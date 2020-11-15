The first round of the Class 4A state football tournament is going to be exciting for Pikes Peak region fans.
The Colorado High School Activities Association released its 2020 brackets Sunday with three area teams in the hunt for a 4A championship. Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek and Fountain-Fort Carson will begin postseason play Saturday.
The first-round headliner is an all-Pikes Peak region championship clash between the 2019 3A and 4A state champions, Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek.
The Bears earned the No. 2 seed after a 4-0 regular season, while Pine Creek was slotted at No. 7 after going 2-2 against 5A competition. They will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Monument's Don Breese Stadium.
Fountain-Fort Carson, the No. 6 seed, will take on No. 3 Ponderosa at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Parker.
Check out a full scouting report for the first round of the 4A state tournament.
No. 2 PALMER RIDGE vs. No. 7 PINE CREEK
Teams: No. 7 Pine Creek (2-2) at No. 2 Palmer Ridge (4-0) … 1 p.m. Saturday at Don Breese Stadium. The winner will move on to the state semifinals to face No. 3 Ponderosa or No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson.
Last time: Pine Creek is undefeated against Palmer Ridge dating to the teams’ first meeting in 2014. Last year the Eagles defeated Palmer Ridge 49-28 before the two went on to win their respective state championships.
Scouting the Eagles: It was a tumultuous season for the defending 4A champions. Pine Creek was forced to cancel its first two games of the season due to a COVID-19 quarantine, and finished out the final two weeks of the season without a coach and defensive coordinator, according to Twitter. But despite its regular-season struggles, Pine Creek remains a top contender for a 4A crown. The Eagles competed in a four-game 5A regular season, including back-to-back heartbreaking losses to 5A playoff teams, No. 3 Legend and No. 8 Regis Jesuit, losing by a combined four points. The team is led by senior Beau Freyler, who does it all for the Eagles. Although stats for Pine Creek’s fourth regular-season game were not updated by press time, the three-star Iowa State commit leads the team in rushing (283 yards) and receiving (140 yards), and has 17 tackles. JoJo Roy commands the offense and has 477 passing yards and four touchdowns with a .700 completion rate. Juniors Roy, Zion Hill and Brason Vanaman rushed for two touchdowns each through three games. Junior Alex Nelson has two touchdown receptions on three catches. The Pine Creek defense is led by junior Gavin Whetzal who had 27 tackles through three games.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge likewise had an unusual season. The Bears’ introduction to 4A included a regular-season slate in the Western Slope conference, facing unfamiliar opponents such as Golden, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Central and Montrose. Despite diving into the unknown, Palmer Ridge came out unscathed, outscoring opponents 188-27, but was forced to quarantine the last two weeks of the regular season. Led by 2019 3A state championship game MVP senior Luke McAllister, the Bears average 292 passing yards per game. McAllister is ranked 10th in the state with 1,070 yards, despite having two fewer games than seven of the nine athletes ranked above him. McAllister has four targets with 200 or more receiving yards. Seniors Marcellus Reed (333 yards), Kaden Dudley (275) and Cameron Jones (238) lead the receiving corps, while junior Anthony Costanzo has 211 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Jones is not far behind with five TD catches. Sophomore Gator Robinson and junior Connor Cook lead the Bears’ ground game with 150 and 146 yards, respectively. Seniors Kelenn O’Connor and Saxon Wright anchor a defense that has allowed less than 100 yards per game, on average. O’Connor leads with 32 tackles, with Wright collecting 31.
No. 6 FOUNTAIN-FORT CARSON
Teams: No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1) at No. 3 Ponderosa (6-0) … 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Echo Park Stadium in Parker. The winner will face No. 2 Palmer Ridge or No. 7 Pine Creek in the 4A semifinals.
Last time: This will be the first meeting for Fountain-Fort Carson and Ponderosa since at least 2004.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson made a statement this season in its first year moving down from 5A. The Trojans started 4-0 before taking a three-point loss to league foe Rampart, but made up for it eight days later, closing out the season with a 33-17 victory over the Rams. Fountain-Fort Carson is dangerous on both sides of the ball, leading Class 4A in sacks (28) and is second to No. 4 Loveland in interceptions (nine) and total rushing yards (1,993). The Trojans’ ground game, which averages over 330 yards per game, is led by state rushing leader Q Jones with 1,395 yards and 16 touchdowns. While the Trojans average fewer than 100 yards passing, sophomore quarterback Tavian Tuli has passed for 419 yards, four touchdowns and has rushed for 97 yards. Sophomore Tai Faavae is second on the team in rushing with 267 yards and three touchdowns and leads the defense in tackles with 41 and has three sacks. Collin McCarthy and Jayveon Fulmore have four sacks each, while Curtis Jackson has four interceptions and a forced fumble. Tashon Smith, third on the team with 23 tackles, has three picks.
Scouting the Mustangs: Ponderosa enters the postseason undefeated, storming through a six-game regular season outsourcing opponents 215-70 thanks in part to its well-balanced offense. Last year then-No. 9 Ponderosa was knocked out of the state tournament in the quarterfinals thanks to a crushing 55-17 defeat by future champion Pine Creek. But it appears the Mustangs are a much-improved offensive power from a year ago. Ponderosa averages 187 yards passing and 183 rushing per game, with weapons up and down its roster. Quarterback Jack Hanenburg has thrown for 1,078 yards, good for fourth in 4A and has rushed for 264 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns. Hanenberg makes up more than 60 percent of the team’s total offense. His top targets include seniors Kolton Miller and Carter Motichka, who have 380 and 350 receiving yards, respectively, and nine combined touchdowns. Cael Porter is the team’s top rusher with 578 yards and four touchdowns. Porter also leads the team in tackles with 71. Junior Brady Porter is second on the team with 54 tackles. The Ponderosa defense has caused 10 fumbles and has seven interceptions.