Class 2A
No. 4 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: No. 4 Manitou Springs Mustangs (6-1) vs. No. 2 Flatirons Academy Bison (7-0) … 2 p.m. Friday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl at CSU-Pueblo for the Class 2A spring State Championship.
Media: Follow @LindseySquints on Twitter for live updates from the game. Check GazettePreps.com for photos, video and stories following the championship.
Scouting the Mustangs: Last week No. 4 Manitou Springs upset top-seeded Buena Vista 20-17 in the state semifinal, finding redemption from a 43-6 loss to the Demons in the season opener. The Mustangs trailed Buena Vista 7-0 at halftime and outscored the Demons 20-10 in the second half. Caleb Allen threw for a season-high 254 yards and two touchdowns, rebounding from a tough quarterfinal performance where he threw four interceptions.
The Mustangs boast a well-rounded offense averaging 159 yards passing and 156 rushing. Senior Isaiah Thomas has 487 rushing yards and six touchdowns and sophomore Tyler Maloney has 378 yards and three scores. Joah Armour, a 6-foot-7 receiver, has 649 yards and nine touchdown catches as Allen’s top target. Tate Christian has 15 catches for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Parker Salladay leads the defense with 52 tackles and Nathan Haas has a team-high three interceptions and 46 tackles. Thor Flett and Jesse Jorstad had two interceptions each.
Scouting the Bison: Flatirons Academy earned a commanding 41-6 win over Estes Park in the state semifinals in the team’s first playable game since mid April. The Bisons’ two previous games were won by forfeit, including the first round of playoffs.
The Bison average 173 yards rushing and 113 passing. Quarterback Jacob Dube has thrown for 795 yards and 15 touchdowns, nine to the hands of junior Trenton Rowan who has 406 receiving yards on 23 catches. Dube has also ran for a team-high seven touchdowns and has racked up 345 yards on 72 carries. Trevor Ryan leads the Bison’s ground game with 409 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan also leads the defense with 35 tackles. Rowan, Isaac Sternhagen and Wyatt Carlson have 3.5 sacks each.
Class 3A
No. 2 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 4 Rifle Bears (6-2) vs. No. 2 The Classical Academy Titans (6-0) … 2 p.m. Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl at CSU-Pueblo for the Class 3A spring State Championship.
Scouting the Bears: Last week No. 4 Rifle upset top-seeded Glenwood Springs 20-17 in overtime for a spot in the 3A state championship game. The Bears held Glenwood Springs to less than 21 points for the first time this year, racking up 86 tackles including seven for a loss and two sacks. Rifle put forth a relatively even offensive effort against the Demons with 160 rushing yards and 106 passing. In the regular season, Rifle averaged fewer than 40 passing yards per game. Junior Toto Fletchall ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinal win and Broc Caldwall had three catches including a touchdown and 88 yards. Fletchall leads the Bears with 674 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and senior Kaden Wolf has rushed for 602 yards and six TDs.
The Rifle defense limits opponents to two touchdowns, on average, and averages 55 tackles per game. The defense is led by senior Josh Straw with 85 tackles and sophomore Javani Gonzalez with 56. Bryce Rowley has 51 tackles, including a team-high 12 for a loss, and eight sacks.
Scouting the Titans: The undefeated Titans enter the state championship with confidence in every aspect of the game. TCA allowed the most points against all season in a 39-13 semifinal win over Sand Creek last week. Prior to the semifinal, the Titans allowed just three touchdowns on the season. Junior juggernaut Cade Palmer leads the TCA offense averaging 155 rushing yards per game. The 6-foot-2 running back has ran for 15 touchdowns and averages 10.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Sam Guilez has thrown for 530 yards and eight touchdowns with Garrett Kautz and Matthew Segovia leading the receiving corps with 177 and 118 yards, respectively, and two interceptions each. Segovia is third on the team in rushing yards with 166 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Ethan Aragundi has 189 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Titans average 65 tackles 3.4 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss per game. Sophomore Josh Snyder leads TCA with 49 tackles, averaging 8.2 per game and has seven tackles for a loss. Ethan Brunk and Travis Kautz have 40 and 31 tackles, respectively, and Kautz leads the team in tackles for a loss with nine. Blake Van Tongeren and Mitch Anderson have 3.5 sacks each.