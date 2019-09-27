Palmer Ridge 24, Pueblo South 19
At CSU Pueblo: Raef Ruel rushed for three short touchdowns as the Bears (4-0) took the lead for the first time in the third quarter.
Pueblo South (3-1) jumped out to a 13-3 lead as Logan Petit hit Jackson Dickerson for touchdowns of 51 and 37 yards. Ruel got Palmer Ridge its first touchdown, rushing one yard late in the second quarter, then did the same in the third quarter to make it 16-13.
Pueblo South added one more as the seconds ticked off.
Pine Creek 41, Pueblo West 13
At Pueblo West: Pine Creek handed Pueblo West its first loss of the season on its own turf.
The Eagles (3-1) started strong, rushing 75 yards for a touchdown on their first possession. They tacked on four more — off runs of 45, 35 and 4 yards, plus a 34-yard pass, respectively — before the half.
David Moore III had four of Pine Creek's five touchdowns in the first half.
Pueblo West (4-1) got on the board with about four minutes to play in the third quarter and made it 41-13 with a short run late in the fourth.
Coronado 40, Palmer 26
At Coronado: Ladarius Mays’ 7-yard rushing touchdown late in the first half gave the Cougars (1-3) a lead they never relinquished.
He added another quickly when play resumed to make it 27-18, then Coronado added a safety as it ran away with it.
A Palmer (1-3) passing touchdown and 2-point conversion in the final three minutes provided the final score.
Lutheran 40, Falcon 7
At Lutheran: Lutheran (3-1) started the scoring with a Pick 6, running it back 67 yards.
The Lions led 40-0 before Falcon’s Landon Jones dove 1 yard into the end zone with under a minute left in the fourth quarter and spoiled the shutout.
Falcon dropped to 1-3.
Woodland Park 19, Battle Mountain 18
At Battle Mountain: The Panthers (3-1) passed for the go-ahead touchdown with four minutes left in the game, then waited out the clock.
The pace picked up in the final quarter, which saw as many scoring plays as the other three quarters combined.
Air Academy 44, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Air Academy: The Kadets (3-1) led 27-0 at the half off four rushing touchdowns and a failed two-point conversion on the way to defeating the Indians (1-3).
Freshman Sam Beers had five touchdowns.
Manitou Springs 16, St. Mary’s 15
Peyton 42, Platte Canyon 8
Erie 7, Canon City 0
Heritage 55, Liberty 20
Calhan 22, Simla 20
Pueblo Co. 48, Mitchell 14