Golfers across the state will tee off Monday morning on Day 1 of the two-day state golf tournament, including 29 athletes and four teams from the Pikes Peak region.
See a complete breakdown of each classification below.
CLASS 3A
At Dos Rios Golf Club: Luke Calvin, Peter Stinar and RJ Davis will compete as a team for St. Mary’s following the Class 3A Region 2 tournament nearly two weeks ago at Murphy Creek Golf Course. Stinar and Davis placed second and third, respectively, at regionals behind winner Jeffrey Zhou of Kent Denver, which placed second as a team.
Stinar, Calvin and Davis have been incredibly consistent this season, as the three have placed in the top six of the last three major invitationals, helping St. Mary’s to more than six team wins. Stinar won the Elizabeth Invitational in mid-August for the team’s only individual championship among events considered toward iWanamaker rankings, and has finished no lower than ninth so far this season.
Last year Stinar was the top local placer at the 3A tournament shooting a 77 and a 76 through the two-day tournament to tie for seventh. Calvin placed 32nd.
Manitou Springs junior Davis Mack also qualified for the 3A tournament following an eighth-place finish at regionals. Elizabeth’s Cayden Kilduff and Garrett Files scored an 88 and an 89 at Murphy Creek to qualify.
CLASS 4A
At Country Club of Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain and Falcon will be competing for a team title on a familiar course Monday and Tuesday, teeing off on Cheyenne Mountain’s home course at the Country Club of Colorado following a location change last month due to admission restrictions at the Air Force Academy.
Cheyenne Mountain’s competitors will be Campbell Grage, Carter Surofchek, Connor Moberly and Thomas Herholtz. Falcon will send Benjamin Campbell, Brayden Larose, Logan Glaser and Reese Knox.
Last year Cheyenne Mountain placed fifth. Surofchek and Grage are the top two returners from last year’s team and when they placed 40th and 42nd. But Cheyenne Mountain will have an edge this year playing on its home course. Two weeks ago CM won the 4A Region 2 regional at the Country Club of Colorado, beating second-place Ponderosa by 11 strokes. Moberly was the top finisher at regionals, tying for third shooting 2-over par. Surofchek tied for sixth, followed by Herholtz in ninth. Grage shot an 85 to place 21st.
It was Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford who took home the Region 2 title two weeks ago, shooting 1-under. Ford was the top local finisher at last year’s 4A tournament, tying for second. He largely credited his familiarity with last year’s tournament location with his success, which will likely pay dividends again this week.
Lewis-Palmer’s Greg Lewis, who took fourth at last year’s state meet, is also familiar with the Country Club of Colorado and has found success on the course this season, winning the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational earlier, battling through tough conditions. He shot 3-over par, but was even heading into the final two holes. Lewis tied for third at regionals, finishing 2-over par. Lewis’ teammate Justin Hudson placed 12th at the Region 2 to qualify for state, while Lewis-Palmer's crosstown rivals Chris Smith and Trevor Bradley of Palmer Ridge placed 10th and 14th, respectively to move on to the state tournament.
While he did not compete in the Region 2 tournament at the Country Club of Colorado, Falcon’s Knox tied for fifth at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, and is coming off a stellar final stretch of the regular season, in which he won four straight invitationals, shooting a total of 10-under par. Last week he won the city championship at Plum Creek Golf Course, and claimed the 4A Region 1 title at Desert Hawk at Pueblo West two weeks ago. Last year Knox placed 36th at the state championships as a freshman.
Coronado’s Noah Keller and Andrew Merz placed second and fifth, respectively at the Region 4 championships to qualify for state, while Evan Cisneros of Woodland Park tied for seventh. Keller will look to improve on his 37th-place finish at last year’s state tournament. Cisneros and Merz placed 52nd and 56th, respectively.
The Classical Academy’s Ben Devolve qualified for his first 4A tournament after tying for 11th at the Region 4 championships two weeks ago. Last year while competing in 3A, Devolve placed 29th.
With a 19th-place finish at the Region 4 championships Canon City’s Matt Perkins fell into one of the region’s final qualifying spots to move on to the 4A state tournament this week.
CLASS 5A
At the Club at Rolling Hills: Pine Creek placed second at its 5A Northern regional, edged by Fossil Ridge by just two points. But the Eagles still qualified as a team, featuring Logan Weissman, Preston Ahner, Trey Valdez and Wesley Erling.
Erling won the 5A Northern regional title, shooting 1-under at Hyland Hills, tying with Legend junior Ryan Parker. Erling has one other major invitational win this season at the Pine Creek invitational, but has finished in the top 11 in each of the six events considered toward iWanamaker rankings. Trey Valdez is usually right on his tail placing in the top 10 in five of the same six events.
Last year as a freshman Erling placed 37th at the state tournament and is the top returning local player in 5A.
Liberty’s Hayden Woelk placed 16th at the 5A Western Regional to earn a spot in the state tournament as the only local non-Pine Creek competitor among the 5A field.