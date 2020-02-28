CLASS 5A
No. 12 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 21 Broomfield (16-8) at No. 12 Pine Creek (20-3) … 6 p.m. Saturday at Pine Creek. The winner will play No. 5 Grandview or No. 37 Hinkley in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Broomfield Eagles: A dominant first-round win over Brighton punched Broomfield’s ticket to the second round as the Eagles were led by a near double-double performance of 27 points and nine rebounds by senior Ryan Collins. Carson Briggs added 11. Collins averages 15.5 points for the Eagles and is teetering on a double-double average with 9.9 rebounds. Grant Swenson averages 14.8 but did not play in Broomfield’s first-round game. Briggs is third on the team in scoring averaging 8.7 points.
Scouting the Pine Creek Eagles: Pine Creek will host the program’s first playoff game since 2013 and will hope to break a 13-year drought since the Eagles’ last playoff win. Pine Creek enters the second-round game after a first-round bye and winning the final four games of the regular season. Peyton Westfall leads the Eagles with 14.3 points, followed by Kenny Pham with 9.7. Senior Kedarian Maul is the team’s leader in rebounds, averaging 9.7, and, with 7.3 points per game, he is fourth on the team in scoring behind Cameron Horton’s 8.7 points.
No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 31 Fountain-Fort Carson (14-10) at No. 2 Fairview (20-3) … 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairview. The winner will take on No. 15 Vista PEAK Prep or No. 18 Windsor in the third round.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson claimed a 73-55 win over No. 34 Aurora Central in the first round to take on No. 2 Fairview. Isaiah Thompson led the Trojans with a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds over Aurora Central. Keyshawn Maltbia added 16 points. Maltbia leads the Trojans averaging 17.9 points and Thompson has a double-double average with 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds.
Scouting the Knights: Fairview enters the postseason on a 14-game winning streak, fresh off a 5A Front Range title and a first-round bye. The Knights average 65 points per game led by Greysen Carter with 17.7 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds. Jalen Page averages 13.7 points and Grant Page follows averaging 9.3.
CLASS 4A
No. 7 Harrison Panthers vs. No. 39 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 39 Sierra at No. 7 Harrison … 2 p.m. Saturday at Harrison High School. The winner will play No. 10 Pueblo West or No. 23 Sand Creek in the round of 16.
Scouting the Stallions: Sierra sealed a seven-point upset win over No. 26 Frederick to advance to the second round to face rival Harrison. The Stallions were led by a 25-point performance by Imani Grigsby. Dailen Terry added 15. Grigsby averages 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead Sierra and Terry averages 13.4 points. Last time against Harrison, the Panthers won by eight as Grigsby and Terry were held to nine and eight points, respectively.
Scouting the Panthers: Harrison enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak and a first-round bye to face a familiar foe in Sierra. In a 41-33 win over the Stallions in January, junior Donta Dawson led the Panthers with 25 points, kicking off an 8-1 run through the final nine games of the regular season. Dawson averages 18.6 points followed by Tayzhean Archuleta with 12 and CJ Harris averages 11.1.
No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 25 Lincoln (14-10) at No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain (21-2) … 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain. The winner will face No. 9 Montrose or No. 24 Evergreen in the third round.
Scouting the Lancers: Lincoln has won five straight including a 30-point win over Elizabeth in the first round, but game stats were not updated on MaxPreps. Through the regular season, the Lanvers averaged 61.7 points, led by one of the state’s top scorers in senior Tijani Bamba, averaging 24.7 points — eighth in Colorado — and 10 rebounds. Ty Foster follows with 16.3 points
Scouting the Indians: The Indians are fresh off the program’s most successful season since 2006 as one of the state’s highest-scoring teams. They average 78.1 points, thanks in part to the state’s top scorer, Javonte Johnson. Johnson leads the Indians with a state-leading 30.4 points — ranking him 34th nationally — and 10.3 rebounds. Junior Wade Jones adds 16.9 points and Jaedn Harrison follows with 11.7.
No. 11 The Classical Academy Titans vs. No. 43 Mitchell Marauders
Game data: No. 43 Mitchell (12-11) at No. 11 The Classical Academy (17-5) … 2 p.m. Saturday at TCA. The winner moves on to play No. 6 Skyline or No. 27 Wheat Ridge in the round of 16.
Scouting the Marauders: Mitchell will have a chance to make up an 0-2 record against TCA during the regular season, including a two-point loss earlier this month. The Marauders earned their first state tournament win since 2015 with a three-point upset over No. 22 Steamboat Springs in the first round. Season stats are not updated for Mitchell on MaxPreps, but in two appearances against the Titans this season Dom Ferris scored 14 and 13 points and Leroy Pruitt led Mitchell in their most recent meeting with 18 points.
Scouting the Titans: TCA will look at its two previous successful meetings against Mitchell to propel the team to its first playoff win. The Titans won their last four games of the regular season before receiving a first-round bye. TCA is led by Micah Lamberth with 15 points and Tyler Trogstad nears a double-double average with 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Kade Walker is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.2 points. In the team’s previous two meetings TCA defeated Mitchell 53-46 and 49-47.
No. 19 Widefield Gladiators
Game data: No. 19 Widefield (16-8) at No. 14 Conifer (18-5) … 3 p.m. Saturday at Conifer. The winner moves on to play No. 3 Longmont or No. 35 Palisade in the third round.
Scouting the Gladiators: A dominant win over No. 46 Eagle Valley advanced Widefield to the 4A second round as four Gladiators finished in double figures. Quavaun Johnson led Widefield with 14 points in the first-round win, followed by Donte Scott with 12, Anthony Roberts with 11 and Randall Days with 10. Days averages 20.3 to lead Widefield nightly and averages eight rebounds. Tim Mewborn is second on the team in scoring with 13.8 points, followed by Scott averaging 10.
Scouting the Lobos: Conifer, which received a first-round bye, enters the postseason on a 10-game winning streak. Senior Elijah Cook leads the Lobos with 14.5 points and Ocean Hageman has a double-double average of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Landon Wallace nears a double-figure average with 9.3 points.
No. 21 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 21 Lewis-Palmer (15-9) at No. 12 Erie (16-7) … 4 p.m. Saturday at Erie. The winner moves on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 5 Northfield or No. 37 Holy Family.
Scouting the Rangers: A 12-point win over No. 44 Ponderosa sent the defending champions, Lewis-Palmer, to the second round, thanks to a near season-high for Colin Westfall, who scored 21 to lead the Rangers in the first-round game. Cameron Lowe added 19. Four of the Rangers’ five starters average double figures, led by Westfall and Eddie Speller with 14.8 and 14.4 points, respectively. Lowe and Brady Jones average 11.8 and 11 points, respectively.
Scouting the Tigers: Erie earned a first-round bye despite losing three straight to end the regular season. The Tigers will look to make their first appearance past the second round since 2009, when the team made it to the 3A Great 8 according to MaxPreps. The Tigers average 64.3 points, led by Ladorian Havard with 11.3 points and Kevin Loy with 10.2. Sophomore Kayan Hargrave nears a double-figure average with 9.9 points.
No. 23 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: No. 23 Sand Creek at No. 10 Pueblo West … 4 p.m. Saturday at Pueblo West High School. The winner will play No. 7 Harrison or No. 39 Sierra in the third round.
Scouting the Scorpions: Sand Creek earned a 10-point win over Pueblo West in December and earned another opportunity to face the Cyclones thanks to a dominant first-round win over No. 42 Durango. Five Scorpions finished in double figures against Pueblo West, led by Isiah Cox with 20 and Markus Ramirez with 18. Izaiah Jordan, Greg Garnett and Konner Morgan scored 11 each. Ramirez is the team’s lone scorer with a double-figure average of 14.1 points. Freshman Colin Hawkins follows averaging eight points.
Scouting the Cyclones: Pueblo West will look to avenge its December meeting against Sand Creek as the Cyclones open their state tournament play Saturday. Taylor Harris scored 27 points for Pueblo West the last time against Sand creek and Xavier Wardle scored 18. Harris averages 16 points followed by Wardle averaging 12.2 points.
No. 32 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 32 Air Academy (13-11) at No. 1 Mead (22-1) … 1 p.m. Saturday at Mead High School. The winner moves on to the 4A Sweet 16 and will play No. 16 Silver Creek or No. 17 Thomas Jefferson.
Scouting the Kadets: Three points separated Air Academy from Niwot in a first-round win, and now the Kadets shift to top-seeded Mead in hopes of upsetting the one-loss Mavericks. Jared Clark and Thad Dewing led Air Academy with 11 points each against Niwot. Dewing is second on the team in scoring with 10.6 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds. Tim Marshall leads the Kadets averaging 14.6 points and freshman Grant Featherston is third on the team in scoring with 8.4 points.
Scouting the Mavericks: Mead has won 22 straight games while averaging 75.3 point per game, thanks in part to three double-figure scorers. Seniors Will Maher and Trey Ward lead the Mavericks, averaging 14.7 points each, and sophomore Elijah Knudsen averages 11.8. Nick Jacobs nears a double-figure average with 9.7 points.
No. 36 Discovery Canyon Thunder
Game data: No. 36 Discovery Canyon (14-10) at No. 4 Golden (17-6) … 4 p.m. Saturday at Golden. The winner will face No. 13 Pueblo East or No. 20 Pueblo Central in the round of 16.
Scouting the Thunder: A 44-36 upset win over No. 29 Battle Mountain punched the Thunder’s ticket to the second round as Jaxon Smith dropped 21 points and Ethan Hall added 14 in the win. Hall leads the team with a 12.3 point average and Smith averages 11.5. Brandon Clawson nears a double-figure average with 9.7 points and sophomore Trent Pasvogel leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 and is fifth on the team in scoring with 8.7 points behind Ethan Smith’s nine per game.
Scouting the Demons: Golden will have over a week of rest since its three-point win over Wheat Ridge in its regular-season finale and will look to extend its seven-game winning streak. Three scorers averaging over 11 points lead the Demons, who average 61.5 points as a team. Kevin Mulligan averages 11.9 points, followed by Ben Mclaughlin with 11.3 and freshman Alan Acevedo averaging 11.1.