Every time Harper Lehman posed for a picture, the Cheyenne Mountain senior was beaming. This moment was years in the making.
On Wednesday, she signed her Letter of Intent to compete for the women's swimming team at Division I University of Utah. She had been dreaming about competing at college's highest level since she was 10 years old.
"It was a lot of up and down, really not knowing what's going to happen and how things are going to turn out," Lehman said, "but just having faith that God would lead me in the right direction, would lead me to the right place."
In last season's Class 4A girls' state championship, Lehman placed first in the 100-yard butterfly at 56.57 seconds. She also took second in the 200 individual medley, in 2:04.99.
LaCerte stays close to home, lands DI lacrosse scholarship with Denver
Not long after he made the Cheyenne Mountain boys' lacrosse team as a freshman, James LaCerte started thinking about his future. And his future involved playing with a Division I program.
On Wednesday, he signed his Letter of Intent to play for the University of Denver in front of a roomful of supporters at Cheyenne Mountain. It's an ideal situation because he gets to play college lacrosse not far from home.
"It's crazy that the day has finally come and it's surreal," the senior midfielder said. "And it's really cool to have all of my best friends and family here."
He did it all for Cheyenne Mountain last season, in which the Indians finished as the Class 4A state runner-up.
In addition to scooping up 45 ground balls, LaCerte scored 39 goals — third on the team in scoring — and added nine assists. He had eight games in which he scored three goals.
Versatile baseball player Dodson signs with junior college team
If it were up to Cheyenne Mountain baseball coach Mark Swope, he would need only one person to pitch and catch.
And that would be Devin Dodson, who was a pitcher and catcher for an Indians team that captured the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship with a 13-1 record.
"My wish for Devin is to pitch to Devin, but that's kind of impossible," Swope said. "He really helps us on both sides."
On Wednesday, Dodson signed with NJCAA's University of South Carolina Lancaster. Swope and others believe this is a steppingstone for Dodson before he moves up a level or two.
Last season, Dodson went 8-2 with a 1.56 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 49½ innings.
Other Cheyenne Mountain college signees were:
• Frances Hayward, who will swim for the women's team at DIII's Williams College in Massachusetts. The senior has the fastest 4A 500 freestyle time of 5:02.46;
• Trevor Niedzwiecki, who will play lacrosse at DII's Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. Last season, he averaged two ground balls per game and finished with 34 ground balls and 27 takeaways;
• Kaelin Coe, who will play volleyball at DII's University of Alabama at Huntsville. In nine matches last season, she had 50 kills and was part of an Indians team that went 6-2 in league play;
• Hannah Svarverud, who will play volleyball at DIII's Occidental College in Los Angeles. She had 61 blocks and 152 kills last season, good for third best for Cheyenne Mountain.