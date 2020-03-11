Editor’s note: CHSAA announced Wednesday that almost all fans will not be permitted to attend any state basketball games this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak. Follow GazettePreps for stories, photos and video from the state basketball tournament.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A
The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 11 TCA (20-5) vs. No. 10 Pueblo West (20-6) … 4 p.m. Friday at the Denver Coliseum.
Media: Follow @LindseySquints for live updates throughout the game. You can stream the game live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Scouting the Titans: Amid the program’s longest postseason run TCA enters the Final Four after upsetting No. 3 Longmont 42-39 last week, marking the Titans' seventh straight win. Senior Micah Lamberth led the charge against Longmont with 16 points and six rebounds, followed by Kade Walker and Tyler Trogstad with 13 each. Last time against the Cyclones in December TCA fell 62-46, but they were without senior Trogstad, and Walker was limited to one point. Lamberth leads TCA averaging 14.8 points followed by Trogstad with 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds and Walker averaging 10.6 points.
Scouting the Cyclones: Pueblo West enters the tournament after a four-point upset over No. 2 Glenwood Springs. Game stats and scoring has not been updated on MaxPreps for the quarterfinal game, but through 25 games the Cyclones were led by seniors Taylor Harris Jimmy Wardle averaging 15.7 and 12.1 points, respectively. The last time against TCA, Harris led the Cyclones with 20 points followed by Nicholas Hanenberg’s 14. Pueblo West has won seven straight, including four state tournament games by four points or less.
CLASS 3A
Vanguard School Coursers
Game data: No. 10 Sterling (20-4) vs. No. 2 Vanguard (22-2) … 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the University of Denver Hamilton Gymnasium.
Media: Follow @LindseySquints and @bypaulklee for live updates throughout the game. You can stream the game live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Scouting the Tigers: Sterling defeated No. 7 Gunnison 57-41 to earn a spot in the 3A Great 8 to face No. 2 Vanguard. Although postseason games are missing from the Tigers’ team stats on MaxPreps, seniors Axel Henry and Brock Shalla lead Sterling averaging 16.9 and 16.5 points, respectively. Two other Tigers have double-figure averages with sophomore Jackson Keil averaging 12.4 through 20 games and senior Dylan Anderson averages 11.1 points in 21 games. Thanks to their efforts the Tigers average 72.5 points, good for 10th in the state for scoring average.
Scouting the Coursers: Vanguard clinched a 20-point win over University in the second round after a near 30-point win in the opener. The Coursers have won six straight heading into the Great 8. Against University, Joseph Padilla stepped in after an injury to Coursers’ star Nique Clifford, scoring a near season-high 28 points. Juan Bustamante followed with 16 and Clifford had 10. Clifford averages 24.7 points followed by Padilla with 14.6 and Ryan Lair averaging 10.2. The Coursers average 66 points per game and even in their two losses have not allowed a team to score more than 62 points. This will be vital in Thursday’s contest against Sterling which averages 72.5.
CLASS 2A
Peyton Panthers
Game data: No. 7 Peyton (19-5) vs. No. 2 Limon (22-2) … 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Loveland Budweiser Events Center
Media: You can stream the game live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Scouting the Panthers: Peyton is fresh off a region championship and riding a seven-game winning streak into the first round of the state tournament. Led by a pair of junior scorers the Panthers average 50.3 points with Brennen Meyers leading with 11 per game, and Gavin Miller not far behind averaging 10.2 points. Peyton will need to look to its four-point win over Denver Christian in the regional championship as the Thunder are responsible for one of Limon’s two losses this season. Sophomore Gibson Gellerman led the Panthers with 18 points against Denver Christian followed by Meyers' 15.
Scouting the Badgers: As the No. 2 seed Limon has won 17 straight entering the 2A state tournament thanks in part to three double-figure scorers to help the Badgers average 57 points. Camden Smithburg leads the team with 16.6 points followed by Kory Tacha’s 15 and Alex Carr’s 10.1 per game. The Badgers have not allowed a team to score more than 54 points this season.
CLASS 1A
Evangelical Christian Academy Eagles
Game data: No. 7 Evangelical Christian (19-3) vs. No. 2 Mile High Academy (20-3) … 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Northern Colorado.
Media: You can stream the game live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Scouting the Eagles: ECA returns to the state tournament hungry after a premature exit last year. The Eagles have won five straight heading into the 1A first round including a region championship over Kim. ECA is led by junior Jason Holt averaging 20 points followed by Sam Mote with 12.6 to help the team to a 61.1 point average, good for fifth in Class 1A scoring. Junior Jonah Aragon leads the team averaging 7.1 rebounds followed by Judah Alexander with 6.7.
Scouting the Mustangs: Averaging 62 points the Mustangs are ranked third in Class 1A scoring thanks in part to junior Blake Essex who is responsible for 34 percent of the team’s scoring on average with 21 points per game. He also leads with team with 14 rebounds — more than double the team’s next-leading rebounder. Andrew Frain is behind Essex averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s Pirates vs. Vanguard Coursers
Game data: No. 9 Vanguard (20-4) vs. No. 1 St. Mary’s … 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the University of Denver Hamilton Gymnasium.
Media: Follow @LindseySquints for live updates throughout the game. You can stream the game live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Scouting the Coursers: Vanguard will look for revenge from a 43-point loss to St. Mary’s in early January. Freshman Hailey Blanchard was the only Courser to reach double figures in the loss with 16 points. Alexis Garcia followed with nine points against the Pirates. Garcia leads Vanguard averaging 14.4 points, followed by Blanchard’s 12.3 and freshman Juliana Garcia’s 11.7 points per game. Corney Arrasmith averages 9.9 rebounds to lead the Coursers who made history last week with the program’s first advancement to the Great 8.
Scouting the Pirates: St. Mary’s breezed through the first two rounds outscoring opponents 152-52 through the Sweet 16 and will now look at a familiar foe in the 3A third round. Last time against Vanguard senior Josephine Howery scored a career-high 41 points to outscore the Coursers by herself. Howery averages 21.3 points followed by fellow senior Seneca Hackley’s 16.3 and Catherine Cummings’ 11.9. Cummings also leads the team in rebounding average at 7.1 per game while Howery and Hackley average 4.1 steals each.