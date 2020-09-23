The 2020 state boys' tennis tournaments kick off Friday in Denver and Pueblo as Class 5A teams will compete at the Gates Tennis Center, while 4A will battle at Pueblo City Park.
Twelve singles players and 15 doubles teams qualified from the Pikes Peak region to challenge for a state championship.
Reigning 4A champions Cheyenne Mountain will challenge for another title after qualifying a player or team in each position after a Region 6 sweep. Pine Creek qualified two singles players and two doubles teams for the 5A tournament, while Discovery Canyon, Air Academy and Palmer Ridge have a handful of athletes qualified in 4A.
First-round matches for Nos. 1 and 2 singles are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles at 10:15. Nos. 2 and 3 doubles will begin play at 11:30, and No. 4 doubles and first round of quarterfinals will begin at 12:45. Semifinals will be held on Day 2 starting at 9 a.m. with finals scheduled to begin at 11:30.
See a breakdown of all local competitors and their first-round matchups leading to the start of the state tournament.
CLASS 5A
No. 2 singles
Ian Kitchen, jr., Pine Creek: The Pine Creek junior will face Brandon Miller of Fruita Monument in the first round of the 5A No. 2 singles bracket. Kitchen took second in the Region 6 tournament, falling to Christian Trevey of Valor Christian in the region title match. Miller is the Region 7 champion. The winner will move on to play either Conor Kacmarczyk of Regis Jesuit or Joe Pontiff of Heritage in the quarterfinals.
No. 3 singles
Parker Kancir, jr., Pine Creek: The Region 6 runner-up will face the Region 8 champion Mason Heimel of Denver East in the first round of the state tournament. Kancir fell to Drew Schell of Valor in the region title match, but earned the bid to the state tournament following a 4-3 regular-season record. Kancir or Heimel will move on to play either Jackson Scott of Heritage or Alexei Uecker of Lakewood in the state quarterfinals.
No. 2 doubles
Silas Stowell, jr./Robert Lindly, so., Pine Creek: Following a second-place finish at the Region 6 tournament Stowell and Lindly will face the champions from Region 3, Jack Carbone and James Lynch in the first round. The duo fell in three-straight matches to end the regular season before storming back through the regional tournament, only to fall to the No. 2 doubles team from Valor Christian. If Stowell and Lindly make it through the first round they may have a second chance to take on Valor in a Region 6 title rematch against Mitchell Perez and Graham Beukelman in the quarterfinals, should the Eagles pair make it past Alex Sutherland and Agi Willis of Boulder in the first round.
No. 3 doubles
Cole Beutelschies, jr./Noah Osteroos, so., Pine Creek: Beutelschies and Osteroos will kick off the 5A tournament facing the No. 3 doubles team from Regis Jesuit, Aidan Sobolevsky and Alexander Samuelson. Sobolevsky and Samuelson were crowned Region 3 champions last week, while Beutelschies and Osteroos took second in Region 6. The winner of the first-round match will play either Brent Simon and Ogdon Ames of Mountain Vista or Connor Gordon and Zach Friedman of Ralston Valley.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 singles
Robbie Metz, sr., Cheyenne Mountain: The Region 6 champion will take on his first challenge at 9 a.m., facing Zander Pacheco of Pueblo Centennial. Metz claimed a three-set victory for the Region 6 title over Sand Creek’s Gavin Hutter. Pacheco was the Region 7 runner-up, falling to Christian Guzman of Pueblo Central. The winner of the first-round match will face Neil Wilcox of Niwot, last year’s 4A No. 1 singles champion, or Kevin Patel of Dawson School.
Gabe Wu, jr., Discovery Canyon: Wu earned a second-place finish at the Region 3 tournament, falling to Mac Caldwell of Mullen. Wu enters the state tournament having lost only two matches — the region final, and his second match of the year against Doherty’s Vaughn Biggs. Wu will face Colin Boublik of Kent Denver in the first round. Boublik is the champion from Region 2, defeating Palmer Ridge’s Alan Davis in the title match. The winner of Friday’s first-round match will move on to face either Christian Guzman of Pueblo Central or Henry Matheson of Longmont.
Gavin Hutter, so., Sand Creek: Hutter enters as one of three underclassmen to qualify at No. 1 singles, and becomes the first Scorpion to qualify for the tournament in five years. Hutter is the Region 6 runner-up after challenging champion Robbie Metz to three sets. He will face Mac Caldwell of Mullen, who earned the Region 3 title by defeating Discovery Canyon’s Gabe Wu. The winner will face either Christian Kelly of Aspen or Alan Davis of Palmer Ridge in the state quarterfinals.
Alan Davis, jr., Palmer Ridge: The Region 2 runner-up will face the Region 8 champion, Christian Kelly of Aspen in the first round. Davis fell to Colin Boublik of Kent Denver in the region title match, while Kelly defeated Max Nikkari of Grand Junction. The winner will move on to the quarterfinals to face either Mac Caldwell of Mullen or Gavin Hutter from Sand Creek.
No. 2 singles
Ben Carlander, jr., Palmer Ridge: As the second-place finisher from Region 2, Carlander will take on Tyler Burridge of Dawson School in the first round. The Dawson School sophomore is the champion from Region 4 having defeated Ben Williams of Greeley West. Carlander qualified for state after reaching the title match at the Region 2 tournament, but fell to Finn Cooper of Kent Denver. The winner will move on to play either Williams or Joseph Martensen of Cheyenne Mountain.
Joseph Martensen, jr., Cheyenne Mountain: Martensen’s first challenge will be Ben Williams of Greely West, the runner-up from Region 4. Martensen is the No. 2 singles champion from Region 6 following a two-set victory over Ben Hellem of Air Academy. The winner between Martensen and Williams will play either Tyler Burridge of Dawson or Ben Carlander of Palmer Ridge. Martensen has earned a tiebreak win over Carlander in late August.
Ben Hellem, jr., Air Academy: Hellem will face D’Evelyn’s Carter Smith in the first round, earning the draw following a second-place finish at the Region 6 tournament. Hellem fell to Cheyenne Mountain’s Joseph Martensen, while Smith earned his spot with a Region 1 title match win over Fabi Frenz of Colorado Academy. Either Hellem or Smith will move on to the quarterfinals to face Alex Mosher of Aspen or Jordan Rittgers of Pueblo Central.
No. 3 singles
Ian Capek, fr., Palmer Ridge: The Palmer Ridge freshman will get his first taste of the state tournament facing another youngster, sophomore Luke Weber of Niwot. Weber became the Region 5 champion after defeating Thomas Marshall of Longmont. Capek placed second in Region 2 following a loss to Reed Haymons of Kent Denver. The state quarterfinals could make way for a region title rematch as the winner of Weber's and Capek’s match will play Haymons or Marshall in the following round.
Steven Zhou, so., Cheyenne Mountain: Zhou will have a chance to find revenge from a regular-season loss to Colorado Academy’s Ryan Gaghen as the two meet in the first round. Zhou earned his bid as the Region 6 champion, defeating Noah Hellem of Air Academy, while Gaghen took second in Region 1, falling to D’Evelyn’s Phoenix Lee. The winner of the first-round matchup will play Tommy Cruz of Pueblo West or Jake Lewis of Evergreen.
Noah Hellem, fr., Air Academy: Noah Hellem will face another freshman in the first round, taking on Chase Kelly of Aspen. Hellem earned a spot thanks to a second-place finish in Region 6, following a loss to champion Steven Zhou of Cheyenne Mountain. Kelly earned his first region title with a win over Evan Gear of Grand Junction. The winner will face either Jack Barker of Millen or Pueblo Central’s Luke Johnson.
No. 1 doubles
Bennett Ziegler, sr./Miles Wagner, sr., Cheyenne Mountain vs. Sean Bratkowski, fr./Landry Jones, sr., Discovery Canyon: An all-Pikes Peak region first-round match is scheduled. Jones and Bratowsky lost to Cheyenne Mountain earlier this season in three sets, but it predated Ziegler's and Wagner’s move to No. 1 doubles. The Indians’ duo enter fresh off a Region 6 title win over Air Academy’s Cedric Ornton-Urbana and Asher Kiser. Bratkowski and Jones placed second in Region 3 after a loss to Mullen’s Greg McMullan and Dante Dino. The winning team will face either the team from Colorado Academy or Pueblo West.
Quinn Turner, jr./Christian Sack, jr., Palmer Ridge: The junior pair from Palmer Ridge is scheduled to face Region 5 champions Lichen Liao and Ivan Calderon of Niwot. Turner and Sack are the Region 2 runners-up after a loss to Kent Denver’s Casey Klutznick and Jack Domich. The Niwot pair defeated Jimmy McConahy and Abenezer Keefer of Longmont to earn a top seed. The winner will face either Dawson School or Grand Junction in the quarterfinals.
Cedric Ornton-Urbana, sr./Asher Kiser, jr., Air Academy: The runners-up from Region 6 will face the Region 3 No. 1 doubles champions, Greg McMullan and Dante Dino of Mullen. Ornton-Urbana and Kiser lost to Cheyenne Mountain’s Bennett Ziegler and Miles Wagner in the region title match. McMullan and Dino defeated Discovery Canyon’s Sean Bratkowski and Landry Jones. The first-round winners will face either Pueblo Central or Longmont.
No. 2 doubles
Carver Ward, sr./Miles Hoover, fr., Cheyenne Mountain vs. Grant Thurman, so./Caleb Trevillian, sr., Discovery Canyon: Another all-Pikes Peak region first-round game is slated as Cheyenne Mountain’s Region 6 champions Carver Ward and Miles Hoover will face the runners-up from Region 3, Grant Thurman and Caleb Trevillian. Thurman and Trevillian may be looking for revenge following a two-set loss to Cheyenne Mountain earlier, but did not meet Ward and Hoover as they were playing No. 1 doubles at the time. Ward and Hoover earned the region championship after a three-set win over Garrett Hayden and Zach Sartain of Air Academy, while Thurman and Trevillian fell to Mullen’s doubles team of Luc Caldwell and Alex Evans in the region finals. The winners face the team from Pueblo West or Aspen.
Garrett Hayden, jr./Zach Sartain, so., Air Academy: Following a three-set loss to Cheyenne Mountain’s No. 2 doubles team in the Region 6 finals, Air Academy’s Garrett Hayden and Zach Sartain will face Niwot’s Xavier Moy and Alan Wilcox. Moy and Wilcox are the champions from Region 5, defeating Tristan Rangel and Oliver Seamons from Longmont in the title match. The winner will move on to face either Grand Junction or Thomas Jefferson.
No. 3 doubles
Tyler Blixt, so./Hank Walsh so., Cheyenne Mountain: The sophomore duo was crowned Region 6 champions following a three-set victory over Kameron Hooker and Lane Horsfall of Air Academy. They turn their attention to Isaiah Larson and Joey Cruz of Pueblo West. Larson and Cruz are the runners-up from the Region 7 tournament, falling to rivals Strummer Baum and Ethan Gallegos of Pueblo Centennial in the title match. The winning team will challenge either Niwot or Durango.
Evan Gustafson, sr./Jason Pabelico, sr., Discovery Canyon: Following a second-place finish at the Region 3 tournament Gustafson and Pabelico move on to face Toni Scheiber and Ryan Orris of the Dawson School. Gustafson and Pabelico fell to Mullen’s Patrick Duke and Colin Mackenzie, while Scheiber and Orris grabbed the Region 4 championship over Riverdale Ridge. The winners will face Colorado Academy or Centaurus.
Kameron Hooker, sr./Lane Horsfall, sr., Air Academy: The Kadets’ doubles team of seniors will take on Paul Skok and Arman Kian of Kent Denver. Hooker and Horsfall fell to Cheyenne Mountain’s Tyler Blixt and Hank Walsh in three sets as they took second in the Region 6 tournament, after a quick two-set loss to the Indians earlier in the year, marking vast improvement for the first-year teammates. They take on the champions from Region 3, who defeated Discovery Canyon’s Evan Gustafson and Jason Pabelico in the title match. The winners will face Pueblo Centennial or Denver South.
No. 4 doubles
Conner Kofford, jr/Johnson Peng, so., Cheyenne Mountain: Following a Region 6 championship, Cheyenne Mountain’s Conner Kofford and Johnson Peng will take on Tyler Hetzel and Dean Trujillo of Thomas Jefferson. Hetzel and Trujillo are the Region 2 runners-up after a finals loss to Kent Denver’s Mareks Zeile and William Writer. Kofford and Peng defeated Maddox Riewald and Gavin Gallegos in the Region 6 title match, and may see them again in the quarterfinals as the first-round winner will move on to face them or the No. 4 doubles team from Pueblo West.
Alex Thassu, sr./Michael Wu, fr., Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon’s Alex Thassu and Michael Wu were the only local regional champions who didn’t hail from Cheyenne Mountain. The pair won the Region 3 title over Mullen’s Blake Zaragoza and Sean Phelps. Thassu and Wu will face Grant Nelligan and Zack Wolkon of Colorado Academy, who placed second in Region 1 after a loss to D’Evelyn’s Jake Davis and Vince Cushine. Thassu and Wu may get another chance to play Zaragoza and Phelps as the winner will play the winner of Dawson School vs. Mullen in the quarterfinals.
Maddox Riewald, sr./Gavin Gallegos, jr., Air Academy: As the second-place No. 4 doubles team in Region 6 Riewald and Gallegos enter the state tournament to face Christian Kruger and Will Dammann of Pueblo West in the first round. Kruger and Dammann earned the Region 7 championship with a win over rivals Ian Gowen and Jonathan Gonzales of Pueblo County. Riewald and Gallegos fell to Connor Kofford and Johnson Peng of Cheyenne Mountain in the region final, and could face them again in the quarterfinals since the winner will move on to play Cheyenne Mountain or Thomas Jefferson.