by Sophie Bouchell’s 239.
Scouting Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain started the season on a seven-match winning streak before a short two-game skid interrupted the team’s momentum. But it bounced back quickly to win the final five matches heading into the state tournament, including a sweep of Weld Central and Holy Family in the Region 2 tourney. Emma Delich leads Cheyenne Mountain with 180 kills. Karlee Pinell has 169 kills and Sydney Morland has 120. Sophomore Jessie Duytschaever has 38 aces and 481 assists while Madison Fox has 182 digs followed by Delich with 127. Morland leads the team with 39 blocks, and Emily Zabor has 22.
No. 4 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 5 Mead Mavericks (11-3) vs. No. 4 Coronado Cougars (12-0) … 8 a.m. Wednesday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The winner will face No. 1 Windsor or No. 8 The Classical Academy in the Final Four on Thursday at 2 p.m. The championship match will follow at 8 p.m.
Scouting the Mavericks: Mead fell to Eaton in a nonleague match to close out the regular season, but bounced back with straight-set wins over Steamboat Springs and Skyview for the Region 6 championship. The Mavericks’ only other losses have come from No. 1 Windsor and Frederick, which Coronado defeated in the Region 5 title match for a spot in the state tournament. Three Mavericks have more than 100 kills, with a fourth flirting with triple digits. Senior Kenzie Morton and junior Quincey Coyle lead the team with 152 kills each and junior Morgan Munro has 114. Anna Palmer has 95. Coyle has 40 aces followed by Hailee Martinez with 38. Munro has 37 aces and a team-high 28 blocks and Martinez has 529 assists.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado secured the program’s first undefeated regular season since at least 2007, the last year online records are available. The Cougars won the Region 5 title with ease, defeating Montrose in straight sets and downing Frederick in a 3-1 win for the championship. Maycie Rogers leads Coronado with 143 kills and 41 aces Makayla Brown has 93 kills and 26 blocks. Elizabeth Berg has 29 blocks to lead the Cougars. Stacia Smith has 36 aces, 130 digs and is third on the team in hitting with 78 kills. Rachel Scott has 327 assists.
No. 6 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 6 Palmer Ridge Bears (10-5) vs. No. 3 Palisade Bulldogs (13-2) … 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The winner moves on to face No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain or No. 7 Discovery Canyon in the state semifinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. The championship will be played at 8 p.m.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge started the season strong with an 8-0 start all in straight sets. But the Bears’ first set loss sparked a five-match losing skid heading into the Region 7 tournament. Palmer Ridge bounced back in region play, however, defeating Erie and Niwot in straight sets to punch its ticket to the state tournament. The Bears are led by a trio of heavy hitters, led by Riley Anderson’s 143 kills. Madison Wilson has 130 and freshman Eva LaRochelle has 104. Wilson leads the team in blocks with 51, followed by Gigi German with 20. Elania Della Rossa is second in aces with 32 behind Ryann Blankenship’s 35. Della Rosa also has 236 digs and setter Kyra Kisting, a sophomore, has 398 assists.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Palisade takes on the state tournament with a six-match winning streak, including wins over Falcon (3-0) and Woodland Park (3-1) in the Region 3 tournament for a trip to state. The Bulldogs boast one of the state’s top hitters in senior Kendyl MacAskill, who ranks seventh in Colorado with 261 kills. Junior Ella Yanowich is second on the team in kills with 134. MacAskill does a bit of everything and leads the team with 35 aces and 71 blocks, followed by Yanowich with 32 aces and 39 blocks. The dynamic duo accounts for 68 percent of the team’s total offense.
No. 8 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 8 The Classical Academy Titans (14-1) vs. No. 1 Windsor Wizards (15-0) … 8 a.m. Wednesday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The winner moves on to the Final Four at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Coronado or No. 5 Mead. The championship match will go at 8 p.m.
Scouting the Titans: After a three-set loss to Palmer Ridge in the season opener, TCA has stormed through the season and enters the state tournament on a 14-match winning streak. The Titans won the 4A Region 4 championships, upsetting host team Eagle Valley in a five-set win for the title. Prior to the region tournament, TCA won 11 consecutive matches in straight sets. Hope Storm leads the Titans with 128 kills and Kaelen Boyles has 111 with a .360 hitting percentage. Reagan Strickland and Lydia Wadman lead TCA with 34 aces each and Storm has 32. Strickland also leads the team with 39 blocks.
Scouting the Wizards: The top-seeded Wizards enter the state tournament undefeated with sweeps over Evergreen and Thompson Valley for the Region 1 championship and has lost only six sets all season. Four Wizards have racked up triple-digit kills this season, led by seniors Kaylie Phelps (143) and Sara Scott (129). Freshman Julia Bohlinger has 114 kills and senior Olivia Deichmann has 103. Bohlinger leads the team with 33 blocks and Deichmann has 28. Peyton Relford organizes the powerful offense with 505 assists.