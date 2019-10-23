Sunshine is expected to replace the snow that fell in the Pikes Peak region midweek in time for Saturday’s state cross country meet at Norris Penrose Event Center.
The Colorado High School Activities Association said in a release the meet is on as scheduled with highs in the 50s and 60s forecasted for Friday and Saturday.
A year ago, The Classical Academy girls won the 3A title, securing the area’s only team championship. Peyton (2A boys), The Classical Academy (3A boys), Elizabeth (3A girls), Palmer Ridge (4A boys), Air Academy (4A boys and girls) and Cheyenne Mountain (4A girls) each had top-five team finishes in 2018.
The Classical Academy senior Mason Norman is the area’s only defending state champion. He’ll look for his third straight 3A title Saturday.
Class 5A Boys
Liberty and Palmer placed second and third, respectively, at the Region 5 meet at Monument Valley Park last week to get their teams to state, while Rampart’s Ben Conlin and Noah Gandley qualified as individuals.
Conlin and Palmer’s Gus McIntyre finished 1-2 in the regional race, with Conlin’s 15-minute, 45-second finish beating McIntyre by 11 seconds. Liberty had Oscar Goll (seventh), Caleb Mann (ninth) and Colin Bervig (10th) in the top 10.
McIntyre had the area’s best finish at state last year, placing sixth in 16:22.4, while Conlin was 11th.
Valor Christian’s Cole Sprout returns as a senior after winning the 2018 state title in 15:16.1, more than 20 seconds ahead of the next runner. Dakota Ridge won the team title with just one senior in the top five.
Class 5A Girls
Palmer is the only area 5A program to get both of its teams to state after the Terrors’ girls finished second at the regional race, nine points back of Pine Creek’s winning 74.
Pine Creek freshman Lauren Boutelle was the top area finisher in the region, placing second in 19:39, five seconds ahead of Doherty senior Mikayla Cox, who qualified as an individual. Cox finished 44th at state as a junior.
Palmer was led by freshman Adele Havlick’s fifth-place finish in 20:08.
Other individuals from the area to qualify are Rampart’s Mollie Roden (eighth), Liberty’s Haley Barrington (13th) and Fountain-Fort Carson’s Emily Hamilton (15th).
Class 4A Boys
The 4A races will be the busiest for area fans.
Seven schools and five full teams will represent the area at the boys’ state race.
In Region 2, Air Academy won the team title with 32 points, ahead of Palmer Ridge (43) and Lewis-Palmer (84), which also got teams to state.
The Kadets were led by senior Matthew Mettler (16:09) and Matthew Storer (16:07), who finished 1-2. Palmer Ridge’s Aleksandr Solano and Hans Larsen were third and fifth, respectively, while Lewis-Palmer was led by Patrick Jirele in fourth.
In Region 5, Erik Le Roux led Cheyenne Mountain to a second-place finish by winning the regional race in 15:21:83. Le Roux finished 14th at state as a freshman.
Nicholas Huger (seventh) and Austin Smith (10th) added top-10 finishes for the Indians, while Coronado had Ben Hayes Lemmon finish sixth and Zinabu Engstrom ninth, leading the Cougars to third place in the region.
Widefield’s Jonathan Cabrera Santos (12th) and Cañon City’s Nathan Pontious (14th) qualified as individuals.
Class 4A Girls
Air Academy (27), Palmer Ridge (57), Discovery Canyon (70) and Lewis-Palmer (123) finished first through fourth in Region 2 to take the team spots at state.
Senior Tatum Miller (19:05) and sophomore Ella Chura (19:08) gave the Kadets the top two individuals, while Palmer Ridge’s Jocelyn Millican (19:10), Lewis-Palmer’s Aubrey Surage (19:24) and Discovery Canyon’s Ellie Linnenburger (19:26) rounded out the top five.
Cheyenne Mountain and Coronado finished second and fourth, respectively, in Region 5 to get their teams to state.
Hope Stark led the Indians, placing fourth in 19:13.17, which was about 12 seconds faster than Coronado’s No. 1, senior Grace Abernethy.
Widefield junior Sophia Mena qualified individually behind her sixth-place finish in 19:27.8.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Jensen Enterman was the only other local finisher in the top 10.
Class 3A Boys
All eyes will be on Norman, not that’s anything new for The Classical Academy senior.
After winning last year’s state race in 15:33.4, Norman ran 15:42 in his regional race to win by more than a minute. TCA edged Salida 41-44 for the regional title.
Freshman Chandler Wilburn (fourth) and sophomore Ryan Flaherty (seventh) added top-10 finishes for the Titans.
The only other qualifier from the Region 2 is Manitou Springs sophomore Henry Ilyasova, who ran a 17:37, good for 13th.
Out of Region 5, Elizabeth seniors John Flipse and Jacob States finished 11th and 13th, 11 seconds apart, to qualify as individuals.
Class 3A Girls
The Classical Academy is back with a new look in an attempt to defend its 2018 title after dominating its regional.
The Titans, despite graduating the top two runners from last year’s state race, won the regional title with 27 points with freshman Sawyer Wilson and sophomore Kennedy McDonald finishing second and third.
Florence’s Kylie Simshauser was fourth, qualifying as an individual, while The Vanguard School sophomore Ella Johnson was fifth, helping the Coursers get their team to state.
Colorado Springs Christian School sophomore Elle Stevens was the only other individual qualifier from the region after finishing 10th.
Elizabeth got top-10 finishes from Ella Hedman, Masen Loeks and Caela Benkendorf, as the Cardinals got their team back to state out of Region 5.
Class 2A Boys
Jodzuel Juarez could be in for a big jump this weekend after finishing 11th, behind six seniors, at state as a freshman in 2018.
Juarez looked ready, winning his regional race by 23 seconds in 17:19 and leading Ellicott to a fourth-place finish in the region.
Peyton’s Joel Schluessler, Tyler Halliday and Kelsey Montague finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with just two seconds separating Schluessler and Montague. Peyton won the regional with 27 points, 39 clear of second place.
St. Mary’s qualified as the third team in Region 3, led by Dylan Brush’s fifth-place finish, while Tim Kewley will be the Thomas MacLaren School’s first state cross country representative after placing ninth in Region 3. Andrew Moore led a group of four Pikes Peak Christian runners to qualify after placing ninth in Region 2.
Class 2A Girls
After finishing 17th as a freshman at the 2A state race a year ago, Peyton’s Cecilia Richardson is back as a sophomore by finishing second in the Region 2 race.
Richardson will be joined by teammates Jordan Keairnes, Jenny Dekker and Aurora Sawyer at state.
Kate Griffin was third in the region and helped Colorado Springs School get its team to state. Fountain Valley was the only other girls’ team to qualify in 2A, led by freshman Jessie Prantl’s ninth-place finish at Monument Valley Park.
Ellicott’s Jaylene Gutierrez-Hermosillo qualified as an individual out of Region 2, while St. Mary’s sophomore Payton Kutz finished eighth to qualify out of Region 3.