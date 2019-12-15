SINGLES
First team
No. 1 — Joey Geisz, Cheyenne Mountain, sr.: Geisz suffered just two losses all season. His first came against No. 1 David Bomgaars of Valor Christian, a Class 5A state qualifier. His second defeat was to Niwot's Neil Wilcox in the No. 1 singles final of the Class 4A state tournament. Geisz handed Wilcox his first and only set loss of the season before falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Paul Jones, Cheyenne Mountain, sr.: Jones had a dominant run in the No. 2 singles bracket of the 4A state tournament. He only gave up four games before facing Mullen's George Henry Hanzel in the final; Jones triumphed 6-1, 6-2 to get some redemption after losing to Hanzel earlier in the season. The victory secured the Indians' first title since 2012 and 18th overall.
No. 3 — Ollie Muhl, Cheyenne Mountain, so.: Muhl closed out his time at Cheyenne Mountain in style, capturing the 4A No. 3 singles title with a tough 6-2, 7-6 win over Niwot's Ben Bicknell. He topped his third-place showing as a freshman before moving to a tennis academy in California, his mom told The Gazette. His two losses were to players from 5A schools.
DOUBLES
No. 1 — Lorenzo Pirocca, sr./Carver Ward, jr., Cheyenne Mountain: The duo's only losses this season were to Denver schools, in 5A's Valor Christian and 4A's Kent Denver. The latter happened in the 4A state No. 2 semifinals before Pirocca and Ward bounced back through the consolation bracket to take third place. They also beat Mullen's JP Starkey and Tanner Amman — the eventual state champions — their only loss, in an early season match.
No. 2 — Robbie Metz, jr./Jackson Miller, so., Cheyenne Mountain: One of their three losses was to Mullen's Jack Barker and Coleman Guthrie in a regular-season match. But Metz and Miller got some redemption, beating the same Mullen duo in the state's No. 2 doubles final with a score of 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Joseph Martensen, so./Miles Wagner, jr., Cheyenne Mountain: In a common theme, this Cheyenne Mountain duo also got some revenge during their Class 4A state tournament. Martensen and Wagner teamed up to beat Mullen's Greg McMullen and Charlie Manta — whom they lost to earlier in the season — in the No. 3 doubles final. They suffered just two losses before the postseason.
No. 4 — Stephen Zhou, fr./Tyler Blixt, fr., Cheyenne Mountain: The freshman duo shined in its first state tournament appearance. Their run ended with a Class 4A third-place finish at No. 4 doubles, only after falling in the semifinals to Mullen's Luc Caldwell and Kevin McGuire. The Cheyenne Mountain duo had four losses before the state tournament.
SECOND TEAM
Singles
No. 1: Reilly Fredell, Coronado, sr.
No. 2: Jackson Shaeffer, Coronado, jr.
No. 3: Miles Wonnacott, Discovery Canyon, sr.
Doubles
No. 1: Landry Jones, jr./Brenner Haley, jr., Discovery Canyon
No. 2: Evan Gustafson, jr./Avery Prechtel, jr., Discovery Canyon
No. 3: Caleb Trevillian, jr./Jason Pabelico, jr., Discovery Canyon
No. 4: Alex Thassu, jr./Grant Thurman, fr., Discovery Canyon
Honorable mention
Air Academy — Alex Baro, jr.; Chase Harris, so.; Garrett Hayden, so.; Finn Horsfall, fr.; Lane Horsfall, jr.; William MacGuire, sr.; Zach Sartain, fr.; Brayden White, sr.
Colorado Springs School — Aidan Drummond, jr.; Matt Paschal, sr.
Coronado — Grayson Graham, sr.
Discovery Canyon — William Fiala, sr.
Doherty — Vaughn Biggs, so.; Kevin Dunn, sr.; Gavin Hutter, fr.
Fountain Valley School — Jo Ota, sr.
Palmer — Garrell Danice, so.
Palmer Ridge — Ben Carlander, so.
Pine Creek — Kyle Ma, sr.
Sand Creek — Nate Blume, jr.; Thomas Ginnetti, so.; Terrence Jones, sr.