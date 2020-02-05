Jon Wieland went to the store to get colored balloons for his son, Luke, to celebrate signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
The only problem was that he didn’t know if he was getting Wyoming yellow, or Air Force blue.
“He was up all night trying to decide,” said Jon, an Air Force graduate.
Jon walked out of the store with a fistful of yellow balloons, which would mark the second Wieland son to commit to Wyoming. Wyatt, a 2018 Pine Creek graduate, is a redshirt freshman. Luke emerged as one of the state's best kickers in three varsity seasons with Pine Creek.
But about 10 minutes before the ceremony, with an Air Force hat on the table and yellow balloons on his chair, Luke Wieland looked at his dad.
“It just doesn’t feel right,” Luke said.
John marched down to the table and untied the yellow balloons.
“The last you heard, probably 10 minutes ago, I was going to Wyoming, but I’m going to Air Force,” Luke said, holding up his blue hat to a cheering crowd.
Wieland went on to thank his parents but was caught up in emotion and handed the mic away.
“I think he’s happy where he’s at,” said Pine Creek coach Todd Miller. “That’s a tough thing to go and be a student on that mountain, but it’s a special opportunity and if anybody can fulfill that, it’s Luke. He’s going to serve this country well and they got a great football player.”
Wieland went on a visit to Wyoming last weekend and announced his offer to be a preferred walk-on less than 24 hours before the signing ceremony.
“He grew up an Air Force fan, but we are Wyoming fans now too because of his brother,” Jon Wieland said. “But they rolled out the red carpet for him at Air Force like we couldn’t believe, and I think he realized Air Force is too good to pass up.”
Wieland finished his senior season ranked second in the state in PATs, making 74 of 78 attempts, and was second in the state in kickoffs with 5,081 total yards and 64 touchbacks.
Quarterback quota
Air Force's class includes at least five quarterbacks, including one with a familiar name.
The academy does not release information on its signing day classes, so all information is gathered independently by The Gazette and could be incomplete.
Mason Bugg, the brother of Falcons cornerback Milton (Tre') Bugg III, is among newly signed QBs. Bugg threw for 3,047 yards and 33 touchdowns and ran for 522 yards and six scores in a state championship season in Gilbert, Ariz.
The quarterbacks include another Arizona native, Hyrum Boren of Mesa. Boren threw for 30 touchdowns and ran for 11 as a senior.
Cameron George of Missouri City, Texas, had an offer from Army. Asher Link of Tulsa, Okla., threw for 4,044 and 52 touchdowns and ran for 1,350 and 21 scores as a senior en route to a state title.
Jameson Wang, who was the quarterback group's lone three-star recruit, also had an offer from Army and is rated as the No. 50 dual-threat QB nationally by MaxPreps.
Touted recruiting class
The recruiting service 247Sports rated Air Force's class No. 4 in the Mountain West, which is rare territory for a program that generally does not measure well according to those metrics.
A comparison between the Falcons and anyone else in the conference never totally apples to apples, as other programs also add transfers and the Falcons will send a large chunk of its class to the prep school. Also, because Air Force recruits sign a nonbinding certificate, at least a few always wind up elsewhere before arriving at the academy. Most recruiting services often miss a couple of Falcons signings, also, as they are not announced by the school.
All that considered, Air Force signed 22 three-star recruits in this class by The Gazette's count. Only UNLV (also 22) signed as many. Boise State had 18 three-stars among its 19 signees. Wyoming had 17 three-stars, Colorado State 16, San Jose State 14, San Diego State and Fresno State 13 and Utah State 11.
While rating recruits is hardly a science, it's worth noting that among Mountain Division teams only Boise State signed a prospect with a higher rating than Air Force signee Blake Burris, a defensive end from Dallas.