CLASS 5A
No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson (20-2) earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 23 Columbine vs. No. 42 Rocky Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 21 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 44 Legend (9-14) at No. 21 Doherty (15-8) … 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doherty. The winner will play No. 12 Denver East.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty enters the postseason winning 11 of its last 13 contests. Junior Taryn Lindsey leads the Spartans with 13.1 points per game, followed by sophomore Payton Sterk with 8.9 points. She also leads Doherty in steals, averaging 2.4. Senior Auganae Latimer is the team’s leading rebounder with nine per game, and averages 2.1 steals.
Two weeks ago the Spartans defeated Legend 49-32 led by Sterk with 13 points and Lindsey's 12.
Scouting the Titans: Legend enters the postseason on a six-game losing streak, including a nonleague loss to Doherty two weeks ago. The Titans average 33.2 points and are led by sophomore Kinzie Whitehead with 9.1 per game. Senior Ally Lowe follows with 7.7 as the only other player averaging more than five points.
No. 30 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 35 Greeley West (11-12) at No. 30 Liberty (14-9) ... 6 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty. The winner will take on No. 3 Regis Jesuit in the second round.
Scouting the Spartans: Greeley West enters the postseason on a two-game winning streak, defeating Loveland and Boulder in the final week of the regular season. Scoring statistics for the Spartans are not listed on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Lancers: Despite ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak, Liberty enters the postseason with experience against playoff teams. Liberty faced No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson, No. 21 Doherty and No. 39 Pine Creek in the final week of the regular season.
Led by senior Lydia Marshall with 12.6 points the Lancers average 44.8 points. Freshman Jacy Rohr is second on the team in scoring with 7.8 points and Taylor Gossage averages 6.5.
No. 39 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 39 Pine Creek (9-12) at No. 26 Grand Junction Central (12-11) … 6 p.m. Tuesday in Grand Junction. The winner will play No. 7 Ralston Valley in the second round.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek will have a chance at redemption Tuesday as the Eagles travel to Grand Junction Central in an effort to make up for a three-point loss to the Warriors in December. During the 37-34 loss, Orianna Martin led the Eagles with seven points, and Bryane Stewart, Amelia Carlile and Haley Murdock had six points each.
Jordyn Gutierrez leads Pine Creek averaging 9.3 points followed by freshman Stewart with 7.9.
Scouting the Warriors: Grand Junction Central went 1-4 in the last three weeks of the regular season and is led by junior Leah Redding with 13.6 points. Mya Murdock averages 8.3. The two led the Warriors to victory over Pine Creek in December with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: Sand Creek earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 32 Centaurus vs. No. 33 Pueblo South at 6 p.m. Friday.
No. 10 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: The Kadets earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 23 Palmer Ridge vs. No. 42 Pueblo East on Friday at home.
No. 11 Sierra Stallions
Game data: The Stallions will host the winner of No. 22 Weld Central vs. No. 43 Rifle on Friday in the second round after earning a first-round bye.
No. 13 Falcon Falcons
Game data: Falcon received a first-round bye and will host either No. 20 Greeley Central or No. 45 Pueblo Central in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 16 Canon City Tigers
Game data: Canon City received a first-round bye and will host No. 17 Evergreen or No. 48 Palisade in the second round Friday.
No. 21 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 44 Widefield
Game data: No. 44 Widefield (9-14) at No. 21 Lewis-Palmer (14-9) … 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis-Palmer. The winner will travel to No. 12 Glenwood Springs for a second-round game Friday.
Scouting the Gladiators: Widefield enters the postseason winning three of its last four games and hopes to continue its streak to find redemption versus the Rangers after a five-point loss in December. Liliani Krause led the Glads with 11 points against Lewis-Palmer, and Erika Warner had 10. Krause has a near-double-double average with a team-high 14.5 points and eight rebounds, followed by Warner with 12.5 points.
Scouting the Rangers: Ally DeLange led the Rangers against Widefield with 12 points, while Kim Tucker and Griffin Greenwood helped with nine and eight points each. Lewis-Palmer was 4-3 in February with each of its losses coming vs. top playoff teams, No. 10 Air Academy, No. 13 Falcon and No. 1 Sand Creek.
DeLange averages 11.5 points to lead the Rangers, while Greenwood, a sophomore has a double-double average with 10.9 points and rebounds.
No. 23 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 42 Pueblo East (9-14) at No. 23 Palmer Ridge (12-11) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Palmer Ridge. The winner will take on No. 10 Air Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
Scouting the Eagles: Pueblo East has not played a non-Pueblo team since a 55-point loss to St. Mary’s in mid-January. The Eagles’ season scoring stats are not updated on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge defeated Discovery Canyon in the final game of the regular season to end a three-game skid heading into the playoffs. The Bears’ last three losses, however, have been against 4A No. 1 Sand Creek, probable 3A No. 1 St. Mary’s and rival and No. 21 seed Lewis-Palmer. Averaging 48.7 points as a team Bears have two scorers with double-figure averages, led by senior Eden Bonser with 13.6 and sophomore Mia Womack with 11.4. Bonser leads the team with 2.3 steals and Sydney Day is the Bears’ leading rebounder with 6.3. She is also third on the team in scoring, averaging six points.
No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 41 Thomas Jefferson (6-17) at No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain (13-10) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Mountain. The winner will play No. 9 Mullen at 6 p.m. Friday in the second round.
Scouting the Spartans: Thomas Jefferson will look to the playoffs to rebound from a four-game losing skid, including the final two games of the regular season in which the team lost by a fewer than seven points. Freshman Brooke Murrell bears the weight for the Spartans averaging 14.9 of their 38 points. The next highest-average scorers are sophomore Lauren Simasko with 4.9 and senior Jazz Wright with 4.1.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain will also look to reverse a four-game skid. Averaging 56.3 points, the Indians are led by three double-figure scorers including seniors Selena Vargas (14.6) and Katelynn Ralston with 13.2. Freshman Alena San Augustin averages 11.3. Vargas is flirting with a double-double average with 9.6 rebounds and averages a team-high 3.7 steals. San Augustin averages 3.4 takeaways.
No. 25 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 40 Fort Morgan (7-16) at No. 25 Mesa Ridge (13-9) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mesa Ridge. The winner will move on to the second round to face No. 8 Montrose.
Scouting the Mustangs: Fort Morgan rebound from a 1-6 stretch by winning its final two games of the regular season. Lauren Keller is the Mustangs’ top scorer averaging 9.8 points. Destiny Pelton averages 7.7 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds, though Pelton did not play in the regular-season finale against Roosevelt. Fort Morgan averages 38 points and fewer than 20 rebounds.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Mesa Ridge went 5-3 in February with its only losses coming from top playoff programs, including 5A No. 18 Lakewood, No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson and 4A No. 11 Sierra. Led by senior Serin Dunne with 16.5 points and freshman Taleiyah Gibbs with 11.4, the Grizzlies average 58.2 points. Junior Marissa Spencer is third on the team in scoring with 8.7 points and leads Mesa Ridge in rebounding with 8.2 per game.
No. 36 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 36 The Classical Academy (9-13) at No. 29 Golden (10-13) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Golden. The winner will face No. 4 Berthoud on the road in the second round.
Scouting the Titans: TCA had a tough final week of the regular season, running into four playoff teams and enter the postseason going 1-4 in the final week. Freshman Katherine Roach leads the Titans with 9.3 points, followed by senior Shenna Daum with 8.6 and junior Kaelen Boyles with 7.5. Boyles leads the team in rebounds averaging 7.4.
Scouting the Demons: Golden walks into the postseason on a two-game winning streak thanks in part to senior Elli Garnett who averages 42 percent of the Demons' scoring. Garnett averages 19 points and is flirting with a double-double average with 9.6 rebounds. The team’s next highest scorer is senior Mya Baker with 7.7 points, followed by Allyson Goodwin with 7.4.
No. 39 Harrison Panthers
Game data: No. 39 Harrison (11-11) at No. 26 Northridge (14-9) … 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northridge. The winner will move to the second round to face No. 7 Holy Family.
Scouting the Panthers: Harrison will travel to Northridge with confidence after ending the regular season on a four-game winning streak. Led by Amyah and Diamond Moore the Panthers average 53.5 points. Amyah averages 21.6 points, and Diamond adds 16.7 on average, accounting for more than 70 percent of Harrison’s scoring. Diamond also averages a double-double with 13 rebounds, while Amyah averages four steals.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Northridge lost two of its last three games of the regular season. Seneya Martinez and Mckenna Cone lead the Grizzlies averaging 11.3 and 10.3 per game, respectively. Northridge averages 15.7 steals led by freshman Katy Jo Werner with four. She also leads the team in assists with 4.1 and averages 5.2 points. Freshman Karly Beck is third on the team in scoring with 8.8.
No. 46 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 46 Coronado (7-16) at No. 19 Skyview (19-4) … 7 p.m. Tuesday at Skyview. The winner will face No. 14 Durango in the second round Friday.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado entered the final week of the regular season 4-16, but ended it on a high note with a three-game winning streak, including a pair of wins against 5A playoff teams, No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 39 Pine Creek. Junior Fatinah Muhammed leads Coronado with 9.4 points. Sanaya Jones is the team’s leader on the boards averaging 11 rebounds.
Scouting the Wolverines: Skyview enters the postseason on a 10-game winning streak and fresh off a 4A/3A Colorado 8 conference title. Junior Thalia Guardiola leads the Wolverines with 11.8 points, followed by Casandra Olivas with 8.3 and Hannah Hunter Wolfe with 7.7.
Skyview averages 17.1 steals, led by Guardiola with 3.7. Olivas leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.8.