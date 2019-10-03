Softball: Coronado
at Air Academy, 3 p.m Friday
The Cougars and Kadets will meet in a powerhouse matchup just before the end of the regular season. The Cougars are 17-2 and undefeated in the Colorado Springs Metro League. The Kadets are 13-6 and 5-2 and in second place in the Peak league. Air Academy is coming off a six-game win streak while the Cougars have won their last five. Junior Angela Smith leads the Kadets with a .566 batting average, 19 RBIs on 53 at-bats. Sophomore Savanah Starr leads Coronado with five home runs, 34 RBIs and a .532 average on 62 at-bats.
Football: Pueblo South at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m., Friday
The Rangers have been on a tear since dropping their opener against Mead. They’ve won their last three games, two of those wins were by double digits. Lewis-Palmer gets a test with Pueblo South coming to town. The Colts, who won the Class 4A state title two years ago, were undefeated until last week’s game against rival Palmer Ridge.
Volleyball: Pine Creek at F-FC, 6 p.m. Tuesday
The Eagles enter the homestretch of the season having won seven of their last nine, heading into a Thursday night tilt against Doherty. The remainder of Pine Creek’s scheduled games are league matches and will determine which team takes first in the Colorado Springs Metro League. The Trojans are 8-5 and 0-1 in league play. They lost to Rampart earlier this season. Senior Tauja Durham leads the Trojans in kills with 142 and senior Gabby Wilson leads Pine Creek with 104.
Boys’ soccer: Sand Creek
at Cheyenne Mntn, 7 p.m., Tues.
The race for the Pikes Peak League has begun and at 4-5, the Indians will have to go through a few contenders to stay in the hunt. Palmer Ridge (7-2) , Lewis-Palmer (6-3) and Air Academy (6-3), who is the reigning champ, are all tied with Cheyenne Mountain with a 1-0 conference record. Cheyenne Mountain will likely need a win over 2-8 Sand Creek to keep pace.
Boys’ soccer: Discovery Canyon at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m., Tuesday
Teams in the Pikes Peak League are entering league play this week and there is perhaps no league matchup more enticing than the Thunder traveling to the Rangers Tuesday. Both teams have come through non-conference play with solid records. The Rangers sit at 6-3 with a league record of 1-0. The Thunder are 7-2 and 0-1 in league. Ethan Mann, a junior, leads Lewis-Palmer with five goals while Discover Canyon junior Nathan Van Keulen leads his team with 12.
Hugh Johnson, The Gazette