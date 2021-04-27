CLASS 5A
No. 3 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 3 Liberty Lancers (11-0) vs No. 2 Fairview Knights (11-0-1) … 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Englewood. The winner will play for the 5A state championship, 3 p.m. Saturday at Switchbacks Weidner Field against No. 16 Cherry Creek or No. 5 Grandview.
Scouting the Lancers: Liberty punched its ticket to the program’s first 5A semifinal appearance with a 2-1 win over district rival Pine Creek. The undefeated Lancers have allowed more than one goal just once this season, and have outscored opponents 34-7 through 11 games. Milas Norwood leads Liberty with 10 goals. Theo Koch has four shutouts and has allowed just six goals through 10 appearances.
Scouting the Knights: Fairview defeated No. 7 Castle View in penalty kicks for a trip to the state semifinals. The Knights have won 11 straight following a 1-1 tie against Broomfield to open the regular season. Like Liberty, Fairview’s defense keeps opponents off the board, allowing just eight goals. Individual scoring and goalie statistics are not available on MaxPreps, though Job Meuleman, Layne Weeks and Tristan Hird have each scored in the state tournament. Shane Williams had five saves for the Knights in their quarterfinal win over Castle View.
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 8 Lewis-Palmer Rangers (10-2) vs. No. 5 Denver North Vikings (11-1) … 8 p.m. Wednesday at CCSD Legacy Stadium. The winner will play for the 4A state championship Saturday at Switchbacks Weidner Field against No. 2 Windsor or No. 3 Niwot.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer pulled off a massive quarterfinal upset in a 4-0 win over No. 1 Battle Mountain, marking the team’s sixth straight win and first shutout in three games. The Rangers have scored four goals in each of their playoff games and have averaged around four per game through the second half of the regular season. Cole Mooney entered the playoffs with a team-high 13 goals and Ethan Mann had six goals and five assists. Keeper Zack Sanders has five shutouts and has not allowed more than two goals in any game.
Scouting the Vikings: Denver North defeated No. 13 Golden 2-0 in the state quarterfinal thanks to second-half goals by Alex Martinez and Aaron Candejas. Four of the Vikings’ last five games have been shutouts, and they have outscored opponents 43-6 in 12 games. Martinez, Candejas and Lorenzo Hernandez have nine goals each and Martinez has seven assists. Lukas Williams has seven shutouts in goal.
CLASS 2A
No. 5 Thomas MacLaren Highlanders
Game data: No. 5 Thomas MacLaren Highlanders (8-3) vs. No. 1 Denver Christian (6-1) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Denver Christian. The winner moves on to the 2A championship Saturday to face No. 2 Crested Butte or No. 3 Dawson School.
Scouting the Highlanders: Thomas MacLaren earned a 2-1 overtime win over No. 4 Loveland Classical in the first round of the state tournament. Michael Brophy leads the Highlanders with 16 goals and 10 assists through nine games and Jeth Fogg has 54 saves in eight games. Thomas MacLaren averages nearly five goals per game and has outscored opponents 43-6 in 11 games.
Scouting the Thunder: Top-seeded Denver Christian claimed a 1-0 win over No. 8 Ellicott last week in the team’s second straight shutout since suffering its only loss of the season to No. 3 Dawson School. Caleb Riggs scored the Thunder's lone goal in the first round. Mark Detrick leads the Thunder with nine goals and Max Attwood has five shutouts and 41 saves through seven games in goal.