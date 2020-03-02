CLASS 5A
No. 21 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 21 Doherty (17-8) at No. 5 Fruita Monument (22-2) … 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fruita Monument. The winner will play either No. 4 Grandview or No. 40 Arapahoe in the quarterfinals.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty pulled off a four-point upset over No. 12 Denver East in the second round to earn the program’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 in three years. Scores and stats from the second-round game have not been updated on MaxPreps, but Doherty junior Taryn Lindsey leads the Spartans averaging 13.1 points through the first round of playoffs. Sophomore Peyton Sterk is second on the team in scoring with 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Senior Aujanae Latimer is the team’s leader in rebounds averaging 9.1 and scores six points on average. The Spartans have won three straight heading into the Sweet 16 and were 8-2 in February with their two losses combining for a four-point differential.
Scouting the Wildcats: Fruita Monument dominated No. 37 Brighton 42-19 in the second round, but individual scoring stats for the Wildcats have not been updated. Through 23 games senior Callie Allen leads Fruita Monument averaging 14.6 points and a team-high six rebounds. Through 20 games senior Lila Dere averages 13.3 points. The Wildcats have lost to just one Colorado team this season — 4A No. 14 Durango in late January. The team has won seven straight since. Fruita Monument’s only other loss is from 4A Central in Cheyenne, Wyo.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Sand Creek Scorpions vs. No. 16 Canon City
Game data: No. 16 Canon City (19-4) at No. 1 Sand Creek (23-1) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sand Creek High School. The winner will play the winner of No. 8 Montrose vs. No. 9 Mullen in the round of eight.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City earned a decisive 17-point win over No. 17 Evergreen in the second round, marking the team’s 19th win in the last 20 games. Though scoring stats are not complete for the season, senior Jerika Moore leads Canon City with 16.7 points through 22 games. Kate Tedquist is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.3 after missing the first month of the regular season.
Scouting the Scorpions: In Sand Creek’s playoff opener the Scorpions earned an 11-point win over No. 32 Centaurus after leading the Warriors 43-11 after the first half. The Scorpions average 72 points per game, second only to 3A No. 1 St. Mary’s in the state scoring rankings. Four of five Scorpions starters average double figures, with the fifth starter, Tamika Williams, averaging 9.1. Nikki Derrell leads the team averaging 15 per game, followed by Krystina Hagood and Kianna Lemons at 11.5 and 11.2 points, respectively. Freshman Tiana Davis follows with 10.9 points.
No. 10 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 10 Air Academy (18-6) at No. 7 Holy Family (18-6) … 6 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Family. The winner will play either No. 2 Pueblo West or No. 15 George Washington in the Great 8.
Scouting the Kadets: An 18-point win over Pikes Peak region foe Palmer Ridge punched Air Academy’s ticket to the Sweet 16 led by senior Kylee Blacksten’s 25 points. Blacksten averages 16 points for the Kadets followed by Annie Louthan and Brianna Sealy with 8.7 and 8.3 points, respectively. In late December, Holy Family claimed a 42-25 win over the Kadets with Blacksten and Sealy leading Air Academy with 12 and 11 points.
Scouting the Tigers: Holy Family has won four straight, including a 36-point victory over No. 26 Northridge in the second round. The Tigers average 49.6 points per game led by junior Alyssa Wells with 12.6, followed by Tyler Whitlock with 9.7 points. Last time against Air Academy junior Daniella Hren led the Tigers with 15 points. Wells followed with eight. Ceclilia Aanerud had three blocks and 10 rebounds against the Kadets.
No. 11 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 11 Sierra (19-4) at No. 6 Thompson Valley (23-1) … 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Valley. The winner moves on to face either No. 3 Green Mountain or No. 14 Durango in the fourth round.
Scouting the Stallions: Sierra has won 12 straight heading into the Sweet 16, including a 21-point win over No. 16 Canon City for a share of the league title in the final regular-season game, and a dominant 32-point win over No. 43 Rifle in the second round. The Stallions average 60.7 points led by senior point guard D’nae Wilson averaging 19.3, followed by Azaria Lacour with 14.9. The two combine for 7.6 steals per game. Ariana Reyes averages 8.7 points and Annalisa Mileto is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.9 per game.
Scouring the Eagles: Thompson Valley is hot on a 22-game winning streak including a six-point win over No. 27 Mead in the second round. The Eagles average 52 points led by a pair of double-figure scorers, but against the Mavericks, Thompson Valley had its top four scorers finish with 10 or more points. Sydnee Durtsche averages 13.5 points, followed by Amelia Solt with 12.2. Samantha McCrimmon averages 8.1 and Novi Briggs follows with 5.6.
No. 13 Falcon Falcons
Game data: No. 13 Falcon (17-7) at No. 4 Berthoud (22-2) … 7 p.m. Tuesday at Berthoud High School. The winner moves on to the Great 8 to face either No. 5 Erie or No. 12 Glenwood Springs.
Scouting the Falcons: A 72-59 win over Greeley Central sent Falcon to the round of 16 for the first time since 2011. Hannah Burg scored a career-high 29 points in the second-round win while Billie Fiore and Kayle Harkema added 15 and 14 points, respectively. Burg leads the Falcons with an average of 14.3 points per game, followed by sophomore Fiore with 10.3 and Harkema with 9.2.
Scouting the Spartans: Four players hit double figures in Berthoud’s second-round win over Golden as the fourth-seeded Spartans punched their ticket to the third round. Breanna Fowler led Berthoud with 18 points, followed by Celsey Selland with 17, Emily Cavey with 15 and Maddie Barceski with 10. Cavey leads the Spartans averaging 17.1 points followed by Fowler with 13.2. Selland, a senior, nears a double-double average with 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on average.