Thirty-three athletes from the Pikes Peak region will be competing at this weekend's Colorado Girls' Wrestling State Tournament at Thornton. It starts Friday, with championship matches set for Saturday.
This is expected to be the last year of the pilot program before the Colorado High School Activities Association sanctions the sport.
Doherty has seven state qualifiers, followed by Vista Ridge's five.
Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell is the lone returning state champion from the area.
Here's a breakdown of each bracket:
100 pounds: Sierra freshman Nadiya Trujillo (18-9) is coming off a runner-up finish at the Region 3 tournament; she was pinned by Lamar's Crystalyn Felan in the second round of the championship match. Prairie View junior Zariyah Alvarado returns as the reigning state champion, and she enters this weekend with a 13-4 record. Other area wrestlers are Mesa Ridge freshman Maggie Marjerrison (6-1), Vista Ridge freshman Cheyenne Dyess (13-12) and Mitchell sophomore Madalyn Youngbird (10-9). Dyess became cancer-free three years ago before she took on the sport of wrestling.
105: Coronado sophomore Candice Brickell (17-3) captured the Region 3 title with an 11-3 major decision over Fountain-Fort Carson freshman Katerine Seals (7-9). Returning state champion and Mountain View senior Mikayla Johnson (15-2) is back. The only other area wrestler is Vista Ridge sophomore Maya Bautista (7-15).
111: Doherty junior Shayla Valdez (25-5) is the Region 3 champion and competing in her first state tournament. Loveland senior Audrey Bankes (24-1) is the wrestler to beat. Last season, she finished as a state runner-up at 118. Other area wrestlers are Manitou Springs freshman Shelly Sweezy (2-2), Palmer Ridge junior Lauren Robinson (15-12) and Liberty freshman Natalia Losowicki (3-13).
118: Calhan freshman Josephine Redman is the Region 3 champion, and she will get a first-round bye. She needs just two wins to advance to the state title match. Loveland senior Ashley Terpstra (19-3) is the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class, and she won last year's 127 state title. The other area wrestlers are Vista Ridge junior Angelique Norman (18-8) and Woodland Park freshman Trinity Diamond (14-3), who finished second and third, respectively, at regionals. Also, Delta sophomore Nicole Koch (4-0), who won the state title in this weight class last season, will be competing again.
127: This weight class might be one of the most competitive. Let's start with Doherty freshman Naomi Kidd (18-11) and Sarah Savidge (19-6). Kidd took second at the Region 3 tournament after losing to Douglas County senior Baylie Koonce (27-3). Savidge, on the other hand, took third at regionals. She is last season's state runner-up but the reigning champion, Ashley Terpstra of Loveland, moved down a weight class — leaving the door wide open for a new champion. Enter Jefferson's Cayden Condit (15-0), the top-ranked wrestler in the bracket and a state qualifier at the boys' tournament two years ago. Peyton junior Samantha Krause-Mahan (6-3) and Calhan junior Natalie Hlatki (6-14) will also be competing. Krause-Mahan finished as the 136 state runner-up last season.
136: Doherty junior Aminah Hunter (19-7) comes in as the Region 3 runner-up after falling to Chaparral's Kami Fiordalis (27-8). Hunter settled for fourth last season at 118. Mullen's Alina Antillon is the favorite to again win this weight class, as the sophomore boasts a perfect 27-0 record. Doherty junior Marquize Salguero (21-10) and Vista Ridge senior Gabriella Norman (20-13) are also competing.
147: Sierra junior Hailey Ahsmuhs is the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class. She beat Durango's Samantha Vasquez 7-6 to capture the Region 3 title last week. Ahsmuhs boasts a perfect 16-0 record. Other area wrestlers are Lewis-Palmer junior Olivia Davis (13-7) and Manitou Springs junior Chloe Donegan (4-2). Last year's state champion Isabel Garcia of Chatfield wrestles at 161.
161: Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell (23-1) is the defending state champion but the senior appears to have a tough road to repeat. She allowed a pin by Douglas County's Tristan Kelly in the Region 3 championship match last week. It was Mitchell's first loss this season. Kelly, an international wrestler, is competing at a lower weight class and boasts a 23-0 record. Calhan's Taylor Knox (13-13) will also wrestle.
185: Three area wrestlers will compete in this weight class, including Calhan's Shannon Greer (14-6), Palmer freshman Becca Frazer (9-8) and Doherty senior Shayla Mosier (3-12), who finished third, fourth and fifth at the Region 3 tournament. Douglas County senior Sarah Sams (21-1) won the Region 3 title and is the top-seeded wrestler.
215: Palmer junior Michaila Moore (13-2) is the second seed after she pinned Fountain-Fort Carson sophomore Ava Jasso (9-10) in 30 seconds in the Region 3 championship match. Thomas Jefferson senior Zasha Norris (23-2) is the top seed. Fountain-Fort Carson freshman Emma Ajavon (8-7) and Doherty freshman Aaliyah Ault (1-9) will also be competing.