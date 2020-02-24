No. 7 Doherty
Game data: The Spartans (17-0-1) earned a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 10 Ralston Valley (12-7) and No. 23 Aspen (3-10-4) … Friday at Family Sports Center Hamilton in Centennial. The winner advances to a Saturday quarterfinal.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty went undefeated for the second straight regular season with a 9-2 win over Air Academy on Feb. 15. It will be nearly two weeks from then before its next game. The Spartans secured a bye last season before falling in the second round to Cherry Creek, and hope for a deeper run this time. Chase Chapman (18 goals, 16 assists) led the team in scoring while Jeth Fogg (7-0) and Ashton Goble (9-0-1) shared the cage with .956 and .925 save percentages, respectively, and two shutouts each.
No. 8 Pine Creek
Game data: The Eagles (16-1-2) will enjoy a bye, then face No. 9 Monarch (12-6-2) … Friday at 3 p.m. at The Ice Ranch in Littleton. The winner advances to a Saturday quarterfinal. Monarch defeated No. 24 Mullen 5-0 in the first round.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek was handed its first and only loss of the season in its second-to-last game Friday at Castle View. The Eagles were the top-scoring team in the state, averaging 6.8 goals, and boasted two of the top five goal-scorers in the state in Austin Gipson (25, 42 points) and Austin Sawyer (25, 43 points).
No. 17 Lewis-Palmer
Game data: No. 16 Kent Denver (11-5-3) vs. No. 17 Lewis-Palmer (10-8-1) … 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at University of Denver–Joy Burns.
Update: Lewis-Palmer was defeated by Kent Denver 2-0. The Sun Devils will play No. 1 Valor Christian on Friday.
Scouting the Rangers: The Rangers’ first-round opponent will look familiar, as the teams faced off just four days beforehand. Kent Denver scored two third-period goals to pull away for a 3-2 win Friday. Sam Kleinsmith (13 goals, 12 assists) and Noah Bird (16 goals, eight assists) put up the most points for the Rangers while Reece Colson (3.28 goals-against, .902 save percentage) owned the net.
Scouting the Sun Devils: Kent Denver closed the season with four straight wins. Will Kandel (17 goals, 14 assists) reached the 30-point mark while AJ DiChiara (11-5-3) was the Sun Devils’ go-to in goal.
No. 19 Cheyenne Mountain
Game data: No. 14 Battle Mountain (10-7-2) vs. No. 19 Cheyenne Mountain (10-8-1) … 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dobson Arena in Vail. The winner will play No. 3 Fort Collins.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain’s 3-0 win over Coronado on Saturday capped a six-game win streak to end the regular season. Wyatt Furda (13 goals, 9 assists) and Daniel Vujcich (nine goals, 21 assists) led the way in scoring for the Indians and Jaden Weed (7-8-1) handled most of the goaltending duties, though Jon Swanson recorded three wins.
Scouting the Huskies: Battle Mountain was a streaky regular-season team and ended on a good one — six consecutive wins, like the Indians. The Huskies beat Cheyenne Mountain 5-2 at home Dec. 7. Joseph Beveridge (13 goals, 12 assists) leads Battle Mountain in scoring and Logan Gremmer has seen the majority of the minutes in net. He went 8-6-1 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
No. 22 Rampart
Game data: No. 11 Cherry Creek (8-7-4) vs. No. 22 Rampart (11-8) … 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at Family Sports Center Hamilton in Centennial. The winner will play No. 6 Heritage.
Update: Cherry Creek defeated Rampart 11-1. The Bruins move on to face Heritage.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart polished off its third straight winning season with a 5-2 win over Pueblo County. Ethan Meyer hit the 40-point threshold (18 goals, 22 assists) with Logan Matheny (18 goals, 21 assists) and Jonathan Musser (10 goals, 27 assists) hot on his heels. The three were seventh, eighth and ninth in the state in scoring, respectively. Syd Dahl was in net for all 11 of the Rams’ wins.
Scouting the Bruins: Cherry Creek and Monarch went to overtime and tied 2-2 in the last game of the regular season. Before that, the Bruins won three of four. Hunter Fieweger (17 goals, 8 assists) paced the team offensively. Brent Altschuler and Lucas Banks split most of the goaltending duties with Banks (4-4-3, .908 save percentage) posting better numbers.