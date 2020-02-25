CLASS 5A
No. 12 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 12 Pine Creek earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 21 Broomfield vs. No. 44 Brighton on Saturday.
No. 24 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 41 Dakota Ridge (10-13) at No. 24 Doherty (14-9) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Doherty. The winner will travel to No. 9 Columbine on Saturday.
Scouting the Eagles: Dakota Ridge snapped a three-game losing streak just in time for the state playoffs with a 62-57 win over Pomona in its final game of the regular season. The Eagles have four players with double-figure averages, led by junior Taeshaud Jackson Jr. with a double-double average of 15.8 points and 11.9 rebounds. He is followed by Gino Corridori with 14, who returned to the lineup this month after missing all of January. Brayden Rhoades averages 12.6 and Hunter Hickman averages 10.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak, which includes wins over five 5A playoff teams, No. 12 Pine Creek, No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson, No. 38 Rampart, No. 40 Lakewood and No. 47 Palmer. Senior Lucas Moerman leads the Spartans with a double-double average of 14.4 points and 10.6 rebounds, and is ranked third in the state averaging 5.1 blocks. Junior Schafer Reichart averages 13.3 points. Should Doherty move on the Spartans would face No. 9 Columbine, who is responsible for the team’s last loss — a two-point defeat in January.
No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson
Game data: No. 34 Aurora Central (16-7) at No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson (13-10) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fountain-Fort Carson. The winner will face No. 2 Fairview in the second round.
Scouting the AC Trojans: In Aurora Central’s final three games of the regular season just six combined points separated the Trojans from their opponent, including a four-point win over rival Hinkley in the final game. Senior Messiah Ford averages 15.2 points for Aurora Central and Laquan Bowie is tantalizingly close to a double-figure average with 9.9 points.
Scouting the F-FC Trojans: With a strength of schedule rating 7.4 points higher than Aurora Central, the Trojans earned the higher seed despite a 13-10 record. Fountain-Fort Carson averages 69.4 points, led by senior Keyshawn Maltbia with 18 points per game. Junior Isaiah Thompson has a double-double average of 14.4 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 38 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 39 Rampart (11-12) at No. 26 Douglas County (14-9) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Douglas County. The winner will face No. 7 Chaparral in the second round.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart rebounded in 2019-20 after a four-win season last year, and enters the state tournament on a three-game winning streak. Averaging just over 60 points the Rams are led by junior Cole Bowen with 12.9 points. Dante Wydra is the team’s next leading scorer with 9.5 points. Cale Cormaney leads the Rams in rebounds with 6.6 followed by Jaydon Young with 6.2.
Scouting the Huskies: Douglas County won five of its last six games heading into the postseason led by four double-figure scorers. Sophomore Jaeton Hackley leads the Huskies with 13.8 points, followed closely by senior Tim Broom with 13.1. Cooper McBride (10.4) and Keegan Phillips (10.2) round out Douglas County’s top scorers.
No. 47 Palmer Terrors
Game data: No. 47 Palmer (8-14) at No. 18 Windsor (15-8) … 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Windsor. The winner will move on to the second round to face No. 15 Vista PEAK Prep.
Scouting the Terrors: Palmer will look to reverse a four-game losing skid in the first round of playoffs as it faces No. 18 Windsor. Junior Kolben Barney is Palmer’s top scorer averaging 14 points. The 6-foot-3 forward scored a career-high 36 points against Liberty two weeks ago, but was held to 20 points combined through the Terrors’ last three games. Matt Sims is Palmer’s next top scorer with 8.5 points and Dominant Valverde-Priester leads the Terrors on the boards, averaging 7.2 rebounds.
Scouting the Wizards: Windsor finished the regular season 4-2 through February. Just three points separated the Wizards from the winner in their two losses this month. Junior Ben Hageman leads Windsor with 16.3 points and is flirting with a double-double average with 8.2 rebounds. Jaden Kennis is second on the team in scoring with 11.1 points, followed by senior Lance Mcginnis with 10.8.
CLASS 4A
No. 7 Harrison Panthers
Game data: Harrison earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 26 Frederick vs. No. 39 Sierra at 2 p.m. Saturday.
No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: Cheyenne Mountain received a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 25 Lincoln vs. No. 40 Elizabeth at 2 p.m. Saturday.
No. 11 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: TCA earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 22 Steamboat Springs vs. No. 43 Mitchell on Saturday at 2 p.m.
No. 19 Widefield Gladiators
Game data: No. 46 Eagle Valley (6-15) at No. 19 Widefield (15-8) … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowers Gym. The winner will travel to No. 14 Conifer in the second round.
Scouting the Devils: Eagle Valley lost the final seven games of the regular season and has not won more than two games in a row in 2019-20. The Devils average 56.4 points led by Kegan Garvey with 12.1, Carlos Sanchez with 10.8 and Bryan Martinex with 10.8.
Scouting the Gladiators: Widefield posted a massive turnaround after starting the season 2-5, winning 11 of its last 13 games. The Gladiators have won three straight heading into the postseason led by senior Randall Days averaging 20.7 per game. Days also leads the team on the boards averaging eight rebounds and Tim Mewborn adds 14.1 points. Senior Donte Scott also nears a double-figure average with 9.9 points.
No. 21 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 44 Ponderosa (9-14) at No. 21 Lewis-Palmer (14-9) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis-Palmer. The winner will move on to face No. 12 Erie at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Scouting the Mustangs: Ponderosa will look to end a tough February in which the team went 1-6 by taking on the defending state champions. The Mustangs are led by Gabe McDevitt with 15.9 points, and has two other near double-figure scorers with Luke Bille (9.8) and Austin Valdez (9.5). The three combine for 62 percent of the team’s scoring.
Scouting the Rangers: The reigning 4A champions Lewis-Palmer didn’t get a first-round bye after replacing its starting lineup from an undefeated 2018-19 season. The Rangers earned the opportunity to host thanks in part to winning six of their last seven games, including an upset over No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain in the regular-season finale. Juniors Colin Westfall and Eddie Speller lead L-P averaging 14.5 and 14.3 points, followed by Cameron Lowe and Brady Jones with 11.5 and 11.3 points, respectively.
No. 23 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: No. 42 Durango (10-13) at No. 23 Sand Creek (15-8) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sand Creek. The winner will move on to play No. 10 Pueblo West on Saturday.
Scouting the Demons: Durango snapped a four-game losing streak just in time for the playoffs with a 43-38 win over Grand Junction Central in the final game of the season. The Demons average 46.1 points led by junior Jordan Woolverton with 12 points and sophomore Anthony Flint with 11.2.
Scouting the Scorpions: Sand Creek won four of its last six games with its only losses coming from No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain and No. 21 Lewis-Palmer. The Scorpions average 59.8 points led by just one double-figure scorer in junior Markus Ramirez with 14.1 per game. Freshman Colin Hawkins averages eight points. Konner Morgan is third in scoring with 7.8 points and leads the Scorpions on the boards with 8.1 rebounds.
No. 32 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 33 Niwot (13-10) at No. 32 Air Academy (12-11) … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Air Academy. The winner will take on No. 1 Mead in the second round.
Scouting the Cougars: Niwot struggled in the final week of the regular season with three losses by 18 or more points, but the Cougars claimed a dominant win in the final game over Mountain View to propel them into the state tournament. Cooper Sheldon averages 12.4 of Niwot’s 46.1 points per game and averages 5.8 rebounds. Austin Rathburn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 8.6 points, and 7.1 rebounds, and Kyle Reeves averages 8.1 points.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy won four of its last five games heading into the postseason including wins against No. 21 Lewis-Palmer and No. 36 Discovery Canyon. Tim Marshall leads the Kadets averaging nearly 15 points and 5.3 rebounds and Thad Dewing averages 10.5 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds. Dewing is also the team’s leader in assists with 4.1 per game and steals with 2.5. Grant Featherston nears a double-figure average with 8.4 points.
No. 36 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game data: No. 36 Discovery Canyon (13-10) at No. 29 Battle Mountain (13-10) … 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Battle Mountain. The winner will travel to No. 4 Golden in the second round.
Scouting the Thunder: Discovery Canyon has found success in spurts this season, including a huge upset win over Cheyenne Mountain in early February, handing the Indians their first loss. Now, the Thunder enter the postseason on a two-game winning streak. DCC has two scorers with double-figure averages and three more averaging nine or more points. Ethan Hall leads the Thunder with 12.2 points, followed by Jaxon Smith with 11. Brandon Clawson (9.9), Ethan Smith (9.2) and Trent Pasvogel (9.1) also help the Thunder to their 63.7 point average.
Scouting the Huskies: Despite finishing the regular season with the same record as Discovery Canyon, Battle Mountain’s opponent win percentage pushed the Huskies up in the final RPI rankings. Battle Mountain won its final two games of the regular season and is led by a pair of double-figure scorers. Senior Liam Mckenney averages 18.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Owen Ruotolo averages 12.9 points.
No. 38 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 38 Canon City (11-11) at No. 27 Wheat Ridge (13-10) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheat Ridge. The winner will travel to No. 6 Skyline for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City will look to reverse a three-game losing streak from the final games of the regular season as the team travels to Wheat Ridge. Averaging nearly 62 points the Tigers are led by Seth Newton who nears a double-double average with 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds. He also leads the team with 5.4 assists and averages two steals. Josh Rall averages 17.6 points for Canon City and Gavin Garrett averages 8.5.
Scouting the Farmers: Wheat Ridge lost the final two games of the regular season including a three-point rivalry loss to No. 4 Golden. The Farmers have three double-figure scorers to help them to a 63-point average. Alex Morales averages 17.2 points and Dominic Bronk nears a double-double average with 13 points and 9.8 rebounds. Westin Miller is third on the team in scoring with 11.3 points.
No. 39 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 39 Sierra (9-13) at No. 26 Frederick (14-9) … 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Frederick. The winner moves on to play No. 7 Harrison on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Scouting the Stallions: After a tough skid to start the season Sierra rebounded to win five of its last eight games, including victories over playoff teams No. 38 Canon City, No. 40 Elizabeth and No. 19 Widefield. Imani Grigsby nears a double-double average for Sierra with a team-high 16.2 points and averages 7.4 rebounds. Dailen Terry averages 13.3 points for Sierra.
Scouting the Warriors: Frederick matched a three-game skid with a three-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Warriors average 65.8 per game led by a pair of senior double-figure scorers. Joe Cartelli leads the team with 15.7 points and Davis Richard averages 11.7 points. Senior Jake Green also nears a double-figure average with nine points and leads the team in assists with 2.6.
No. 40 Elizabeth Cardinals
Game data: No. 40 Elizabeth (11-11) at No. 25 Lincoln (13-10) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln. The winner will face No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday.
Scouting the Cardinals: Averaging 19.6 points, junior Tristan Smith led Elizabeth in a rebound season as the Cardinals flipped a three-win season a year ago to a 4A postseason berth. Tyson Griffin averages 13.7 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Elizabeth will look to end a two-game losing skid in the first round against Lincoln.
Scouting the Lancers: Lincoln has won four straight heading into the state playoffs led by one of the state’s top scorers in Tijani Bamba, who averages 24.7 points, good for No. 8 in the state. He also averages 10 rebounds. Ty Foster is second on the team in scoring with 16.3 points as the two combine for 66 percent of the team’s scoring.
No. 43 Mitchell Marauders
Game data: No. 43 Mitchell (11-11) at No. 22 Steamboat Springs (13-10) … 6 p.m. Wednesday at Steamboat Springs. The winner will face No. 11 TCA.
Scouting the Marauders: Mitchell earned a spot in the program’s first postseason appearance since 2016 by finishing the regular season with a better record than the last two years combined. Mitchell’s season scoring stats are not up to date on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Sailors: Steamboat Springs enters the postseason after winning the final two games of the regular season. The team is led by Dawson Linquist with 11.7 points and Jakob Kreissig with 9.4, though Kreissig has not played through February.
No. 47 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 47 Palmer Ridge (8-15) at No. 18 Centaurus (17-6) … 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centaurus. The winner plays No. 15 Green Mountain on Saturday.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge had a tough end to its regular-season slate facing four playoff teams in the final month. Ultimately the Bears lost four of their last six games. Wes McEvoy averages 13.5 to lead the Bears and Gabe Hanson follows with 9.3 points.
Scouting the Warriors: Centaurus enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak led by its lone double-figure scorer in senior Owen Koonce. Koonce accounts for 31 percent of the team’s scoring averaging 18.2 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds. Mario Everett is second in scoring with 8.7 points followed by Carson Hill with eight.