State volleyball weekend is upon us with local matches starting as early as 8 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Coliseum. Second-day action will resume at 2 p.m. Friday with championship matches scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
CLASS 5A
No. 6 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 11 Mountain Vista vs. No. 6 Rampart … 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5A first round. The winner will move on to face No. 3 Legend at 5 p.m.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart enters the state tournament fresh off a Region 6 championship and on a four-match winning streak. Through their dominant regular season the Rams (23-2) have dropped just nine sets.
Rampart is led by a pair of junior hitters who each have more than 330 kills on the season. Anjelina Starck has 336 kills, averaging 4.7 per set, and Riley Simpson has 332 for 4.4 per set. As a team the Rams hit .265 led by Starck who has a .339 hitting percentage with just 86 errors on 783 attempts. Starck also leads Rampart from behind the service line with 48 aces, followed by sophomore Ashlyn Phair with three. Phair is ranked sixth in the state with 859 assists. Grace Wilkinson leads the Rams defense with 367 digs, averaging 14.7 per set. She is followed by Starck, the team’s do-it-all player, with 271 digs, and Simpson with 246. Sophomore Brielle Edwards leads the blocking unit with 59 stops at the net, followed by Holly Kwiatkowski and Simpson with 29 each.
If the Rams move on to the second round of the winners bracket they will face No. 3 Legend, which Rampart defeated 3-0 in September. Rampart’s only losses on the season have come from No. 8 Grandview and Chatfield.
CLASS 4A
No. 3 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: The defending 4A champions earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will face the winner of No. 6 Pueblo West vs. No. 11 Thomas Jefferson in the second round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Scouting the Rangers: After back-to-back five-set losses to top-10 5A teams in the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational Lewis-Palmer stormed back to win the 4A Region 3 title to earn the program’s ninth straight appearance in the state tournament. This weekend will mark the first time since 2015 that the Rangers did not earn the No. 1 seed, but they will still benefit from a first-round bye.
Senior libero Gianna Bartalo has been a vital part of the Rangers three-straight title runs and is ranked fourth in the state with 623 digs. She is also the team’s leader behind the service line with 55 aces, followed by senior Michaela Recker with 46. On the attack senior Danni Norman has 310 kills, averaging 3.8 per set, followed by sophomore Kaitlynn Bird with 163 and Peyton Burnett with 140. Burnett is also the team’s leading blocker with 65, followed by Annika Hankenson with 38 and Maggie Masters with 34. Ally DeLange has 427 assists as a first-year varsity setter, followed by sophomore Hope Esposito with 295.
Although the Rangers have eight losses through the regular season six came from the hands of 5A teams, including two losses each to No. 8 Grandview and No. 1 Chaparral. However, Lewis-Palmer was swept by both teams in the their first matches early in the season, and two weeks ago the Rangers showed obvious growth, taking both teams to five sets.
One of the non-5A losses on the season came from No. 6 Pueblo West, which Lewis-Palmer could face in the second round. The Cyclones defeated the Rangers 2-1 in the Lewis-Palmer Invitational in September and will need to defeat No. 11 Thomas Jefferson in the first round.
No. 5 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 12 D’Evelyn vs. No. 5 Coronado … 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4A first round. The winner will face No. 4 Mead at 3:30 p.m.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado enters the postseason as the Region 6 champions led by a pair of junior attackers. Maycie Rogers leads the Cougars with 282 kills, averaging 3.4 per set. She is chased by Stacia Smith with 164 and senior Caroline Risenhoover with 145. Helping the attack is setter Rachel Scott, who has 771 assists. Makayla Brown leads the team from behind the service line with 59 aces, followed by Smith with 39. Senior Amara Austin is the team’s top blocker, entering the state tournament with 100 blocks, including 78 solo. Also leading the defense is senior Anna Griffin, who has 413 digs.
Coronado holds a 17-8 record , with its two most recent losses coming from top-10 5A programs, No. 9 Ralston Valley and No. 6 Rampart. Coronado opened the season with a sweep of No. 1 Pueblo County, the only loss for the Hornets this season. Arguably the Cougars’ biggest win came in early October when they defeated No. 8 Discovery Canyon 3-1. Coronado could face Discovery Canyon or Pueblo County again in the third round of the winners bracket.
No. 8 Discovery Canyon vs. No. 9 Palmer Ridge
Game data: No. 9 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 8 Discovery Canyon … 8 a.m. Thursday in the 4A first round. The winner will face No. 1 Pueblo County at 2 p.m.
Scouting the Bears: The Bears are fresh off a Region 10 championship, defeating Evergreen and Golden, and will face a familiar foe in the first round Thursday. Palmer Ridge defeated Discovery Canyon in five sets in early October with junior Riley Anderson hitting a career-high 23 kills. She leads the team with 307 kills, averaging 3.9 per game, followed by Olivia Parsley with 175, Madison Wilson with 154 and Naeemah Weathers with 145. Freshman Kyra Kisting is ranked third in the state with 940 assists and leads the team with 38 aces. Wilson is the team’s top blocker with 54, followed by Weathers with 45.
Prior to their regional win the Bears’ most recent loss came in a 2-0 tournament defeat to No. 2 Montrose.
Scouting the Thunder: Discovery Canyon will look for revenge against Palmer Ridge for a regular-season 3-2 loss to the Bears in conference play. Although the Thunder competed in the Palmer Ridge Invitational prior to regionals, DCC did not face the Bears a second time.
The Thunder are Region 9 champions after straight-set wins over Mullen and Battle Mountain — the second straight-set victory over Mullen in two weeks.
Discovery Canyon is led by two hitters with more than 200 kills, Paityn Kramer with 214 and Leah Lester with 205, each averaging 2.6 kills per set. Kramer also leads the team with 47 aces, followed by Sophia Boushell and Tatum Umiamaka with 37 each. Junior Aaliyanna Codrigton is the team’s leading blocker with 38 total blocks — 36 of them solo.
Class 4A No. 2 Montrose and 5A No. 9 Ralston Valley were responsible for the Thunder's most recent losses.
Last year then No. 2 Discovery Canyon faced Palmer Ridge in the first round of the elimination bracket, defeating the Bears 3-1.
No. 10 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 10 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 7 Erie … 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4A first round. The winner will face No. 2 Montrose at 6:30 p.m.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain secured a second-place finish in a competitive 4A/5A PPAC conference before claiming a Region 12 victory to earn a bid to the state tournament for at least the 13th straight season (online tournament records do not date back prior to 2007).
Sophomore Karlee Pinell leads the Indians with 250 kills, followed by junior Emma Delich with 189. Lucy Jarvis has 35 aces while Hannah Svarverud leads the team with 51 blocks, followed by Pinnell with 39 and Delich with 30. Delich and Madison Fox share the defensive load with 215 and 272 digs, respectively, and Morgan Kerchner has 359 assists to Alyssa Pecoraro’s 316.
Cheyenne Mountain could have earned a share of the league title if not for a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Lewis-Palmer. The Indians could face L-P in the third round if they defeat both Erie and No. 2 Montrose. Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer have a long history of success in the postseason, with the Indians being the only team to defeat the Rangers in the state tournament since 2015.
Last year Cheyenne Mountain upset No. 6 Evergreen in the first round as the No. 11 seed.
CLASS 3A
No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Game data: No. 12 Bayfield vs. No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian … 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner will face No. 4 Faith Christian at 3:30 p.m. in the second round.
Scouting the Lions: CSCS enters the postseason undefeated in 3A play with its only losses coming from 5A Chatfield and 4A No. 7 Erie. The Lions are fresh off a pair of sweeps in the Region 5 tournament and are ready to build off a title-game appearance from a year ago.
CSCS started the season 13-0 before running into Chatfield at the Rampart tournament and later completed an impressive sweep of the 3A Tri-Peaks league, losing just one set in league play. The Lions have four players with 100 or more kills, led comfortably by senior Charlie Tidwell who has 360, averaging 4.7 per set. Abby Miller has 190, Jubilee Diamond has 147 and Kayla Merckx has 128 kills. Diamond leads the team behind the service line with 64 aces, followed by Miller with 52. The team averages 3.2 aces per set. Junior Kiersten Brock is ranked fifth in the state with 859 assists.
Last year as a No. 6 seed the Lions upset No. 3 University, No. 2 Alamosa and No. 4 Platte Valley to make it to the title match before falling to No. 1 Lutheran 3-1.
CLASS 2A
No. 12 Fountain Valley Danes
Game data: No. 12 Fountain Valley vs. No. 5 Wiggins … 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner will move on to face No. 4 Union Colony at 3:30 p.m.
Scouting the Danes: Fountain Valley made history last weekend, earning the program’s first bid to the state tournament in 30 years with a 3-2 win over Sedgwick County in the championship match of the Region 9 tournament. The Danes tied for a share of the 2A Black Forest league championship and won five of their last six matches leading up to the state tournament. Season stats are not complete on MaxPreps, but the team lists sophomore Annaliese Fricke as the team’s top attacker with 242 kills through 60 sets.