CLASS 5A
No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 23 Columbine (14-10) at No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson (20-2) … 7 p.m. Friday at F-FC. The winner will play either No. 7 Ralston Valley or No. 39 Pine Creek in the third round.
Scouting the Rebels: Columbine punched its ticket to the second round with a 29-point win over No. 42 Rocky Mountain and will look to pull off an upset over No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson. The Rebels were led by a career-high 28-point performance by sophomore Jessica Bollwahn in the first round, while Quincey Baum and Adrienne Harnum added 15 and 10 points, respectively. Bollwahn averages 15.3 points to lead the Rebels and also leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 boards per game. Baum is the team’s next leading scorer with a near double-figure average of 8.7 points.
Scouting the Trojans: The 20-2 Trojans earned a first-round bye and enter the tournament on a three-game winning streak, ending the program’s best regular-season campaign since at least 2007, the earliest MaxPreps records go back.
Junior Torie Bass leads the Trojans with a 13.7 point average and senior Danae Christensen posts a double-double average with 11.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. Fountain-Fort Carson is the third-best rebounding team in the state, averaging 40.9 rebounds, led by Christensen, but Tauja Durham and Raekyiah Williams average 7 and 6.5 boards.
No. 21 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 21 Doherty (16-8) at No. 12 Denver East (16-7) … 6:30 p.m. Friday at Denver East. The winner moves on to the round of 16 to play the winner of No. 5 Fruita Monument vs. No. 37 Brighton.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty earned a spot in the second round with a 47-29 win over No. 44 Legend, and now turns to No. 12 Denver East, who earned a first-round bye. Taryn Lindsey led the Spartans with 13 points against Legend and Mackenzie Noll and Taylor Corsi added nine each. Lindsey is the team’s top scorer with an average with 13.1 points and Aujianne Latimer leads the Spartans on the boards averaging 9.1 rebounds.
Scouting the Angels: Denver East had time to regroup through the first round after a four-point loss to 4A George Washington in the final game of the regular season. The Angels are led by a pair of double-figure scorers in junior Jordynn Conner with 12.7 points and freshman Nevaeh Golden with 10.6. Connor is close to a double-double average with 9.5 rebounds and Golden leads the team with 4.2 steals per game.
No. 30 Liberty Lancers
Game data: No. 30 Liberty (15-9) at No. 3 Regis Jesuit (19-4) … 7 p.m. Friday at Regis Jesuit High School. The winner will face either No. 14 Broomfield or No. 19 Mountain Vista in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Lancers: A 10-point win over Greeley West punched Liberty’s ticket to the second round thanks in part to a near double-double performance by senior Lydia Marshall with 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jacy Rohr also scored 10 in the win as the duo continues to lead Liberty to success. Marshall leads the team averaging 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds and Rohr is the team’s next leading scorer with a 7.9 point average.
Scouting the Raiders: Regis Jesuit enters the postseason after its first-round bye on a 10-game winning streak and having won 14 of its 15 games so far in 2020. Averaging 61 points, the Raiders are led by three double-figure scorers. Jada Moore leads with 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. She also leads the team with three assists and 3.5 steals. Avery Vansickle follows averaging 16.8 points and Samantha Jones is third on the team in scoring averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds.
No. 39 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 39 Pine Creek (10-14) at No. 7 Ralston Valley (18-5) … 6 p.m. Friday at Ralston Valley. The winner will move on to the round of 16 to play either No. 10 Fountain-Fort Carson or No. 23 Columbine.
Scouting the Eagles: Pine Creek will look to use its first-round upset over No. 26 Grand Junction Central as motivation to take down Ralston Valley, who earned a dominant victory over the Eagles in December, 41-14. Pine Creek advanced thanks to a low-scoring battle with the Warriors, 29-26, by stopping Grand Junction Central’s fourth-quarter comeback. The Eagles were led by Jordyn Gutierrez with eight points, and freshman Brynae Stewart had seven. Pine Creek, however, will need to increase its scoring if it hopes to pull off another upset. The Eagles average 37.9 points, led by Gutierrez and Stewart with 9.8 and 7.8 points per game, respectively. Ralston Valley averages 54 points.
Scouting the Mustangs: After earning a first-round bye Ralston Valley will turn to Pine Creek in the 5A second round. Last time against the Eagles, junior Sydney Bevington led Ralston Valley with 15 points and senior Ellie Schweiker added 10. Bevington averages 16.6 and sophomore Saya Sabus is second on the team in scoring with 10.1. Points. The Mustangs ended a five-game winning streak in a near 40-point loss to No. 2 Cherry Creek in the final game of the regular season.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: No. 32 Centaurus (14-10) at No. 1 Sand Creek (22-1) … 6 p.m. Friday at Sand Creek High School. The winner will face either No. 16 Cañon City or No. 17 Evergreen in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Warriors: No. 32 Centaurus earned a spot in the state second round thanks to a 10-point win over No. 33 Pueblo South in the Warriors’ playoff opener. Freshman Laura Gensert led Centaurus with 16 points in the win followed by junior Julia Mischke with 13. Gensert is the team’s top scorer averaging 13.8 points, followed by Mischke's 12.6. No other Warrior averages more than six points. Senior Leesha Taylor-Preston leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.5 boards.
Scouting the Scorpions: Sand Creek enters the postseason riding off the program’s best regular season since 2016 — the last time the Scorpions earned a top seed. Sand Creek has won 19 straight leading up to its playoff opener after the first-round bye, led by Nikki Derrell with 15 points per game. Krystina Hagood and Kianna Lemons average 11.5 and 11.2, respectively, and freshman Tiana Davis rounds out the Scorpions’ double-figure scorers with 10.9 points. Sand Creek is the second-highest scoring team in the state, averaging 72 points per game.
No. 10 Air Academy Kadets vs. No. 23 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 23 Palmer Ridge at No. 10 Air Academy … 6 p.m. Friday at Air Academy High School. The winner will play either No. 7 Holy Family or No. 26 Northridge in the third round.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge will look to earn its first win this season over Air Academy in a do-or-die second-round game. The Bears fell to Air Academy 53-38 and 47-31 during the regular season. Palmer Ridge earned a spot in the all-Pikes Peak region second-round clash with a two-point win over Pueblo East led by Eden Bonser's 17 points. Bonser averages a team-high 13.8 points followed by Mia Womack with 11.1.
Scouting the Kadets: After a 59-44 loss to No. 1 Sand Creek in the final game of the regular season, Air Academy will be back on the court looking to go 3-0 against its Pikes Peak Athletic Conference rivals. The Kadets average 49.6 points, led by senior Kylee Blacksten with a 15.6 average and followed by junior Annie Louthan with nine points. Sophomore Brianna Sealey averages 8.4 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
No. 11 Sierra Stallions
Game data: No. 43 Rifle (10-14) at No. 11 Sierra (18-4) … 6 p.m. Friday at Sierra High School. The winner moves on to the Sweet 16 to play either No. 6 Thompson Valley or No. 27 Mead.
Scouting the Bears: Rifle enters the second round after a one-point upset over No. 22 Weld Central led by sophomore Jamie Caron with 16 points. The Bears average 33.1 points led by Caron averaging 10.3. Mackenzie Elizardo follows with seven points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.
Scouting the Stallions: Sierra is riding high into the playoffs after a pseudo 4A CSML championship game, which they defeated Cañon City for a share of the league title, and a first-round bye. The Stallions have won 11 straight heading into their playoff opener, averaging more than 60 points per game. Senior D’nae Wilson leads Sierra with 19.6 points followed by Azaria Lacour with 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. Ariana Reyes nears double-figures averaging with nine points.
No. 13 Falcon Falcons
Game data: No. 20 Greeley Central (18-6) at No. 13 Falcon (16-7) … 7 p.m. Friday at Falcon High School. The winner will play either No. 4 Berthoud or No. 29 Golden in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Wildcats: Greeley Central claimed a 66-31 win over Pueblo Central in the first round to meet Falcon on the road. The Wildcats were led by a career-high 28-point performance by freshman Tathis Arredondo against Pueblo Central and Alexis Tapia and Zoey Drovdal added 10 each. Tapia averages 12.3 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and Arredondo averages 11.8 followed by Micaela Hidalgo with 11.3.
Scouting the Falcons: The Falcons earned a first-round bye thanks to the program’s best regular-season showing since 2017 when Falcon had an identical finish before heading to the state playoffs. The young Falcons are led by junior Hannah Burg with 13.7 points and sophomore Billie Fiore with 10.1. Kayla Harkema follows with a nine-point average.
No. 16 Cañon City Tigers
Game data: No. 17 Evergreen (17-7) at No. 16 Cañon City (18-4) … 6 p.m. Friday at Cañon City High School. The winner moves on to the round of 16 to play either No. 1 Sand Creek or No. 32 Centaurus.
Scouting the Cougars: A 45-31 win over No. 48 Palisade helped Evergreen to the second round as the Cougars won seven of eight games so far in February. Junior Nicole Levine tied a career-high 17 points in the first-round win and freshman Jameson Mott added 10. Mott averages 11.6 points to lead Evergreen and senior Hayley Dillon averages 9.3 points and a team-high average of 7.5 rebounds. Anna Cimler is third on the team averaging 8.1 points and second on the boards with 7.3 rebounds.
Scouting the Tigers: After the first-round bye the Tigers will hope to rebound from a regular-season finale loss to league rival Sierra, which broke an 18-game winning streak. Despite the final loss, this season marks the program’s best regular season record since the Tigers went undefeated in 2014-15. Jerika Moore leads the Tigers averaging 16.7 points followed by Kate Tedquist with 13.3. Sophomore Ellie Till leads the team in rebounding with 7.3 boards and her 7.3 points is fourth on the team in scoring behind Mady Ley who averages 7.7 points.
No. 21 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 21 Lewis-Palmer (15-9) at No. 12 Glenwood Springs (20-3) … 7 p.m. Friday at Glenwood Springs. The winner will move on to the round of 16 to play either No. 5 Erie or No. 37 Longmont.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer earned a trip to the second round thanks to a close, four-point win over Widefield. Ally DeLange led the Rangers with 19 points against the Gladiators, followed by Kim Tucker and Emma Jones who scored 12 each. Senior DeLange leads Lewis-Palmer with a team-high average of 11.8 followed by sophomore Griffin Greenwood with a double-double average of 10.6 points and 11 rebounds. Although Greenwood was limited to just five points in the first round, she had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Scouting the Demons: Glenwood Springs has won 14 straight heading into the state playoffs and will be well rested after a complete week off since its final regular season game. The Demons average 48.5 points led by Natalya Taylor with 11.1 per game, followed by Qwynn Massie with 8.7. Glenwood Springs finds success thanks in part to its defense, though, holding opponents to just 31 points on average with no team scoring more than 60 points against the Demons this season.
No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain Indians
Game data: No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain (14-10) at No. 9 Mullen (16-7) … 6 p.m. Friday at Mullen. The winner will play either No. 8 Montrose or No. 25 Mesa Ridge in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Indians: Cheyenne Mountain turned around a four-game losing streak with a dominant win over Thomas Jefferson in the first round. Led by Katelyn Ralston with a season-high 27 points, the Indians defeated the Spartans 75-26. Ralston is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.8 points as Selena Vargas, who scored 10 points in the playoff opener, leads the team with a double-double average of 14.4 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Alena San Augustin averages 11.1 points.
Scouting the Mustangs: Mullen enters the postseason after an impressive regular-season campaign in which its only Colorado losses were to 5A programs, including 5A No. 4 Grandview, which defeated Mullen by four in the final game of the regular season. Though the Mustangs don’t have a single double-digit scorer, they average 58 points thanks to three players averaging 9.5 points or above. Sophomore Imani Perez leads with 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and Megan Pohs and Gracie Gallegos average 9.5 points each.
No. 25 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies
Game data: No. 25 Mesa Ridge (14-9) at No. 8 Montrose (18-5) … 6 p.m. Friday at Montrose High School. The winner will take on either No. 9 Mullen or No. 24 Cheyenne Mountain in the third round.
Scouting the Grizzlies: Mesa Ridge clinched a 69-54 win over Fort Morgan in its playoff opener to earn a trip to the 4A second round. Player stats have not been updated for the Grizzlies’ first round game, but through the regular season Mesa Ridge was led by senior Serin Dunne with 16.5 points, and freshman Taleiyah Gibbs with 11.4. Junior Marissa Spencer is third on the team in scoring with a near double-double average of 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Mesa Ridge averages 58.2 points per game, a 16-point edge over Montrose which averages 42 points.
Scouting the Indians: Montrose won four of six games in February with both losses coming from 5A No. 5 Fruita Monument. Averaging 42 points, the Indians are led by senior Kennadie Minerich, who's averaging 10.1 points. Seniors Ally Nichols and Josie Eccher follow with 7.6 and 7.1 points on average and Nichols leads the team in rebounding averaging 6.3 per game.