This year's state boys' tennis tournaments start Thursday morning, and plenty of players from the Pikes Peak region will be competing in Class 4A at the City Park Tennis Complex in Pueblo. The first two rounds take place Thursday, followed by semifinals Friday and the championship matches Saturday.
No area athletes qualified for state at Class 5A.
Cheyenne Mountain is considered a state contender after the Indians advanced all three singles players and all four doubles teams. They have won 16 titles, with their last one coming in 2012.
In the past two years, Cheyenne Mountain placed third.
Below is a breakdown of the state tournament brackets featuring players from the Pikes Peak region:
Class 4A
No. 1 singles
Scouting report: Cheyenne Mountain's Joey Geisz, Coronado's Reilly Fredell and Discovery Canyon's William Fiala are part of a field that will see a new state champion. Last year's finalists — Colorado Academy's Richter Jordaan and Discovery Canyon's Nick Lorenz — graduated.
However, Niwot's Neil Wilcox — last year's third-place finisher — is back. And he will start off with Fredell, who finished second to Geisz in last week's Region 6 final. Geisz won 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Geisz will open the tournament against D'Evelyn's Brandon Pennington, who took second in Region 1.
Fiala will face Dawson School's Riley Burridge, the Region 1 winner.
No. 2 singles
Cheyenne Mountain senior Paul Jones is a favorite to win it all, considering that he placed third at No. 2 singles in 2018. Last year's finalists are not in this year's bracket.
Jones will open up the tournament against Palmer Ridge sophomore Ben Carlander, a second-place finisher in Region 2.
Other state qualifiers are: Coronado junior Jackson Shaeffer.
No. 3 singles
This bracket will be competitive, evident by the fact that two of the three top finishers at last year's state tournament are back. Niwot senior Ben Bicknell and Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Oliver Muhl finished second and third, respectively, in 2018.
It was Muhl's win in his final match that secured the Indians' finish behind winner Colorado Academy and runner-up Niwot.
Other state qualifiers are: Coronado senior Grayson Graham and Discovery Canyon senior Miles Wonnacott, the Region 2 winner.
No. 1 doubles
Colorado Academy won last year's bracket, and it is back with another talented squad in Mike Ford and Matt Robinson, the winner in Region 1.
Lorenzo Pirocca and Carver Ward will represent Cheyenne Mountain. The Region 6 winners will face Erie's Myles Meskers and Nash Phillips to open up the state tournament.
Other state qualifiers are: Air Academy's Chase Harris and Finn Horsfall and Discovery Canyon's Landry Jones and Brenner Haley.
No. 2 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain returns to the state tournament with experience, thanks to the likes of Robbie Metz and Jackson Miller. Both played with state doubles teams in 2018, with Metz settling for fourth at No. 1.
Metz is teaming up with Miller this year at No. 2 and will face Littleton's Jake Beutelschies and Avery Stroeve in the first round. The Littleton duo placed second in Region 3.
Metz and Miller won the Region 6 title.
Other state qualifiers are: Air Academy's Brayden White and William MacGuire.
No. 3 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain's Joseph Martensen and Miles Wagner are coming in as the Region 6 winners, and they will face Thompson Valley's Shawn Hartzog and Tarik Viegut.
The Indians duo boasted a 15-2 record heading into the postseason.
Other state qualifiers are: Air Academy's Garrett Hayden and Alex Baro and Discovery Canyon's Caleb Trevillian Jason Pabelico.
No. 4 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain's Stephen Zhou and Tyler Blixt lead the way for Pikes Peak region athletes in this bracket, after they won the Region 6 title. They will face Pueblo County's Canaan Dremmel and Noah Hite, who placed second in Region 7.
Other state qualifiers are: Air Academy's Lane Horsfall and Zach Sartain and Discovery Canyon's Alex Thassu and Grant Thurman.