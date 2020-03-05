BOYS
Class 4A
No. 11 The Classical Academy
Game data: No. 11 The Classical Academy (19-5) at No. 3 Longmont (22-3) … 3 p.m. Saturday at Longmont. Winner plays No. 2 Glenwood Springs or No. 10 Pueblo West.
Scouting the Trojans: Longmont beat No. 35 Palisade and No 19 Widefield by at least 19 points to return to the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The Trojans won the 4A state championship in 2018 before falling in a state-title rematch against Lewis-Palmer last season. Eddie Kurjak, a 6-foot-8 junior leads Longmont with 14.5 points per game, while the 6-foot-4 Dallas Dye averages 14.2 points and a team-best 7.2 rebounds.
Scouting the Titans: TCA has won a pair of close games to extend its season, beating Mitchell by five in the Titans’ first playoff game before a 56-53 win over Skyline on Thursday. Three seniors will lead the Titans into the Elite 8. Micah Lamberth averages a team-leading 14.7 points per game, while 6-foot-6 post Tyler Trogstad averages 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Kade Walker is the third TCA senior in doubles figures, averaging 10.2 points per game.
Class 3A
No. 2 The Vanguard School
Game data: No. 2 Vanguard (20-2) vs. No. 31 Strasburg (12-10) … 6 p.m. Friday at Wasson High School. Winner plays No. 15 University or No. 18 Bishop Machebeuf.
Scouting the Indians: Strasburg enters having lost five of its last seven, including a 1-2 run in its district tournament. Collin Russell leads the Indians with 14.6 points per game, while Mitchell Davis averages 13 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Scouting the Coursers: Vanguard cruised through its district by winning all three games by 13 or more points, including a 71-43 win over Manitou Springs that avenged a loss late in the regular season. Nique Clifford, one of the top scorers in the state, enters averaging 26 points per game to go with 13.4 rebounds, six assists, 3.4 steals and 2.6 blocks. Joseph Padilla (14.4) and Ryan Lair (10.3) also average more than 10 points per game.
No. 12 Manitou Springs
Game data: No. 12 Manitou Springs (18-4) vs. No. 21 Jefferson Academy (14-8) at Centauri Middle School … 4:30 p.m. Friday. Winner plays No. 5 Centauri or No. 28 Salida.
Scouting the Jaguars: Jefferson Academy starts the state tournament after losing its last two district games, Manual (60-48) and Kent Denver (47-40). Elian Soto is the Jaguar to watch, as he enters averaging 19.5 points per game. He’s gone over 30 points twice this season, including a season-best 38 points in a win over The Academy.
Scouting the Mustangs: After a 12-0 run through the Tri-Peaks League play, Manitou Springs enters state after a lopsided loss to Vanguard. The Mustangs have more balanced scoring with Joah Armour, at 14.1 points per game, leading a group of six players averaging at least five points per game. Isaiah Thomas (12.1) and Joey Allen (11.6) also average more than 10 points.
No. 14 St. Mary’s
Game data: No. 14 St. Mary’s (18-4) vs. No. 19 Englewood (14-5) … 7:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Christian. Winner plays No. 3 Faith Christian or No. 30 Colorado Springs Christian.
Scouting Englewood: The No. 19 Pirates come into their first-round game after losing to Riverdale Ridge in districts. Englewood is 2-3 in its last five despite having four players post at least nine points per game. Nate Gravagno leads the group with 16.1 points per game, while Hunter Johnson (12.8) and Gunner Johnson (11.7) are also in double figures.
Scouting St. Mary’s: The No. 14 Pirates start state after beating Colorado Springs Christian in their district finale. Of St. Mary’s’ four losses, two have come to The Vanguard School and another to Manitou Springs. Sophomore Sam Howery conducts the Pirates’ offense, averaging 21.4 points and 8.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 Luke Stockelman gives St. Mary’s a post presence and averages 16.7 points, while Rayshawn Dearmon enters averaging 12.4 points.
No. 30 Colorado Springs Christian
Game data: No. 30 Colorado Springs Christian (13-10) at No. 3 Faith Christian (18-4) … 4:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Christian. Winner plays No. 14 St. Mary’s or No. 19 Englewood.
Scouting the Eagles: Faith Christian enters having won nine of its last 10 — its only loss during that run was by one point to Manual, last year’s 3A state champions. The Eagles also beat Vanguard and Manitou Springs in early December. Caleb Ruter, a 6-foot-6 senior, leads the Eagles with 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while 6-foot-4 guard Caleb Clark averages just under 11 points per game.
Scouting the Lions: Colorado Springs Christian School enters state after a tough district tournament that saw the Lions go up against Manitou Springs and St. Mary's. Caleb Stockton and Josh Erickson lead the CSCS offense, averaging 17.8 and 12.1 points, respectively.
GIRLS
Class 4A
No. 11 Sierra
Game data: No. 11 Sierra (20-4) at No. 3 Green Mountain (23-2) … 7 p.m. Friday. Winner plays No. 2 Pueblo West or No. 7 Holy Family.
Scouting the Rams: Green Mountain takes a nine-game winning streak into the state quarterfinals, including double-digit wins over both of their playoff opponents so far. Though the Rams don’t have a player averaging more than 10 points, they have six players posting six or more points per game. Courtney Hank leads the way, averaging 9.9 points with 6.9 rebounds.
Scouting the Stallions: The Stallions like to run and have found a groove after a loss to Cañon City, winning 13 straight. That streak includes a win over the Tigers that saw the two teams split the Colorado Springs Metro League title. D’nae Wilson averages 19.5 points and three steals, while Azaria Lacour is at 14.5 points and 4.5 steals per game.
No. 16 Cañon City
Game data: No. 16 Cañon City (20-4) at No. 9 Mullen (18-7) … 7 p.m. Friday. Winner plays No. 4 Berthoud or No. 5 Erie.
Scouting the Mustangs: Mullen has six players posting at least five points per game, led by Megan Pohs’ 10.2 points per game. Gracie Gallegos, a 6-foot guard, and Imani Perez, a 6-foot-3 post, aren't far behind, averaging 9.8 and 9.3 points, respectively. Perez also posts a team-best 7.6 blocks and 1.5 blocks per game. Mullen has won both of its state tournament games by at least 25 points.
Scouting the Tigers: Cañon City should enter with plenty of confidence after beating Sand Creek, the No. 1 seed, by 14 in the second round. That came after a 17-point win over Evergreen in the first round. After starting 0-3, the Tigers have won 20 of their last 21 games. Senior guards Jerika Moore and Kate Tedquist lead the way, averaging 16.7 and 13.3 points, respectively. Emily Till is the leader inside, averaging 7.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Class 3A
No. 1 St. Mary’s
Game data: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 32 Eagle Ridge Academy … 7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s. Winner plays No. 16 Jefferson Academy or No. 17 Moffat County.
Scouting the Warriors: Eagle Ridge Academy has won six straight to get its record above .500, including a 45-43 win over Riverdale Ridge to cap a 3-0 run through its district tournament. Senior Jacky Alvarez-Gordillo leads the Warriors with 12.4 points per game and averages 5.6 steals.
Scouting the Pirates: St. Mary’s starts its quest for a three-peat on a 15-game winning streak. The Pirates’ only loss came to Cherry Creek, No. 2 in 5A. The Pirates are headlined by Josephine Howery and Seneca Hackley, seniors who average 21.5 and 16.7 points, respectively. Catherine Cummings adds 12.2 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game, while Brooklyn Valdez and Ellie Hartman add at least seven points per game.
No. 9 The Vanguard School
Game data: No. 9 Vanguard (18-4) vs. No. 24 Liberty Common (12-11) … 6 p.m. Friday at Faith Christian. Winner plays No. 8 Faith Christian or No. 25 Middle Park.
Scouting the Eagles: Liberty Common will have to snap a three-game losing streak to make it out of the first round. The Eagles last won on Feb. 20 in their district opener. Tatm Flack leads Liberty Commons with 12 points per game, while Izzy Swanson averages 8.7 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Scouting the Coursers: The Coursers’ losses have come to top-seeded St. Mary’s, 5A program Fountain-Fort Carson and Manitou Springs, which beat the Coursers in the regular season and in district play. Vanguard gets double-digit scoring from junior Alexis Garcia (14.9 points per game), freshman Hailey Blancahrd (12.3) and Juliana Garcia (11.7), while senior Cortney Arrasmith averages 4.9 points and a team-best 9.7 rebounds.
No. 12 Manitou Springs
Game data: No. 12 Manitou Springs (18-4) vs. No. 21 Estes Park (14-8) … 8 p.m. Friday at Pagosa Springs. Winner plays No. 5 Pagosa Springs or No. 28 Colorado Springs Christian.
Scouting the Bobcats: Estes Park won its final two district games before starting the state tournament. Senior Olivia Hamel leads the team with 11.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, while freshman Bree Wilkerson averages 10.7 points.
Scouting the Mustangs: Manitou Springs hasn’t lost to a team other than St. Mary’s since Dec. 20. The Mustangs had a six-game win streak snapped by the Pirates in the district championship. Aniah Olson leads Manitou Springs with 12.7 points per game, while freshman Grace Allen and sophomore Alexia Vigil average 10 and 9.8 points respectively.
No. 28 Colorado Springs Christian School
Game data: No. 28 Colorado Springs Christian School (9-14) at No. 5 Pagosa Springs (17-4) … 6 p.m. Friday at Pagosa Springs. Winner plays No. 12 Manitou Springs or No. 21 Estes Park.
Scouting the Pirates: Two of Pagosa Springs’ losses came in the last three games of the regular season before the Pirates won both of their district games. Taylor Lewis leads a group of six Pirates averaging at least 5.4 points, posting 10.2 per game.
Scouting the Lions: After playing in the last two state championship games, Colorado Springs Christian School was one of the last teams in the field after going 2-0 in district play. Corrie Andrerson and Elleah Hoekert, two of the few remaining contributors from last year, lead the Lions with 12.9 and 12.2 points, respectively. Junior Hope Arnold is the only other Lion averaging more than five points per game.