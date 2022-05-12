THORNTON — Widefield boys' diving wanted to create a family.
Senior Jacob Stone was coming back after two years off following a solid freshman year. Sophomore Laydien Dominguez showed talent to possibly lead the team in scoring. And freshman Sam Wright blossomed quickly.
Then, Dominguez came down with an illness right before state, knocking him out of competing.
But, behind the lead of Stone's 12th-place finish (373.05), the Gladiators still showed the fruits of their work.
"They stepped up and brought their best, absolutely," coach Susan Wickberg said. "They had a couple of rough warm-up dives, but I told them just to throw it like they know how, and they went out and did it.
"They were in it together — every day in practice, they supported each other and learned from each other. We were very lucky."
Wright finished 14th (342.40) and capped off what Widefield's team knew would be a special group. What's more, three of the team's four top divers had never even competed in the sport before.
With just one dive left, Stone set a new benchmark to leave his own stamp as the lone Gladiator with diving experience.
"I knew it would be my last dive ever, so I wanted to go out right," Stone said. "It was a dive I was a little worried about, because I'm not as good at it, but I went out and got the highest dive score I've ever gotten.
"I love everybody on the team and we're all really close — it was just so much fun."
Discovery Canyon's Aiden Coon had a similar mindset.
With 10 dives behind him, and one left to cap off his senior year, he scored a 46.8 — one of the top marks across the competition and his best of the day by nearly six points.
"It was just my last shot to really get a higher place," Coon said. "This season was a lot of fun though, because I got to know the swimmers unlike year's past.
"I'm excited to come back tomorrow and cheer them on."
Coon finished 13th with a 363.05 final tally. This after just missing his sixth dive and being scored a zero for the attempt. Before that, he'd been in the top-10 scorers for most of the event.
Rounding out the area's placers was Air Academy junior Ryder Creal who scored a 324.45 to finish 16th. He was challenged often by the team's trio of coaches, and each time he came through, the three showing their support on the bench outside the pool.
Evergreen senior Kian Smith was able to capture the 4A title in comeback fashion after trailing until the final two dives. He was also named the 4A Diver of the Year alongside newly crowned Coach of the Year, Brett Brinkhoff.