CLASS 5A
No. 3 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 14 Legend Titans (8-2) at No. 3 Liberty Lancers (9-0) … 7 p.m. Thursday at D20 Stadium. The winner will move on to play No. 6 Pine Creek or No. 11 Aurora Central in the 5A quarterfinals.
Scouting the Titans: Legend won the final two games of the regular season to finish 8-2. The team’s only losses came from No. 1 Regis Jesuit and No. 7 Castle View. Each of Legend’s wins came by a one-goal margin. The Titans scored more than two goals once this season. Gavin MacFarland and Antonio Caliz have scored four goals each. Jaden Robertson (560 minutes) and Caleb Sanders (240 minutes) have combined for a 1.6 goals-against average.
Scouting the Lancers: Liberty completed the regular season undefeated, including two overtime wins in the final three games in the regular season. The 5A/4A PPAC champions outscored opponents 35-6 and secured four shutouts. Milas Norwood scored nine goals to lead Liberty in scoring and Mauricio Reyes had five assists. Theo Koch allowed just five goals through 538 minutes in goal, and had three shutouts.
No. 6 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 11 Aurora Central Trojans (8-1) at No. 6 Pine Creek Eagles (8-1) … Wednesday, time TBA. The winner will move on to the 5A quarterfinals to play the winner of No. 14 Legend vs No. 3 Liberty.
Scouting the Trojans: Aurora Central started the season 7-0 before suffering its first loss last week to Fort Lupton, and closed the regular season with a 2-0 win over 4A No. 4 Skyview. Senior Isaac Herrera has scored 11 goals to lead the Trojans, averaging more than two goals per game. Giovanni Elias and Jean Nishirimbere had seven goals each.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek won the final five games in the regular season, with its only loss coming from No. 3 Liberty in a 5A/4A PPAC rivalry game. Four of the Eagles’ last five games were won by shutout, and the Eagles had six total shutouts thanks to Gabe Hull (five shutouts) and Connor Shaw (one) in goal. Jackson Isaacs leads the Eagles with nine goals and six assists. Sam Reynolds had six goals and Will English had five assists.
CLASS 4A
No. 6 The Classical Academy
Game data: No. 11 Regis Groff Fusion (8-2) at No. 6 The Classical Academy Titans (5-0) … 6 p.m. Thursday at TCA Titan Stadium. The winner moves on to the 4A quarterfinals to play No. 3 Niwot or No. 14 Coronado.
Scouting the Fusion: Regis Groff enters the postseason having allowed just five goals against during the regular season. The Fusion had six shutouts, including a 3-0 win over Kennedy in the regular-season finale. Matthew Mondragon led Regis Groff with 10 goals and Benito Acoltzi had six goals and three assists. Javi Gonzalez finished the regular season 8-2 with six shutouts with a 0.5 goals-against average.
Scouting the Titans: Although The Classical Academy was on the field for just five games, the Titans made it count with five straight 10-0 wins to claim the 4A CSML North championship. Brock Carpenter led the Titans with 13 goals and 10 assists and Caden Lukenbill had nine goals and nine assists. TCA played just 300 minutes of soccer through the regular season, with freshman Trent Courtright playing 139 minutes in goal.
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 9 Standley Lake Gators (8-2) vs. No. 8 Lewis-Palmer Rangers (8-2) … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Don Breese Stadium. The winner will move on to play No. 1 Battle Mountain or No. 16 Montrose in the quarterfinals.
Scouting the Gators: Standley Lake lost the first and last game of the regular season, but won eight in between, including six shutouts. Kellan Bundgaard had 14 goals to lead the Gators. He is the only player to register more than three goals. Christian Fontao had three goals and a team-high five assists. David Crosby racked up 71 saves through 800 minutes in goal and posted six shutouts.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer enters the postseason in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which it outscored opponents 17-2. The Rangers’ only losses come from 5A playoff contenders, No. 3 Liberty and No. 6 Pine Creek. Cole Mooney scored 13 goals for Lewis-Palmer, including two hat tricks. Ethan Man had six goals and five assists and five of Zack Sanders’ seven wins in goal have been shutouts.
No. 14 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 14 Coronado Cougars (7-3) at No. 3 Niwot Cougars (9-1) … The winner will move on to race No. 6 The Classical Academy or No. 11 Regis Groff in the second round.
Scouting Coronado: Coronado hit its stride in April, winning five of seven games in the final weeks of the regular season, outscoring opponents 28-11. The Cougars closed the season with an overtime loss to CSCS, and will look to get back on the winning side with an upset over No. 3 Niwot. Ismael Flores and Miguel Rios lead Coronado with 10 goals each. Flores had six assists and Rios added five. Freshman Peter Frieling was 7-0 in goal with two shutouts.
Scouting Niwot: The 4A/3A Longs Peak champions enter the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, including five straight shutouts. Niwot outscored opponents 31-0 in the final five games, and 62-6 overall. Ten Cougars scored two or more goals through the regular season, led by Aidan Martin and Azael Marrufo with 10 goals each. Martin also had seven assists and sophomore Javier Amaya went 7-1 in goal with five shutouts.
No. 15 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 15 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies (6-2) at No. 2 Windsor Wizards (10-0) … Time and date TBA. The winner will advance to the 4A quarterfinals to play No. 7 Pueblo West or No. 10 Erie.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Mesa Ridge closed out the regular season with two commanding wins by a combined 18-2. Sophomore Kaidin Reese and freshman Tanner Widic lead the Grizzlies with 13 goals and 13 assists each. Angel Navarro scored three goals and had 13 assists and Jared Williams had three goals and 14 helpers.
Scouting the Wizards: Windsor finished the regular season undefeated with a 5A/4A championship, outscoring opponents 29-5. Seven of the Wizards’ wins were shutouts. John Burnett leads Windsor with 13 goals and six assists, Mattisse Sakariassen had seven goals and Daniel Bouna finished the regular season 7-0 in goal with five shutouts.
CLASS 3A
No. 6 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: No. 11 DSST: Conservatory Green Hornets (6-1) at No. 6 Manitou Springs Mustangs (8-2) … 6 p.m. Thursday at Manitou Springs. The winner will face No. 3 Lamar or No. 14 Frontier Academy in the 3A quarterfinals.
Scouting the Hornets: DSST: Conservatory Green started the season 5-0, outscoring opponents 26-8. The Hornets suffered their only loss in a 7-0 defeat by No. 1 Colorado Academy before closing the regular season with a 12-0 win over Addenbrooke Classical. The Hornets are led by freshman Oscar Estrada with 11 goals and seven assists.
Scouting the Mustangs: Manitou Springs has won seven of its last eight games. The Mustangs’ only losses came from 3A qualifiers, No. 3 Lamar and No. 7 Atlas Prep, but Manitou Springs found redemption over Lamar with a 5-4 win to close out the regular season. Isaiah Thomas leads the Mustangs with six goals. Andrew Rhodes and Anton Aske had five goals each. Freshman Evan Yount scored four goals and had a team-high five assists. Spencer McCumber was 8-2 in goal with seven shutouts.
No. 7 Atlas Prep Gryphons
Game data: No. 10 Delta Panthers (6-0-1) at No. 7 Atlas Prep Gryphons (7-2) … Date and time TBA. The winner will advance to the 3A quarterfinals to play No. 2 Liberty Common or No. 15 Jefferson Academy.
Scouting the Panthers: Delta enters the 3A state tournament unbeaten, and closed the regular season with a 7-1 win over Moffat County. Senior Fernando Santillan Ponce has 10 goals in four games. He scored five of his team’s seven goals against Moffat County. Johnny Gaucin had seven goals and Diego Lareau had five goals and six assists.
Scouting the Gryphons: After starting the season 1-2, Atlas Prep won the final six games. The Gryphons have outscored opponents 35-13 and secured four shutouts. Jesse Parkinson has 14 goals and 11 assists through seven games and Diego Gomez has 13 goals and two assists in eight games.
CLASS 2A
No. 5 Thomas MacLaren Highlanders
Game data: No. 5 Thomas MacLaren Highlanders (7-3) at No. 4 Loveland Classical Lions (7-1-1) … Date and time TBA. The winner moves on to face No. 1 Denver Christian or No. 8 Ellicott.
Scouting the Highlanders: Thomas MacLaren outscored opponents 42-13. Michael Brophy leads the Highlanders with 16 goals and 10 assists and Matthew Zimmer scored seven goals and had three helpers. Six Highlanders scored two or more goals and 14 players scored through the regular season. Sophomore goalkeeper Jeth Fogg went 4-1 with two shutouts.
Scouting the Lions: Loveland Classical started the season 7-0-1 before suffering its first loss in a 2-1 defeat by Estes Park in the final game. Joe Neville leads the Lions with 13 goals and three assists and Jonny Wiesner has five goals and four assists. Zachary McIntyre was 5-0-1 in goal with three shutouts in the regular season.
No. 6 Vanguard School Coursers
Game data: No. 6 Vanguard Coursers (3-2) at No. 3 Dawson School Mustangs (5-2-1) … 1 p.m. Saturday at Dawson School. The winner will advance to the second round to play No. 2 Crested Butte or No. 7 Heritage Christian.
Scouting the Coursers: Vanguard fell to 3A No. 3 Lamar in the final game of a shortened regular season. Luciano Camerena and Gabe Skur lead the Coursers with nine goals each and Josh Stein had two goals to account for all of Vanguard’s scoring. Camerena also had four assists.
Scouting Mustangs: A short two-game losing skid in the middle of the season snapped the Mustangs back into gear as Dawson School outscored opponents 14-3 in the final three games. Sam Freedman has eight goals and four assists to lead the Mustangs and Kick Knobel has seven goals.
No. 8 Ellicott Thunderhawks
Game data: No. 8 Ellicott Thunderhawks (5-2) at No. 1 Denver Christian Thunder (5-1) … Date and time TBA. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Loveland Classical vs. No. 5 Thomas MacLaren.
Scouting the Thunderhawks: Ellicott won four straight games to close out the regular season, including a pair of shutouts as the Thunderhawks outscored opponents 24-8. Freshman Pedro Perez has nine goals and three assists to lead Ellicott and Daniel Manjarrez has seven goals.
Scouting the Thunder: Denver Christian suffered its only loss of the season in the second-to-last game, losing to No. 3 Dawson School 3-2, but the Thunder bounced back with a 4-0 shutout over Union Colony in the finale. Mark Detrick leads Denver Christian with nine goals.