CLASS 5A
Game data: No. 18 Pine Creek (12-5-1) vs. No. 6 Regis Jesuit (15-1-2) … 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Echo Park. The winner will face No. 5 Boulder or No. 9 Broomfield in the state championship Friday.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek has stormed through the 5A bracket upsetting each opponent . It started with a shootout win over No. 15 Ralston Valley, followed by a double-overtime upset over No. 2 Cherry Creek. The Eagles just punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over No. 7 Grandview last weekend. Now, Pine Creek has a shot at redemption to erase a 1-0 loss to Regis in the final week of the regular season. Jackson Isaacs had the game-winner over Grandview and Cherry Creek and also scored against Ralston Valley. Isaacs leads the team with 15 goals followed by Nick Appleton with 10. Jake Peters has a team-high eight assists followed by Isaacs with seven. Eli Young has posted two shutouts this postseason. Last time against Regis, Young had seven stops but a first-half score lifted the Raiders .
Scouting the Raiders: Regis Jesuit earned its place in the state semifinals upsetting No. 3 Rampart in an emotional 3-2 victory. Eli Hilt had the game-winner for the Raiders for his first goal of the postseason. Regis Jesuit defeated Liberty and Bear Creek in the first two rounds. Season stats are not complete on MaxPreps, but Luke Galan has led the Raiders through the postseason with four goals. Last time against Pine Creek senior JP Pak scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Galan.
CLASS 4A
Game data: No. 8 Lewis-Palmer (15-3) vs. No. 5 Air Academy (14-4) … 5 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Stadium. The winner will move on to the 4A state championship against No. 3 Skyview or No. 2 Golden.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer is in the midst of a historic run in the state tournament, fresh off a 3-1 win over top-seeded Battle Mountain. Defending champion Air Academy is the only thing standing in the Rangers’ way of the program’s first state final since 2003. In addition to confidence stemming from knocking off the No. 1 seed, Lewis-Palmer has a regular-season win over the Kadets. Ethan Mann and Tommy Fiocchi scored against the Kadets in last month’s 2-1 win. Game statistics are not listed on MaxPreps through the postseason, but Mann led the Rangers with 13 goals in the regular season, followed by Cole Mooney with 10 goals. Aidan Mcgonagle was the team’s top keeper with a 10-2 record in the regular season including seven shutouts.
Scouting the Kadets: The defending 4A champions proved their postseason poise in the quarterfinals earning a 3-1 win over No. 4 Silver Creek as the lower seed in a postseason game for the first time since 2016. Now the Kadets will look for revenge over the Rangers to make up for a 2-1 regular-season 5A/4A PPAC loss, which cost Air Academy its third straight conference title. Air Academy defeated Ponderosa and Durango in the first two rounds of the playoffs and has scored three goals in each postseason game. Thad Dewing and Adin Schwenke have three goals each through the playoffs, and Kelton Hooker has two. Dewing has 28 goals on the season and 15 assists. Schwenke has 13 goals followed by Hooker with 12. Last time against Lewis-Palmer Schwenke had the team’s lone goal. Since the loss, sophomore Travis Tygart Jr. has registered five wins including three shutouts.
CLASS 3A
Game data: No. 3 Atlas Prep (17-0-1) vs. No. 2 Kent Denver (18-0) … 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at All-City Stadium. The winner will play in the state championship against No. 1 Salida or No. 5 Roaring Fork.
Scouting the Gryphons: Wednesday marks the battle of the unbeatens as Atlas Prep continues its dominant streak through the playoffs. The Gryphons have outscored opponents 21-3 through the first three rounds , fresh off a 7-0 win over No. 6 Delta. Atlas Preps’ only blemish is a scoreless tie with No. 1 Salida in October. The Gryphons average over seven goals led by senior Lamario Nisbeth, who is ranked No. 6 nationally with 51 goals. Sophomore Luis Vega follows with 26 goals and leads the team with 23 assists. Diego Gomez and Angelito Caballero have 17 and 12 goals this season, respectively. The defense has allowed just nine goals — three of which came against No. 14 Liberty Common in the second round.
Scouting the Sun Devils: Kent Denver enters its biggest postseason challenge after outscoring opponents 16-1 through the first three rounds . The Sun Devils allowed their first postseason goal in a 6-1 win over rival Colorado Academy in the quarterfinals, but have allowed just four goals . Rawson Welch leads the team with 18 goals and 14 assists, followed by Max Hewitt with 13 goals and Pace Billings with 11. Senior keeper Joey Waldbaum has over 1,000 minutes in goal with a 0.158 goals-against average.