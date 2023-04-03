Joel Scott led Black Hills State to near-champion heights, just years after doing so for Lewis-Palmer, and will now look to do the same elsewhere.

Scott entered the transfer portal on Monday with eyes on spending his final year of eligibility in a new school.

Scott is coming off a year in which he averaged 23 points per game and added another 9.6 rebounds. In back-to-back seasons, he has scored at least 23 points per game after averages of 17.4 and 20.7 in his freshman and sophomore years with the Yellow Jackets, respectively.

For his efforts, the former Ranger forward was named the 2023 D2CCA National Player of the Year. He was also added to the 2023 Bevo Francis Finalists on Saturday which is awarded to the best overall season in "Small College" basketball.

Even before this season, Scott had already earned the program's first-ever NABC All-American nod as a junior and will add another this year.

In back-to-back seasons under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets made it to consecutive Final Fours.

The last year of Scott's eligibility will have to come from a COVID year, which was rewarded as a possibility for all players on rosters during the pandemic.

He joins a list of over 1,000 players nationally who have entered the portal after the 2022-23 season.