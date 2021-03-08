CLASS 5A
BOYS’
No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 19 Silver Creek Raptors (10-3) at No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans (9-2) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to the 5A Sweet 16 to play the winner of No. 3 Rangeview vs. No. 30 Columbine.
Scouting the Raptors: Silver Creek is led by 6-foot-5 juniors Andrew Scott and Tanner Call. Scott leads the team averaging 16.1 points and Call scores 11.5 on average. Senior Karson Hills nears a double-figure average with 9.1 points. Silver Creek is ranked 46th in Class 5A, averaging just 25.5 rebounds. Fountain-Fort Carson is ranked fifth in 5A, averaging 34.6 boards. Silver Creek’s only losses come from 4A No. 4 Longmont and No. 5 Mead.
Scouting the Trojans: Senior Isaiah Thompson leads the Trojans into the postseason with a double-double average of 20.1 points and 12.1 rebounds. Junior Kaleb Mitchell is flirting with a double-double average with 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. Junior Braydon Smith stepped up for Fountain-Fort Carson, averaging 16 points through the final four games. Smith and Tripp Beatty both average 10.3 points. Fountain-Fort Carson’s only losses come from No. 20 Rampart and 4A No. 4 Lewis-Palmer.
No. 18 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 18 Doherty Spartans (10-3) at No. 15 Valor Christian Eagles (9-3) … 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to face No. 2 Regis Jesuit or No. 31 Loveland in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty enters the postseason with three losses, all from 5A playoff participants. The Spartans started 6-0 before suffering their first loss to No. 20 Rampart, fell to No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson in double overtime, and last week lost to No. 24 Ralston Valley in nonleague play. Doherty is led by senior Schafer Reichart with 17.3 points, followed by Brody Gish with 12.6. Sophomore Christian Drummond is close to a double-figure average with 9.6 points.
Scouting the Eagles: Valor Christian won eight of its last nine games of the regular season. The Eagles’ most recent loss came from No. 2 Regis Jesuit in late February. The 5A Jeffco champions are led by 6-6 seniors Amondo Miller and Aj Kula. Miller averages 17.4 points and Kula averages 14 points. Miller, Kula and DJ Burrage each average more than 25 minutes, and Burrage averages 8.1 points.
No. 20 Rampart Rams
Game data: No. 20 Rampart Rams (9-4) at No. 13 Douglas County Huskies (9-4) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will take on No. 4 Thunder Ridge or No. 29 Rocky Mountain on Thursday in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Rams: Rampart suffered back-to-back losses in late February to 4A No. 4 Lewis-Palmer and Douglas County. The Rams lost to the Huskies 83-74 in an evenly matched game, but Douglas County shot well from the field (58%). Rampart leads 5A in points per game, averaging 83.1 thanks to a fast-break offense. Tyler Edwards leads the Rams with 15.8 points followed by Cole Bowen and Dante Wydra who average 14.2 points each. Rampart also averages 15.8 steals, led by Bowen with 4.1. Senior Cale Cormaney averages 7.5 points, and leads the team in rebounds at 7.6. Last time against Douglas County, Wydra led the Rams with 18 points. Edwards was limited to 11 and Bowen and Koby Young had 10 each.
Scouting the Huskies: Against the Rams Douglas County was led by Ty Nettles with 21 points. The junior averages 12.1. Jaeton Hackley had 16 against Rampart and leads Douglas County averaging 19.2 points. Keegan Phillips and Cooper McBride scored 19 each. Phillips averages 11.3 and McBride averages 10.2. Douglas County averages 66.4 points.
GIRLS’
No. 7 Doherty Spartans
Game data: No. 26 Poudre Impalas (9-5) at No. 7 Doherty Spartans (12-1) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. Winner will move to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of No. 10 Arapahoe vs. No. 23 Broomfield.
Scouting the Impalas: Poudre ended the regular season with a loss to No. 17 Castle View and finished in a three-way tie for third in the 5A Front Range standings. The Impalas are led by Bela Voglund with 14.2 points and 7.8 rebounds, and Brooke Bohlender with 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Scouting the Spartans: Doherty capped the regular season on an 11-game winning streak and an undefeated 5A/4A PPAC slate for the outright league championship. The Spartans’ only loss came from a four-point loss to No. 2 Regis Jesuit in the second game. Since, Doherty has outscored opponents by 18 points on average. Junior Peyton Sterk leads Doherty, averaging 15.8 points and seven rebounds. Taryn Lindsey averages 9.7 points and Gabby Beauperthuy 8.9.
No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans
Game data: No. 20 Horizon Hawks (8-5) at No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans (9-2) … 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move to the Sweet 16 to either No. 4 Highlands Ranch or No. 29 Cherry Creek.
Scouting the Hawks: Following an eight-game winning streak Horizon ended the regular season on a two-game skid, and will look to reverse it. The Hawks average 54.9 points, led by Audra Vine with 14.8 points. Britta Cardenas averages 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. Junior Alyssa Temple is the top rebounder, averaging 6.7, and also averages 4.7 points.
Scouting the Trojans: Fountain-Fort Carson and Horizon are almost dead even when comparing points per game, with the Trojans averaging 54.5, and the Hawks scoring 54.9. Following a loss to No. 7 Doherty for the 5A/4A PPAC crown, Fountain-Fort Carson won the final three games of the regular season. The Trojans are led by senior Torie Bass averaging 13.4 points and a team-best 3.4 steals. Aiyonna Mitchell averages 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.
No. 19 Air Academy Kadets
Game data: No. 19 Air Academy Kadets (10-4) at No. 14 Columbine Rebels (8-4) on Tuesday, time TBA. The winner will face No. 3 Grandview or No. 30 Pine Creek in the second round.
Scouting the Kadets: Air Academy won eight of its last nine games, with its latest loss coming from No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson. The Kadets have a newcomer leading the charge with 6-2 freshman Caitlin Kramer laveraging 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. Brianna Sealy also has a double-figure average with 10.8 points.
Scouting the Rebels: Columbine enters the postseason on a four-game winning streak, with the last two losses coming from No. 1 Valor Christian and No. 12 Chatfield. The Rebels average 49.9 points and 33.8 rebounds, compared to Air Academy’s 48.2 and 27.1. Jessica Bollwahn leads the Rebels with 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds and freshman Elizabeth Gentry averages 10.7 points and 8.7 boards. Jamarcus Bell is third in scoring averaging 10.4 points.
No. 30 Pine Creek Eagles
Game data: No. 30 Pine Creek Eagles (8-4) at No. 3 Grandview Wolves (14-0) ... 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to the second round to play No. 14 Columbine or No. 19 Air Academy.
Scouting the Eagles: Despite a three-game skid in mid-February, Pine Creek ended the regular season on a four-game win streak, outsourcing its opponents by 32 points, on average. Jordyn Gutierrez leads the Eagles with 11.7 points, followed by Lola Kuehn with 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. Sophomore Brynae Stewart averages 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Scouting the Wolves: The undefeated 5A/4A Centennial champions have outscored opponents on average by 41 points, and average 75.6 points as the highest-scoring 5A girls’ team in Colorado. Junior Lauren Betts has a double-double average at 18 points and 10.8 rebounds. She has scored fewer than 15 points twice this season. Addison O’Grady averages 14.6 points and Marya Hudgins 13.9.
CLASS 4A
BOYS’
No. 4 Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs. No. 29 Elizabeth Cardinals
Game data: No. 29 Elizabeth Cardinals (10-4) at No. 4 Lewis-Palmer Rangers (10-2) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner moves to the Sweet 16 to face No. 13 Thompson Valley or No. 20 D’Evelyn.
Scouting the Cardinals: Elizabeth claimed the 4A CSML-North championship with a one-point win over Sand Creek in the final week before falling to non-playoff team Ponderosa by one point. Cardinal senior Tristan Smith has a double-double average of 22.3 points and 12.4 rebounds and had a double-double in all but one game, and one triple double. Jason Weber and Sam Speicher average 10 points each.
Scouting the Rangers: As CHSAA never officially crowned champions in 2020 due to the pandemic, Lewis-Palmer enters the 2021 tournament as defending 4A champions from its 2019 undefeated title run. This year the No. 4 Rangers’ only losses come from 5A competition, No. 18 Doherty and Pine Creek, and defeated 5A competition No. 20 Rampart and No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson in league. Lewis-Palmer has a deep bench of five players averaging double figures, led by senior Eddie Speller with 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. Colin Westfall averages 15 points, 5.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Cameron Lowe averages 12.1 points, Noah Ragsdale averages 12 and Brady Jones averages 11.3.
No. 18 Sand Creek Scorpions
Game data: No. 18 Sand Creek Scorpions (10-3) at No. 15 Centaurus Warriors (4-4) … 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play the winner of No. 2 Longmont vs. No. 31 Falcon on Thursday.
Scouting the Scorpions: A one-point loss to Elizabeth kept Sand Creek from clinching the 4A CSML-North championship. But despite settling for second, the Scorpions won seven of their last eight games and enter the postseason with five more games played than their first-round opponent. Sand Creek boasts a deep bench with four double-figure scorers, and one on the cusp. Sophomore Colin Hawkins leads the Scorpions with 16.5 points, followed by Konner Morgan averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds. Judah Montoya and Markus Ramirez average 12.8 points and 12.4 points, respectively, and Greg Garnett averages 9.2 points and leads the team in assists (3.4) and steals (2.7).
Scouting the Warriors: With the toughest schedule in Class 4A according to MaxPReps, Centaurus earned a top-15 seed despite finishing the regular season at .500 with fewer than 10 games. John Lewicki and Carson Hill averaged 10.8 points each for the Warriors.
No. 28 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 28 Canon City Tigers (9-5) at No. 5 Mead Mavericks (10-3) … 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will take on No. 12 Holy Family or No. 21 Grand Junction in the second round.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City averages 54.9 points led by Josh Rall with 16.4 points. Senior Seth Newton is close to a double-double average with 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds, and leads the team with 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals. The Tigers won their last two games with their latest loss coming from 5A No. 20 Rampart.
Scouting the Mavericks: Mead is on a four-game winning streak and is led by three double-figure scorers. Junior Elijah Knudsen averages 16.7 points and James Shiers is close to a double-double average with 11.3 points and 8.9 rebounds. Sophomore Nick Basson averages 10.5 points.
No. 30 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 30 Palmer Ridge Bears (6-7) at No. 3 Montrose Indians (14-0) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 14 Green Mountain or No. 19 Frederick in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge started the final week of the regular season with a loss to 5A No. 20 Rampart, but rebounded with a pair of wins. The Bears are led by senior Gabe Hanson as the team’s only double-figure scorer, averaging 12.3 points. De'Shamoi Greaves averages 7.3 points, a team-high 3.9 rebounds, three assists and 3.3 steals.
Scouting the Indians: The undefeated 5A/4A Southwestern league champions average 57.1 points led by a lone double-figure scorer junior Luke Hutto with 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. Fletcher Cheezum averages 9.8 points and Trey Reese averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and a team-high 5 assists and 2.2 steals.
No. 31 Falcon Falcons
Game data: No. 31 Falcon Falcons (8-6) at No. 1 Longmont Trojans (10-3) … 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to play No. 15 Centaurus or No. 18 Sand Creek in the second round.
Scouting the Falcons: Though Falcon has six losses, each was a close contest of seven points or less. The Falcons are the seventh-ranked 4A team in points averaging 65.1, and are led by junior Mason Black with 22.6 points, good for fourth among 4A’s top scorers. Mason Hamlin averages 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds and Jason Chambers averages 11.2 points.
Scouting the Trojans: The Trojans won nine of their first 10 games before falling in two of their last three, including a two-point regulation loss to No. 13 Thompson Valley. With a team average of 49.6 points Longmont is led by senior Eddie Kurjak with 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds and Keegan Patterson at 13.6 points. No other Trojan averages more than five points.
GIRLS’
No. 5 Falcon Falcons
Game data: No. 28 Palisade Bulldogs (10-4) at No. 5 Falcon Falcons (13-1) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 12 Mead or No. 21 Coronado in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Palisade won six of its last seven games heading into the state tournament with the only loss coming from No. 31 Battle Mountain. The Bulldogs average 43.9 points led by senior Alexis Marushack, averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds. No other Bulldog averages more than seven points, though senior Elizabeth Hawkins is close with 6.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Kendyl MacAskill averages 6.1 points and 6.6 boards.
Scouting the Falcons: Falcon finished the regular season undefeated in 4A play with the only loss coming from the hands of 5A No. 14 Columbine. Averaging 60.3 points the Falcons are ninth in 4A scoring and outscored opponents by 24 points on average. Senior Hannah Burg leads the team with a 17-point average and junior Billie Fiore averages 15 points. Kayla Harkema averages 10.2.
No. 8 The Classical Academy Titans
Game data: No. 25 Berthoud Spartans (8-6) at No. 8 The Classical Academy Titans (12-2) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 9 Grand Junction or No. 24 Lewis-Palmer in the second round.
Scouting the Spartans: Berthoud will look to reverse a tough three-game losing skid, in which the team ran into No. 7 Erie, No. 1 Holy Family and No. 17 Roosevelt. Led by a pair of double-figure scorers Berthoud averages 62 points. Senior Breanna Fowler averages 17 points and Ally Padilla is close to a double-double average with 16.4 points and nine rebounds.
Scouting the Titans: TCA’s only losses came from the hands of No. 5 Falcon in a tight battle for the CSML-North crown. Senior Kaelen Boyles leads the Titans with a double-double average of 14.8 points and 13.2 rebounds and Brooka Jones averages 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Sophomore Katherine Roach averages 10.1 points.
No. 10 Palmer Ridge Bears
Game data: No. 23 Severance Silver Knights (8-6) at No. 10 Palmer Ridge Bears (10-3) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 to play the winner of No. 7 Erie vs. No. 26 Northfield.
Scouting the Silver Knights: Severance lost three of its last four games, running into top 4A competition including No. 1 Holy Family and No. 12 Mead. The Silver Knights average 56.3 points, led by a trio of juniors. Kelsey Koza leads the team with 14.2 points followed by Natalia Puchino with 14 points and six rebounds. Anastasia Zelenko averages 13.3 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds.
Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge won seven of its last eight games with its loss coming from 5A No. 19 Air Academy. The Bears are led by Mia Womack with 12.7 points followed by Hannah Dove, at 10.5 points. Rylie McMullen averages nine points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.8 assists and three steals. Sophomore Natali Volk leads the team in rebounds at 9.3 and averages 5.9 points.
No. 13 Canon City Tigers
Game data: No. 20 Littleton Lions (10-4) at No. 13 Canon City Tigers (10-2) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 4 Mullen or No. 29 Durango in the second round.
Scouting the Lions: After a two-game skid in late February, Littleton closed on a four-game winning streak, including a revenge win over No. 16 D’Evelyn, which was one of the Lions’ losses. Littleton does not boast any double-figure scorers. Freshman Penny Irquhart leads the team with 9.8 points and sophomore Dalana Jakovljevic scores 8.4 points. Senior Ashton Haddock averages 7.9 points and leads the team averaging seven boards.
Scouting the Tigers: Canon City was on a nine-game winning streak before falling to No. 5 Falcon in a nonleague clash in the final game. The CSML-South champions are led by Emily Till with a double-double average of 10.5 points and 13.3 rebounds, and Madelyn Ley with 9.9 points, 6.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 3.8 steals.
No. 21 Coronado Cougars
Game data: No. 21 Coronado Cougars (9-4) at No. 12 Mead Mavericks (7-3) … 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 5 Falcon or No. 28 Palisade.
Scouting the Cougars: Coronado won five of its last seven games, with both losses coming from 4A qualifiers No. 13 Canon City and No. 10 Palmer Ridge. Coronado averages 43.3 points and is led by a pair of double-figure scorers. Sophomore Allie Leischer leads the team with 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Fatinah Muhammed averages 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.4 steals.
Scouting the Mavericks: Similar to Coronado, Mead also won five of its last seven, with a two-game skid against top 4A competition, No. 3 Windsor and No. 7 Erie. The Mavericks boast four double-figure scorers with another on the cusp as the team puts up 63.3 points per game. Jackie Stephenson leads the team with 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals. Edie Morroe averages 12.3 points and 7.1 boards, Charlotte Brennan averages 12.1 points and Kyra Haan 10.8. Mary Haher averages 9.9 points and leads the team with 5.2 assists.
No. 24 Lewis-Palmer Rangers
Game data: No. 24 Lewis-Palmer Rangers (6-7) at No. 9 Grand Junction Central Warriors (11-3) … 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to play No. 8 TCA or No. 25 Berthoud.
Scouting the Rangers: Lewis-Palmer will look to reverse a three-game losing streak against 5A that ended the regular season. The Rangers fell to 5A No. 5 Ralston Valley, No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 19 Air Academy. Lewis-Palmer averages 45 points, led by junior Griffin Greenwood with a double-double average of 12.9 points and 10.9 rebounds. Sophomore Emma Jones averages 10.7 points.
Scouting the Warriors: Grand Junction Central capped the regular season with three close contests and came out on the winning end of two. The Warriors won in double-overtime against Delta, before falling in a one-point loss to Coal Ridge, and ended the regular season with a one-point win over Durango. Like Lewis-Palmer, Grand Junction averages 45 points led by senior Leah Redding averaging 14.5, and freshman Krystyna Manzanarez with 10.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 St. Mary’s Pirates
Game data: St. Mary’s (13-0) earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 16 Kent Denver vs. No. 17 Brush on Thursday in the Sweet 16.
No. 4 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: Manitou Springs (13-1) earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 13 Cole Ridge vs. No. 20 Buena Vista in the second round Thursday.
No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian Lions
Game data: No. 19 The Pinnacle Timberwolves (13-1) at No. 14 Colorado Springs Christian Lions (11-3) … 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Scouting the Timberwolves: The Pinnacle narrowly missed going undefeated with its loss coming in upset fashion from The Academy, but the Timberwolves still came away with a 3A/2A Frontier title. The Timberwolves are led by sophomore Robert McClinton with 15.8 points, and junior Xavier Moralez averages 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 steals. Sophomore Daunte Dominiguez averages nine points.
Scouting the Lions: CSCS enters the postseason winning seven of its last eight, with its only losses coming from No. 1 St. Mary’s, No. 4 Manitou Springs and No. 20 Buena Vista. Caleb Stockton leads the Lions with 16.8 points and 5.9 assists, and sophomore Nathan Davies averages 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds. Senior Luke Davies averages 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.
GIRLS’
No. 1 Vanguard Coursers
Game data: Vanguard earned a first-round bye and will kick off the state tournament Thursday against the winner of No. 16 Lamar vs. No. 17 Basalt.
No. 11 St. Mary’s Pirates
Game data: No. 22 Colorado Academy Mustangs (7-2) at No. 11 St. Mary’s (12-2) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will move on to face No. 6 Eaton in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Mustangs: Colorado Academy capped the regular season on a three-game winning streak with the only losses coming from No. 14 Kent Denver and No. 20 Peak to Peak. The Mustangs average 43 points led by 6-2 Ella Friemuth with a double-double average of 12.9 points and 10.7 rebounds, and a team-high 3.3 steals. Junior Erishai Okra and Alex May near double-figure averages with 9.4 and 9.4 points, respectively. May also averages 8.9 rebounds.
Scouting the Pirates: Following a loss to No. 1 Vanguard for the 3A Tri-Peaks championship St. Mary’s won the final three games, outscoring opponents by 20 points on average. The Pirates are ranked second in 3A behind Vanguard in points averaging 67.4. The team is led by junior Ellie Hartman, who is close to a double-double average with 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds. She leads the team with 3.4 steals. Payton Kutz averages 13.8 points and Maeve Salveson averages 12.3.
No. 18 Ellicott Thunderhawks
Game data: No. 18 Ellicott Thunderhawks (9-4) at No. 15 Coal Ridge Titans (11-3) … 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 2 Centauri in the second round.
Scouting the Thunderhawks: Ellicott closed the regular season with a loss to No. 11 St. Mary’s and will look to reverse course against the Titans. Team statistics for Ellicott are not available on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Titans: Coal Ridge won the final four games, including a one-point win over 4A No. 9 Grand Junction Central. Taylor Wiescamp leads the Titans averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds and sophomore Jackie Camunez averages 9.6 points.
No. 21 Manitou Springs Mustangs
Game data: No. 21 Manitou Springs Mustangs (6-3) at No. 12 Moffat County Bulldogs (9-3) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will take on No. 5 Delta in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Mustangs: Manitou Springs fell to rival No. 11 St. Mary’s in the last game, ending a five-game winning streak. The Mustangs average 54.1 points led by a pair of double-figure scorers, sophomore Grace Allen (12.4) and Alexia Vigil (11.7). Allen leads the team with 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Moffat County won seven of its last eight, with its only loss coming from No. 5 Delta in late February. Senior Emaleigh Papierski leads the Bulldogs with 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals, while sophomore Cayden King averages 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. Like Manitou Springs, Moffat County also averages 54.1 points.
CLASS 2A
BOYS
No. 3 Peyton Panthers
Game data: No. 3 Peyton (11-1) earned a first-round bye and will face No. 14 Meeker or No. 19 Holyoke in the second round.
GIRLS’
No. 24 Peyton Panthers
Game data: No. 24 Peyton Panthers (6-7) at No. 9 Sedgwick County Cougars (12-2) … 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 8 Wray in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Panthers: The 2A Black Forest champions had a rough last stretch, losing five of their last six games including a one-point loss to rival Calhan. Freshman Abbie Nick led the Panthers with 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Paige Gowen is second on the team in scoring with 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds through nine games.
Scouting the Cougars: Sedgwick County’s only losses come from 2A No. 1 Holyoke and 1A No. 6 Flemming. The Cougars average 56.3 points, led by junior Alison Woodhams and sophomore Jensen Renquist with 14.4 and 14.3 points, respectively. Sophomore Kierra Ehnes averages 12.4 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds.
CLASS 1A
BOYS’
No. 13 Evangelical Christian Academy Eagles
Game data: No. 20 Hi-Plains Patriots (8-5) at No. 13 Evangelical Christian Eagles (9-4) … 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 4 Granada in the Sweet 16.
Scouting the Patriots: Hi-Plains enters the postseason on a seven-game win streak and averages 49.5 points. The Patriots are led by senior Nick Schroeder with 12.9 points, while Zayd Banks averages 9.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds. Sophomore Cooper Seamon averages 9.5 points and 4.6 boards.
Scouting the Eagles: ECA suffered two losses to end the regular season, a loss to 2A No. 3 Peyton and 1A No. 22 Simla for the 1A Black Forest title. RJ Wagner leads the Eagles at 14.3 points, followed by sophomore Jard Guest with 11.3. Michael Mann averages nine points and 7.9 rebounds and Jonah Aragon leads the team with 8.3 boards and averages 7.4 points. Michael Kim leads the team in assists (6.2) and steals (4.1) and averages 7.3 points.
No. 21 Pikes Peak Christian Eagles
Game data: No. 21 Pikes Peak Christian Eagles (7-4) at No. 12 Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds (9-3) … 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Scouting the Eagles: Pikes Peak Christian won four straight heading into the postseason and is led by a trio of double-figure scorers. Ben Schneider leads the Eagles with 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, followed by Joey Yocum with 14.6 points, 4.5 boards and four steals. Ethan Moore averages 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Scouting the Thunderbirds: The 1A Southern Peaks champs capped the regular season on a three-game win streak. The Thunderbirds average 56.8 points led by senior Kevin Enriquez with 15 points and 8.1 rebounds. Sophomore Luke Christensen averages 14.9 points and Leighton Curtis averages 9.6 points.
GIRLS'
No. 21 Evangelical Christian Academy Eagles
Game data: No. 21 Evangelical Christian Eagles (8-6) at No. 12 Cotopaxi Pirates (12-2) … 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play No. 5 Kim/Branson in the second round.
Scouting the Eagles: ECA won five straight before running into a two-game losing streak against Calhan and No. 11 Simla in the final two games. Season statistics for ECA are not complete on MaxPreps.
Scouting the Pirates: Cotopaxi enters the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, fresh off a 2A/1A West Central title. The Pirates are led by senior Koylynn Gulliford with a double-double average of 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. Shealee Coleman is second averaging 8.4 points.