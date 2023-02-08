Boys' Basketball

Pine Creek held off a comeback from Fountain-Fort Carson Feb. 2 to beat the Trojans 58-57 in overtime. The Eagles had a 38-28 lead over the host Trojans heading into the fourth quarter but Fountain-Fort Carson outscored the opposition 23-13 to send it to over time.

Junior Paul Grier led Pine Creek in scoring with 24 points.

Girls' Basketball

Vista Ridge came from behind to beat Rampart 55-52 in overtime Feb. 2. The Wolves were down 18-22 at the half and then 34-36 after the third quarter. Vista outscored Rampart 16-14 in the fourth leaving both teams tied at 50.

The Wolves were led by sophomore Jasmine Byers who had 17 points.

Girls' Swimming

While swimming state championships are taking place this week, last week, girls swimmers participated in league championships. In the Pikes Peak Athletic Championship, Cheyenne Mountain took first place with a team score of 608. Lewis-Palmer came in second at 456 points.

Pine Creek won the Colorado Springs Metro League championships with a team score of 636 points. Liberty was second with 456.

Boys' Wrestling

Mesa Ridge claimed the 2023 Southern Colorado Springs Metro League Championships with a team score of 183.5. The Grizzlies took first place over Cañon City, Coronado, Widefield, Palmer and Harrison.

Damien Reyes (120), Frankie Gallegos (126), Donte Roane (138), Isaiah Jones (175) and Matthew Moore (285) all took first in their respective weight classes.

Ice Hockey

It may have been a tie to end the game, but it took a valiant effort from Palmer to tie Pueblo County on Feb. 1. The Terrors were down 3-1 heading into the third period, but ended up getting a pair of goals to force the 3-3 draw.