CLASS 4A
No. 7 Harrison Panthers
Game data: No. 10 Pueblo West (18-6) at No. 7 Harrison (19-4) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harrison High School. The winner will take on either No. 2 Glenwood Springs or No. 15 Green Mountain.
Scouting the Cyclones: Pueblo West earned a spot in the Sweet 16 with a three-point win over Sand Creek led by Taylor Harris with 11 points. Harris leads the Cyclones averaging 15.8 points followed by Jimmy Wardle with 12. Last time against Harrison, Wardle scored a team-high 17 points followed by Nicolas Hanenberg with 15 and Harris with 10.
Scouting the Panthers: Harrison will look for revenge from a three-point loss to the Cyclones in December despite one of the season’s best performances from senior Donta Dawson, who scored 25 against the Cyclones. Dawson averages 18.3 points and 6.9 rebounds followed by Tayzhean Archuleta with 12.2 points and CJ Harris with 11. Archuleta led the Panthers in a second-round 55-28 win over rival Sierra with 16 points. Dawson followed with 11 and Xavier Sterling scored 10.
No. 11 Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 11 TCA (18-5) at No. 6 Skyline (19-5) … 7 p.m. Wednesday at Skyline High School. The winner will play either No. 3 Longmont or No. 19 Widefield in the Great 8.
Scouting the Titans: A five-point win over No. 43 Mitchell lifted TCA to the third round to face No. 6 Skyline thanks in part to Tyler Trogstad’s 19 points and 13 rebounds. Trogstad averages 12.2 points and 9.6 rebounds and is second in scoring to senior Micah Lamberth’s 14.7 points per game. Kade Walker averages 10.2 points to help the Titans to a 52-point average.
Scouting the Falcons: Skyline earned a 10-point win over No. 27 Wheat Ridge with the help of just five scorers, led by a season-high 30-point performance by Gage Robertson. Robertson averages 13.3 points behind team scoring leader Austin Robison with 14.4. Robison also leads the Falcons in rebounding, averaging six per game. Junior Adrian Compain is third on the team in scoring with 11.4 points.
No. 19 Widefield Gladiators
Game data: No. 19 Widefield (17-8) at No. 3 Longmont (21-3) … 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Longmont High School. The winner will play either No. 6 Skyline or No. 11 TCA in the fourth round.
Scouting the Gladiators: Widefield took down No. 14 Conifer in the second round in a 13-point win led by Randall Day’s 15 points. The Gladiators have won five straight heading into the round of 16 for the first time since the program’s 2018 appearance to the Great 8. Days averages 20 points to lead Widefield and nears a double-double average with 8.1 rebounds per game. Tim Mewborn is second on the team averaging 13.7 and Donte Scott averages 9.9 points.
Scouting the Trojans: A dominant 55-27 win over Palisade advanced Longmont to the 4A Sweet 16 as junior Eddie Kurjak dropped 23 points in the win. Averaging 14.3 points, Kurjak is second on the team in scoring behind senior Dallas Dye’s 14.5 points per game. Ryan Schneider averages 12.7 points and Devon Nowells follows with a near double-figure average of 9.6 points.