Girls basketball

Fountain-Fort Carson opened league play with a pair of wins last week, including a close 59-54 victory at Pine Creek on Jan. 17.

The Trojans entered the game ranked 10th among 6A teams. The Eagles were a close 11th, garnering the most votes to be included in the rankings. Host Pine Creek led by a point at halftime 26-25 but the Trojans outscored the Eagles 34-28 during the second half to secure the win.

Boys basketball

Previously undefeated Colorado Springs Christian had a rough week. The Lions played four games last week and lost three of them. Woodland Park hosted CSCS on Friday and got the upset win 61-47.

The Panthers trailed 13-14 at the end of the first, but outscored their opponents 23-11 in the second quarter and then 11-7 in the third to put the game away.

After dropping the first 13 games of the season, something clicked for Coronado last week. The Cougars played three games and won them all including an offensive showcase that ended in a 90-85 overtime victory Saturday.

Juniors on both the Falcons and Cougars went off for their respective teams. Eric Graham scored 30 points on 11-20 shooting and made 8 of his 13 free throw attempts. For Coronado, Realiti Smith scored 43 points on 12 made field goals and made 19 of 26 free throws.

Ice hockey

Palmer edged out Pueblo County in a 7-6 win Saturday.

After a first period in which both teams scored a goal, the action ramped up in the second period when the teams combined for eight goals scored, the Terrors netting five of them.

Pueblo County scored twice in the third period. But the Terrors scored one of their own to ensure the victory. Palmer’s senior goalie Quinn Rugg made 20 saves.

Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships

Friday and Saturday were great days for local wrestling with Doherty hosting the metro wrestling championships.

Among 28 teams competing for glory on the boys side, Pine Creek reigned supreme, scoring a record 322 points and placing all 14 of their wrestlers. The previous record was 314 points by Coronado in 2011. It’s the eighth Metro team title for Pine Creek.

On the girls side, Discovery Canyon captured its first Metro team title at the second Girls Metro Wrestling Championships with a score of 171 points, edging out Vista Ridge who put up 163.5.