Bright future for Glads

The Widefield Gladiators had a fantastic weekend at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships, taking home the 2023 Sportsmanship Award and the 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year Award, which went to the Glads' Greg Burton on the boys side.

On the girls side, Amaya Hinojosa is a name wrestling fans may want remember. The Widefield freshman took first in the 115-pound weight class defeating Discovery Canyon junior Mia Hargrove.

She exited Metros with a perfect 20-0 record on the season.

Bears on a roll

Palmer Ridge Girls basketball is cooking in 2023. The Bears haven’t lost since returning from winter break. Palmer Ridge toppled two league teams last week in Lewis-Palmer and Lutheran.

Leading the way for Palmer Ridge is senior forward and center Natali Volk who averages 11.5 points per game.

Lions drop three straight in challenging week

Perhaps the victims of a brutal week, Colorado Springs Christian played four games in five days and went 1-3 during that span. The Lions entered play last week undefeated and ranked fifth in the Colorado High School Activities Association's 3A rankings. They fell five spots in this week’s rankings to number 10, the largest move of all ranked teams across all classifications.

Time will tell whether the Lions can rebound.

The “Wright” stuff

Forward Max Wright is making an impact for the Pine Creek Eagles and around the state of Colorado. The Pine Creek senior leads the team and all of 5A hockey with 15 goals.

The Eagles are 5-4-3 overall and 3-1-1 in the 5A Central League, behind only Lewis-Palmer.