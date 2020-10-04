The Pikes Peak region’s regular season league champions of Mesa Ridge, Air Academy and Elizabeth earned an automatic bid to the state tournament, beginning this week.
First round games will be hosted by the higher seed on either Oct. 6 or 7, followed by the second round, also hosted by the higher seed, on Oct. 8. Semifinals and state championship games will be held Saturday at Aurora Sports Park.
CLASS 4A
No. 14 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 14 Mesa Ridge (14-2, 4A/3A CSML South Champs) at No. 3 Holy Family (14-2, 4A NCAC Champs), Tuesday, time TBA. The winner will move on to face either No. 6 Silver Creek or No. 11 Pueblo Central in the second round.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Mesa Ridge is ranked fifth in Class 4A with 160 RBIs, led by senior standout Ariadna Martinez, who is ranked second in 4A with 38 RBIs. She boasts a .589 batting average and leads the Grizzlies with four home runs. Not far behind is Isabella ‘Bella’ Quintana with 22 RBIs, three dingers and a .540 average. Aubree Krupp also has 22 RBIs and a .522 average through 60 games. Isabella and Lucia Quintana have each thrown no-hitters with a combined ERA of 2.11.
Scouting the Tigers: The Tigers are a hard-hitting team ranked third in 4A with 18 home runs and fourth in slugging percentage (.685) with 62 extra-base hits this season. Three players make up 42 percent of the team’s 173 RBIs, led by Ava Kuszak with 25 RBIs and a .426 batting average. Cassidy Chvatal and Abby Edwards have 24 RBIs each and boast batting averages over .510. Chvatal is also the team’s ace in the circle with a 12-1 record and two shutouts. She has fanned 70 batters through 71.2 innings.
No. 15 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 15 Air Academy (11-5, 5A/4A PPAC Champs) at No. 2 D’Evelyn (15-1, 4A Jeffco 2nd place), Tuesday, time TBA. Tuesday’s winner will face either No. 7 Roosevelt or No. 10 Northfield in the second round on Oct. 8.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 82-24. The Kadets feature two classification leaders in senior Angela Smith and junior Brina Baysinger. Smith leads Air Academy with a .681 batting average and 27 RBIs, and has the best batting average in 4A among batters with 50 or more plate appearances. Baysinger is 11-4 in the circle with three shutouts and 120 strikeouts - the most among 4A pitchers who have faced 400 or more batters. Maliyah Winn has 22 RBIs and a .404 average and Abby Litchfield has hit four home runs and batted in 18.
Scouting the Jaguars: D’Evelyn earned the No. 2 seed with a near-perfect regular season. Its only loss came from top-seeded Wheat Ridge. Seven of the Jaguars’ nine starters have 11 or more RBIs, led by senior Kylee Ornstein with a .458 batting average and 19 RBIs. Four pitchers have seen action this season and have a combined ERA of 3.10. Junior Avery Garbarek pulled most of the weight, finishing the regular season 7-1 with 74 strikeouts through 53 innings. Garbarek is also ranked second among batters with a .423 average and 16 RBIs.
No. 16 Elizabeth Cardinals
Game data: No. 16 Elizabeth (11-5, 4A/3A CSML North Champs) at No. 1 Wheat Ridge (15-1, 4A Jeffco Champs), Tuesday, time TBA. The winner will move on to the second round to face either No. 8 Conifer or No. 9 Frederick.
Scouting the Cardinals: After losing four of their first five games, the Cardinals bounced back to win 10 of their next 11, including seven shutouts. Sophomore Hanna Espinoza does it all for Elizabeth with team-leading 21 RBIs and a .520 batting average. She also boasts a 1.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 40.1 innings. Elyssa Bain and Abby Hayes have 20 RBIs each. Hayes has the team’s best batting average at .595 and also has 49 strikeouts through 45.2 innings. Bain has a .562 average and leads the team in extra-base hits with 14.
Scouting the Farmers: Wheat Ridge earned the top overall seed after finishing the regular season as the classification’s second-ranked team in batting average (.462), RBIs (176), home runs (19) and wins (15). The Farmer’s top five batters each have 23 or more RBIs, led by Isabella Martinez with 32 and a .510 batting average. Lee Quezada has the team’s best batting average at .542 and 25 RBIs. Sophomore Elizabeth Uhl is the team’s ace in the circle with a 2.24 ERA and a 12-1 record through the regular season. She has collected five shutouts and 82 strikeouts.