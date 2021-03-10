The girls’ swimming and diving state championship weekend has already needed some adjusting amid the winter storm approaching the Denver area. But this Thursday and Friday, Thornton’s Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center will play host to the Class 5A and 4A girls’ state championships. The Class 3A meet was moved from Saturday to Monday with the threat of winter weather and will also be held at the VMAC.
The pandemic has limited the field at this year’s state meet to the top 20 athletes in each event, but the Pikes Peak region has a number of contenders for state titles.
Here are the swimmers to watch this weekend.
CLASS 5A
The Class 5A meet will feature the return of Doherty’s Ana Rojas, who earned two top-five finishes as a freshman. Rojas took the high school season off last year, but returns for her junior season with two top-10 seed times, and will contend for the 5A 100 backstroke title.
Rojas is seeded second in the backstroke with a time of 55.49, just .08 seconds behind top-seeded Sydney Bales of Legacy. Rojas is seeded sixth in the 100 free (52.02).
Lewis-Palmer reeled in a host of top-10 times, led by junior Dahlia Allen, who is seeded fifth in the diving competition with a season-high score of 497.
Katie McClelland (1:04.75) and Sydney McKenzie (1:05.14) are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively in the 100 breaststroke. McClelland is seeded 10th in the 200 IM (2:08.89) and McKenzie is 10th in the 100 fly (57.29).
The Lewis-Palmer 200 medley and 200 free relay teams, featuring McClelland and McKenzie, will also battle for a top-10 medal. The 200 medley relay is seeded fifth with a time of 1:47.11, and the 200 free is seeded eighth in 1:39.16.
CLASS 4A
The 4A state meet will kick off with a Pikes Peak region battle between the area’s best divers. Returning champion Maggie Buckley returns to defend her title as the top-ranked diver, followed by Cheyenne Mountain’s Kaelyn Hinesley in second and freshman Ivy Buckley of Rampart in third.
Maggie Buckley’s season-best score of 575.5 is more than 80 points higher than Hinesley’s best, and would break the state meet record, set in 1997, by five points.
Rampart returns many top swimmers from its second-place finish a year ago, while Cheyenne Mountain’s record breaker Caroline Bricker returns to the 4A meet to challenge her 200 IM record.
Bricker is the top seed in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.16. As a freshman Bricker broke the 4A state record with a first-place finish in 2:02.034. Isabell Burton of Pine Creek is seeded eighth in the 200 IM (2:11.75).
Bricker is seeded second in the 100 fly with a time of 57.62.
Rampart’s Lindsey Immel, who won two individual gold medals last year, returns to defend her title in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Immel is seeded second in the 50 free (23.68) behind Anna Shaw of Heritage (23.15), and first in the 100 free (52.31).
Rampart’s Claire Timson will join Immel in the pool for the 50 free, seeded seventh with a time of 24.76. Timson has the top time in the 100 back, eager to improve on her second-place performance from a year ago. Burton of Pine Creek is seeded fifth in the 100 back with a 58.04.
Pine Creek’s Dom Cos earned a top-10 time in the 100 breaststroke, entering the state meet seeded seventh with a 1:08.26.
The Rampart 200 medley relay team will look to defend its 2020 title, seeded second in 1:48.51. The Rams are seeded fourth in the 200 free relay (1:40.51) following a second-place finish last year. Pine Creek is seeded seventh (1:43.82) and Cheyenne Mountain is 10th (1:44.54).
Pine Creek is also seeded seventh in the 400 free relay (3:42.49).
CLASS 3A
Manitou Springs and Discovery Canyon have a chance to bring home some hardware, each with four top-10 seed times.
Manitou Springs senior Isabella Kuzbek has the fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.29. Her qualifying time already surpasses her state performance from 2020 where she placed fifth with a time of 1:10.35. Kuzbek is also seeded ninth in the 200 IM (2:19.55).
The Mustangs have two top-10 relay seeds, ranked third in the 200 free (1:44.82) and ninth in the 200 medley (1:57.61).
Discovery Canyon’s Eden Nolan is seeded second in the 50 free (25.12) and eighth in the 100 free (56.62). As a sophomore, Nolan didn’t make it to the finals in the 50 free, with a prelim time of 26.72, but has made vast improvements in the offseason to clinch a top-three qualifying time.
In the 500 free, teammate Zoe Suhajda is seeded seventh with a qualifying time of 5:28.8. She placed fourth last year as a freshman with a state time of 5:19.55.
Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Sanders is seeded second in the dive competition following her second-place finish as a sophomore. Lily Cornett of Fountain Valley is seeded seventh in diving.