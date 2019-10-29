CLASS 5A
No. 3 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 30 Chatfield (9-6) at No. 3 Rampart (14-0-1) … 5:30 p.m. Thursday at D-20 Stadium. The winner will move on to face either No. 14 Rock Canyon or No. 19 Valor Christian.
Scouting the Chargers: Chatfield’s Jackson Thelen leads the Chargers with just over a goal-per-game average, and also has 10 assists. The Chatfield defense is led by a goalie tandem of sophomore Logan Tangye and junior Sam Scheel. Tangye is 5-4 and was in net for a 5-1 loss to Rampart last month. Scheel is 6-2 with seven goals allowed through 11 appearances. Scheel has won each of his last four appearances.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart defeated Chatfield 5-1 last month on the road thanks in part to a two-goal performance by Kyle Bergmeier. Oboyo Kuot, Liam Milton and Vito Villa also scored while David Glazener had six stops in goal. Kuot leads the Rams with 22 goals — good for third in Class 5A. He is followed by Milton with 12. Milton and David Peters lead the team with six assists. The Rams have allowed opponents to score more than one goal just twice this season, and enter the postseason with a 65-11 edge over opponents. Glazener posted eight shutouts through 1,043 minutes in net, allowing just seven goals.
No. 18 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 18 Pine Creek (9-5-1) at No. 15 Ralston Valley (7-5-3) … 6:30 p.m. Friday at NAAC Stadium. The winner will take on either No. 2 Cherry Creek or No. 31 Fort Collins in the second round Nov. 6.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek enters the postseason after holding No. 3 Rampart to a 1-1 tie, but was 1-2 in the final week of the regular season including a one-goal loss to No. 22 Liberty in the regular-season finale. The Eagles have a pair of scorers, Jackson Isaacs and Nick Appleton who lead with 12 and 10 goals, respectively. Jake Peters leads Pine Creek with eight assists, followed by Isaacs with six. Senior keeper Eli Young holds a 1.549 goals against average through over 1,000 minutes in net with five of his eight wins being shutouts.
Scouting the Mustangs: With a 9.8 strength of schedule rating, Ralston Valley enters the postseason with the toughest schedule of any team ranked outside the top four. However, the Mustangs will hope to rebound off a 3-1 rivalry loss to No. 4 Arvada West. Senior Hayden Miller leads the Mustangs with 25 goals — good for second in 5A, and he also has eight assists. Miller will be a main defensive target for Pine Creek to shut down as no other Mustang has more than three goals this season. The Eagles will likely face junior Dante Porchetta in net, who has 999 regular-season minutes and a 7-5-1 record.
No. 22 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 22 Liberty (10-4-1) at No. 11 Denver East (10-3-2) … 5 p.m. Friday at Denver East High School. The winner will move on to face either No. 6 Regis Jesuit or No. 27 Bear Creek.
Scouting the Lancers: Despite having a similar record to their round-one opponents, Liberty enters the postseason as an underdog thanks in part to a nearly three-point difference in the strength of schedule rating helping the Angels to a .034 edge in the RPI. But Liberty also enters the postseason having already forced Denver East into a scoreless draw this season. Keeper Theodore Koch had six saves through 100 minutes against the Angels and the Lancers had 12 shots on goal, led by Ben Beerman with four and Carson Stevens with three. Beerman leads Liberty with eight goals, followed by Kylan Crafts-thimmig and Milas Noorwood with seven each. Eight other Lancers follow with two or more goals this season. Crafts-thimmig leads the team with 12 assists. Koch has five shutouts and a 1.783 goals against average.
Scouting the Angels: Before a 5-2 regular-season-ending loss to the Far Northeast Warriors, Denver East won six straight without giving up a goal, averaging 5.3 goals per game. Denver East does not have individual statistics uploaded to MaxPreps.
CLASS 4A
No. 5 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 28 Ponderosa (8-6-1) vs. No. 5 Air Academy (11-4) … 2 p.m. Saturday at the Air Academy K-Dome. The winner will play either No. 12 TCA or No. 21 Durango in the second round.
Scouting the Mustangs: Ponderosa begins its first postseason appearance since 2016 after back-to-back 1-0 wins to end the regular season. The Mustangs average two goals per game with a 1.467 GAA. Chris Cornn leads with 13 goals and nine assists. The next-highest scoring player is senior James Hanson with five goals. In goal, senior Cameron Klein has a 1.480 GAA and an 8-5-1 record with six shutouts.
Scouting the Kadets: The reigning 4A champions begin their journey to a third-straight state title after winning six of the last seven games of the regular season, outscoring opponents 46-3 . Senior Thad Dewing leads the Kadets with 25 goals and 13 assists, followed by Kelton Hooker and Adin Schwenke with 10 goals and eight assists each. Air Academy has a sophomore goalie tandem with Travis Tygart Jr. and Grant Rodny each with significant time in goal. Tygart has 745 minutes and a 1.396 goals-against average and Rodny has played 356 minutes with a 1.348 GAA. They each have four shutouts with Tygart posting a 7-3 record followed by Rodny’s 3-1.
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs. No. 25 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 25 Mesa Ridge (10-5) vs. No. 8 Lewis-Palmer (12-3) … 1 p.m. Saturday at Don Breese Stadium. The winner will move on to play either No. 24 Palmer Ridge or No. 9 Pueblo Centennial in the second round Nov. 5.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Despite being a 30-minute drive up I-25, Mesa Ridge will travel to face the Rangers for the first time this season. It is fresh off a 5-0 loss to The Classical Academy in the 4A CSML title game, which broke an eight-game winning streak. The Grizzlies average 4.7 goals and are led by senior Caleb DesBouillons with 29 goals. He also has 12 assists. Isaiah Bangura follows with 13 goals. Senior Kyle Costra has been a consistent force in goal with 1,110 minutes, 146 saves and five shutouts in his nine wins this season.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer enters the postseason on an 11-game winning streak with the best record since the team earned the No. 2 seed in 2016. Senior Aidan McGonagle has allowed just nine goals in 938 minutes and has a 0.768 goals against average. Of his 10 wins, seven were shutouts. Lewis-Palmer has allowed just four goals through its 11-game winning streak. The Rangers’ top scorer is Ethan Mann who has 13 goals, followed by Cole Mooney with 10. Charlie Holland and Tyler Davis also have seven each as Lewis-Palmer averages 3.5 goals per game.
No. 10 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game data: No. 23 Rifle (10-5) vs. No. 10 Discovery Canyon (12-3) … 3 p.m. Friday at D-20 Stadium. The winner will play either No. 7 Holy Family or No. 26 Centaurus in the second round.
Scouting the Bears: Rifle was 7-2 through the month of October, outscoring opponents 28-10, which total 68% of the season total of goals scored. Isaac Rivas and Esteban Espino have nine goals each to lead the Bears, while Paul Cerros is third on the team in scoring with seven goals and leads in assists with 12. Senior keeper Alexis Lopez Jimenez has a 1.658 GAA with 122 saves in 1,110 minutes.
Scouting the Thunder: Discovery Canyon won five of six in October, including an overtime win over No. 24 Palmer Ridge. The Thunder’s only losses have come at the hands of No. 8 Lewis-Palmer, No. 5 Air Academy and 5A No. 18 Pine Creek. Nathan Van Keulen leads DCC with 23 goals and 15 assists. The next-leading scorers are juniors Kevin Eitel and Hunter Lindell with six goals each. Senior keeper Seth Lawrence is 12-3 with seven shutouts and a 1.349 GAA. He has allowed 19 goals through 1,127 minutes.
No. 12 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 21 Durango (10-5) vs. No. 12 TCA (11-4) … Noon Saturday at TCA Stadium. The winner will move on to face either No. 5 Air Academy or No. 28 Ponderosa.
Scouting the Demons: Durango finished 4-1 against Colorado opponents in October but fell 2-1 against rival Montrose to end the regular season. The Demons average 4.4 goals led by three scorers with 12 or more goals. Sayer Frontella has 17 goals, followed by Moritz Rosik with 14 and Leland Heinicke with 12. Heinicke leads the team with 15 assists and Frontella has 13. Caleb Mcgrath is 8-3 in goal with two shutouts.
Scouting the Titans: TCA capped off the 2019 regular season on an eight-game winning streak with eight straight shutouts thanks to Jack Carpenter’s work in goal. He has allowed just 12 goals through 1,125 minutes and enters the postseason with a 0.853 GAA. Matt Roehr leads the Titan attack with 15 goals, followed by sophomore Brock Carpenter with nine and Caden Lukenbill with eight. Brock Carpenter also leads with nine assists and Roehr has eight.
No. 22 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 22 Cheyenne Mountain (7-8) vs. No. 11 Denver North (11-3-1) … 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Denver North High School. The winner will move on to face either No. 6 Alameda or No. 27 Mullen in the second round.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain enters the postseason hoping to reverse a two-game losing streak that ended the regular season. Prior to the short skid the Indians defeated Falcon and Sand Creek by a combined score of 17-0 (more than 50% of the team’s total scoring for the year) and defeated No. 24 Palmer Ridge in overtime. Jack Hanson’s seven goals leads Cheyenne Mountain, followed by Jadon Baros and Bryce Tanner with six goals each. The Indians have a 1.458 GAA led by senior Brendan Miller who has seven wins — five of which were shutouts — and a 1.447 GAA through 1,106 minutes.
Scouting the Vikings: Denver North is on an eight-game winning streak thanks in part to sophomore keeper Lukas Williams with a 0.954 GAA, allowing just 13 goals through 1,090 minutes. He is 11-3-1 on the season and has six shutouts. On the attack the Vikings are led by senior Bryan Fuentes with 21 goals, followed by Aaron Cendejas with seven. Jonathan Gonzalez is third on the team in scoring with six goals and leads with eight assists.
No. 24 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 24 Palmer Ridge (9-6) vs. No. 9 Pueblo Centennial (11-4) … 11 a.m. Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium. The winner will face either No. 8 Lewis-Palmer or No. 25 Mesa Ridge in the second round.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge ended a three-game losing skid with a 6-0 win against Falcon to end the regular season on a high note. Matt Sega leads the Bears with nine goals, followed by Ethan Ward (8) and Zach Pribyl (5). Three other players follow with four goals. Ward also has eight assists and Pribyl has seven. Josh Strugalski has 719 minutes in goal with five shutouts, while freshman Brayden Johnson has been impressive through 400 minutes with four shutouts. The two combine for a 1.488 goals-against average.
Scouting the Bulldogs: The 4A South Central champions enter the state tournament on a two-game winning streak, including a 1-0 overtime win over Pueblo West. The Bulldogs average 4.1 goals per game led by Orlando Trujillo with 17 goals and Francisco Chavez with 14. Chavez also has 14 helpers, and Trujillo has nine. Five goalies have split 1,200 minutes for Centennial this season with Jesse Chavez spending 885 minutes in net. He is 8-3 with six shutouts and just nine goals against. The Bulldogs average just one goal against between the five goalies, led by Chavez with a 0.814 average.
No. 29 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 29 Canon City (9-5-1) vs. No. 4 Silver Creek (12-1-2) … Noon Saturday at Montgomery Stadium. The winner will take on either No. 13 Glenwood Springs or No. 20 Standley Lake.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City is buzzing off a three-game streak, outscoring opponents 15-3 in the final three games of the regular season. The Tigers are led by Ranger Bolton with 14 goals, followed by Kyle Smith with 12. Smith also leads with nine assists. Jayden Morgan spent 876 minutes in goal with a 2.009 GAA, while junior Jared Higgins-Pirraglia had a 0.988 GAA through 324 minutes.
Scouting the Raptors: Silver Creek has won 10 in a row and will look to make it 11 against Canon City in the first round. The Raptors have four shutouts through October and have outscored opponents 40-6 . Senior Dylan Weiss is the team’s go-to on the attack with 13 goals, followed by EJ Davis with eight. Jake Levin has set up a team-leading 10 goals and he scored four of his own. Junior Alex Sands has the classification's best goals-against average of anyone with more than 1,000 minutes with a o.674 GAA. He is 12-1 with seven shutouts allowing just 10 goals this season.
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Atlas Prep Gryphons
Game data: No. 30 Coal Ridge (5-9-1) at No. 3 Atlas Prep (14-0-1) … 2:30 p.m. Friday at Atlas Prep. The winner will move on to face either No. 14 Liberty Common or No. 19 KIPP Denver Collegiate.
Scouring the Titans: Coal Ridge ended a three-game losing skid with a 2-0 win over Roaring Fork in the final game of the regular season. Ivan Gallardo leads the Titans with seven goals, followed by Jack Price with four goals and four helpers. Coal Ridge averages 1.8 goals and 2.15 goals against.
Scouting the Gryphons: No. 1 Salida was the only team to leave a blemish on Atlas Preps’ record this season with a scoreless draw at the beginning of October. Lamario Nisbeth leads Colorado in goals with 41, averaging 2.7 goals per game. Sophomore Luis Vega has 22 goals and a team-leading 18 assists and Diego Gomez has 16. Their efforts helped the Gryphons average 7.3 goals, which ranks No. 10 nationally. The Gryphons have posted 10 shutouts through 15 games and allowed just six goals this season.
No. 21 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: No. 21 Manitou Springs (9-5-1) vs. No. 12 Fort Lupton (12-2-1) … 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort Lupton High School. The winner will move on to face either No. 5 Roaring Fork or No. 28 Peak to Peak.
Scouting the Mustangs: Manitou Springs lost three of its last four games to end the regular season and will look to turn its bad luck around with an upset over No. 12 Fort Lupton. Cullen Cote leads the Mustangs with 19 goals, while senior Seamus Lowe has 14 assists and four goals. Isaiah Thomas is second on the team in scoring with eight goals. Spencer McCumber is 9-5-1 with three shutouts and a 1.566 GAA.
Scouting the Bluedevils: Fort Lupton has three players with 13 or more goals, led by junior Julio Sixtos with 20 goals. Pablo Navarro has 14 goals followed by Samuel Pulido with 13. Senior keeper Jonathan Rocha has played all 15 games in goal with a 12-2-1 record, including four shutouts. He has a 1.017 GAA, letting in just 15 goals and racking up 102 saves.
No. 26 James Irwin Jaguars
Game data: No. 26 James Irwin (7-8) vs. No. 7 Colorado Academy (11-3-1) … 3:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado Academy. The winner will play either No. 19 DSST: Byers or No. 23 Bruce Randolph in the second round.
Scouting the Jaguars: James Irwin won four of its last five games of the regular season, with its only loss coming in a one-goal thriller against No. 3 Atlas Prep. Jair Hernandez and Luis Alvarado Salazar lead the Jaguars with 13 and 12 goals, respectively. Senior Keeper Keith Fonoimaona has a 1.867 GAA with 28 goals allowed and 125 stops.
Scouting the Mustangs: Colorado Academy went 6-1-1 in October led by senior Liam Hall. Hall finished the regular season with 12 goals and seven assists. Nick Maffei and Aaron Rice followed with five goals each. Maffei led the team with nine assists. In goal for the Mustangs junior Charlie Westfall has a 0.883 GAA, allowing just eight goals through 15 games. He has 10 wins, eight of which are shutouts.
CLASS 2A
No. 3 Fountain Valley Danes
Game data: The 12-3 Danes earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 6 Heritage Christian vs. No. 11 Loveland Classical in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6.
No. 12 Thomas MacLaren School Highlanders
Game data: No. 12 Thomas MacLaren (7-6) vs. No. 5 Telluride (10-3-2) … 1 p.m. Saturday at Telluride. The winner will move on to play No. 4 Dawson School in the second round.
Scouting the Highlanders: After a close 1-0 loss to No. 3 Fountain Valley, Thomas MacLaren locked in a 7-1 win over Rye to end the regular season on a high note. The Highlanders average 3.1 goals and have a 1.714 GAA but complete individual statistics are not listed on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Miners: Telluride went 5-1-1 in October including a regular-season ending 1-1 tie against Crested Butte, and a double-overtime win over Ridgway. The Miners average 3.5 goals but do not have individual statistics listed on MaxPreps.