Kings of 5A

Two local teams have established themselves atop the Colorado High School Activities Association’s boys basketball 5A rankings. Mesa Ridge has held the top spot for the majority of the season. But in this week’s rankings, Air Academy dethroned the Grizzlies despite the Kadets having two losses while the Grizzlies are undefeated.

The Kadets and Grizzlies don’t face each other in the regular season, so if the two were to meet, it would likely be deep in the playoffs.

Scorpions sting slew of opponents

Sand Creek's girls basketball team found a great deal of success last week, winning four games in an eight-day span dating back to Jan. 27. In the games the Scorpions played Feb. 1, 3, and 4, freshman Kennedy Spellman led the way, scoring 99 points over the three games.

Pirates find stride in second half of season

The St. Mary’s pirates have been beacons of consistency the past few weeks winning their last eight, dating back to a loss to Colorado Springs Christian on Jan. 12. St. Mary’s has bested league opponents in Manitou Springs, James Irwin, Rye, Salida, Woodland Park, Lamar and Vanguard.

Eagles perched on precipice of greatness

The Pine Creek Eagles ice hockey team has played 10 games in the new year and have gone 7-2-1 during that span. The success the Eagles have had on the ice is translating into votes for CHSAA’s 5A ice rankings.

Pine Creek received 12 votes to be included in the top 10 this week, the highest of any team.